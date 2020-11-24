Housing Market Resilient Despite Ups And Downs Of Pandemic

Summary
Canadian home sales dipped 0.7% MoM in Oct, still marked a record level for activity.
Decline in average home prices driven lower prices in B.C. and Ontario.
Possibility of more widespread lockdowns could add further downward pressure to home sales.
Canadian housing prices are continuing to rise despite the broader economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scarce supply and low interest rates are helping to fuel the gains. But as tougher lockdowns are considered, could the housing sector start to lose momentum? Anthony Okolie speaks with Rishi Sondhi, Economist, TD Bank Group about the state of Canadian housing.