General Motors (GM) has started a turnaround campaign under CEO Mary Barra. Under her direction, GM has turned its sight on new technologies in the transportation industry that will benefit going forward.

I have written two recent articles on GM, one comparing its new efforts with Ford (F) "GM Vs. Ford: GM Wins In A Landslide", and one comparing it to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) "GM Vs. Tesla: Buy GM If You Have A 5-Year Plan".

In this article, I will explore GM's recent moves and how that applies to their future success or failure.

Here are 5 reasons why GM remains an excellent investment choice for the next 5 years.

1. With CEO Mary Barra, GM has the best CEO in the auto industry

Mary Barra has been CEO of GM since 2014. Since that time, she has consistently focused GM on the next generation of EVs (Electric Vehicles) while slowly and profitably leaving the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) market behind.

That focus on the future is relentless and, if successfully implemented, will lead GM to success it hasn't seen in decades.

Her knowledge of GM and its strengths and weaknesses is encyclopedic since she has worked for GM since she was a 19-year-old engineering intern.

Mary was named by Institutional Investor's yearly survey of top executives, the 2019 All-America Executive Team, including first place in the autos and auto parts sector.

A well-deserved accolade in my opinion.

2. For a $40 stock, Q3 was borderline spectacular

Obviously, COVID caused huge problems for GM earlier in the year. But with sales ramping up, especially in the pickup truck category, the 3rd quarter had some of the best numbers in the last 8 quarters.

Here's a chart of EBIT showing what I mean. The $5.4 billion dwarfs anything going back to at least 2018. That bodes well for 2021.

And John Murphy from Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it was even better than that:

"I mean I've got data going back more than 30 years. $4.4 billion EBIT for North America is a record and a pretty strong one."

A 30-year record in a COVID-19 year is truly impressive.

Earnings for 2021, though not officially projected, look to be in the $5.75 to $6.25 range. At 40 bucks, that's a PE of less than 7x.

CFO John Stapleton:

"I mean pre-COVID, Rod, I think at Capital Markets Day, we were guiding EPS diluted adjusted somewhere around $6.5 - I think it was $5.75 to $6.25. And you can extrapolate that to our EBIT number. As we look forward into '21, we think we could be there."

Making boatloads of money on ICE vehicles as they move to EV is about as good as it gets.

3. The NKLA deal is a real coup for GM and Mary Barra

Earlier this year, GM made a tentative deal with Nikola Corp. (NKLA) to provide batteries and hydrogen engines for NKLA's line of EV trucks. To say GM struck a good deal would be putting it mildly.

First of all, they will receive about $2 billion in NKLA stock, but even more importantly, they will be building the NKLA engines using their current Ultium battery and Hydotec hydrogen sources. And it will be on a cost-plus basis, meaning no risk to GM. In total, at least $4 billion, and maybe much more, in benefits to GM. Basically, NKLA is paying for GM's R&D as it relates to batteries and hydrogen power.

GE now has deals with Honda (NYSE:HMC) (fuel cells) and NKLA. Who's next?

And who knows, maybe there will be a Silverado Badger somewhere down the line.

4. GM's China JV sales will continue to grow rapidly

In the past year, China sales actually exceeded US sales, and since China is dedicated to eliminating all ICE vehicles by 2040, GM's Ultium and Hydrotec technologies should continue to dominate the Chinese market.

5. A spin-off of GM's EV division would immediately boost the stock price

Rumors continue to be generated about the possibility of GM spinning off EV. In my opinion, it would make more sense to combine it with NKLA and get an even bigger boost. Manufacturing Ultium and Hydrotec cars, trucks, and 18 wheelers under GM's guidance and cash flow and expanding their use into non-automotive areas would be a big seller.

The Hydrogen Council says the non-automotive market for fuel cells is multi-billion dollar market all by itself.

And Mary Barra is not against that idea either, although she may be waiting for a higher price.

Mary Barra:

“We are evaluating and always evaluate many different scenarios, so I don’t have anything further to say other than, we are open to looking at and evaluate anything that we think is going to drive long-term shareholder value,” she said. “So, I would say nothing is off the table.”

Being the most common element in the universe and non-polluting, it is inevitable that hydrogen takes over a huge part of energy needs in the coming decades.

Others agree. Here is CNBC's August 18, 2020 take on the issue:

"Pressure is mounting from Wall Street for General Motors to spin off its electric vehicle business to better position the operations against Tesla and a fleet of expected startup companies."

Conclusion

GM is not only making boatloads of money on old-tech cars, it is poised to make money on new-tech cars too. Combine the two, and you have a very undervalued stock that has many avenues of growth and profits ahead of it.

GM is expanding its reach with deals with Honda and NKLA and expect more such deals in the future. This is no longer your father's GM, it is Mary Barra's GM and that is a good thing.

Invest in GM now because its 5-year value will be much higher than its current price of about $40.

GM is a long-term buy.

