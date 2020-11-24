Guidewire is not one of those companies. It operates an old-fashioned software & services model with consequences for its margins and predictability.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Back when we were young and Oracle (ORCL) was the poster child for how to run an enterprise software business, here's how you did it. Let's first assume you had a product that enough people with enough money wanted to buy. Then you set about making money from it thus:

1. Go sell big-ticket licenses, be they perpetual or term-limited. This is high margin stuff, since you have already written the product, and all you are doing is replicating the code and allowing your customers - the licensees - to use that copy. Cost of sale? The fat commission check you have to cut to pay your enterprise sales executive. 90% gross margin. Lovely.

2. Now, persuade your customer that they need some pre- and post-sales paid consulting to help them work out how to amend their business processes to accommodate your inflexible software (you don't say that of course, you say: how to customize our totally flexible software to match your business processes), and then to install the software and integrate it with their seventy-eight other applications that it will have to work with. You supply the high-end consultants yourself, and have Accenture (NYSE:ACN) or some other services pureplay do the grunt work. Cost of sale? All the consultants you employ, be they actually at a customer site billing the customer for their time, their lunch, and their cab fare (translated: good) or sat on the proverbial bench at your office, not billing the customer for anything (translated: bad, very bad). 30% gross margins if you have a tyrannical VP Services cracking the whip on billings, expenses submission, utilization or a bunch of other things which are very boring to most people but had better be an obsession for your VP Services.

3. Finally, persuade your customer to pay you each year - upfront - for something called "maintenance", or, "support", which means - you answer the phone, maybe pop over to their site to see what's up when something breaks - inevitably it wasn't your thing that broke, it was, you know, someone else's API or something. So, that's chargeable on top. Cost of sale? Er, hardly anything. A few folks in a call center, plus three folks you send to a customer site if you absolutely have to and cannot evidence at a distance why it's that third-party API that is causing the problem. 75-90% gross margin. Thank you very much.

That above is, in short, the old-line enterprise software playbook. As you can see, very much a license to print money perpetually.

The party got a little ruined in the early 2000s when folks like Salesforce (CRM) showed up and started charging for stuff monthly, rather than asking for tens of millions of dollars upfront. Needless to say that caught on amongst enterprise customers who since that time have spent an ever-increasing proportion of their technology budget on cloud offerings.

Guidewire (GWRE), an enterprise software company serving the insurance market, continues to operate the Larry Ellison playbook, although not with the same élan as could once be seen in Redwood Shores.

The numbers tell you all you need to know, if you know where to look.

Here's the numbers, in three easy pieces. First, revenue and gross margin.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Revenue growth is anemic at just 3% vs. prior year on a TTM basis at the end of the most recent quarter (being Q4 of their FY7/20). TTM gross margins are weak at 54% and, as you can see, that's in large part because their services revenue makes almost no money whatsoever even at a gross profit level (i.e. after only the variable costs... so once you pay the fixed costs associated with that revenue line, you will be pretty much losing money on services every quarter). Our comment on the tyrant-for-VP-Services above applies. They obviously have someone nice running the services show. That's great for camaraderie around the office and general lack of grumpiness - but it's not great for making money. To make money in services, you have to get your grumpy on.

OK now down to operating profit, EBITDA, cash flow, net debt and all the other difficult stuff.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

EBITDA margins that are ho-hum at best - in enterprise software, even the old-fashioned kind, you should be looking for >20% minimum and at 3% TTM revenue growth you would expect nearer 40% TTM EBITDA margins - that's what good looks like in this model. The company is cash generative and has plenty of net cash on hand to weather any particular storm that might come its way. Deferred revenue - prepaid, upfront contracts that are yet to be recognized - represents just 18% of TTM recognized revenue which means the company has relatively little contractual visibility (in truth, the insurance market is sleepy and the vendor landscape oligopolistic and so your revenue here is a little more dependable than that deferred percentage would suggest).

Finally, valuation.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

12x TTM Revenue or 73x TTM EBITDA, for 3% TTM revenue growth. If you want to pay 12x TTM revenue for something, your other choices include Tenable (TENB), PagerDuty (PD) or Workday (WDAY), all of which are growing much faster than GWRE - high teens / low twenty percents forward revenue growth in each of those three cases. (Source: company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis).

Maybe there's a chart-based reason to buy GWRE right now? Well, we make no particular claim to excellence in technical analysis, but our own set of crayons and ruler says - the stock's close to its all time high, a long way above support, and the fundamentals are weak, so... not a compelling chart story for us. Here's a monthly chart going back to 2012.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

All in all - as you can probably tell it's difficult for us to get excited about this one. Firmly in the Neutral camp.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 24 November 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TENB. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account long position(s) in TENB