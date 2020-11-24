Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 24, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Jens Berge

Okay. Welcome everyone to Q3 2020 presentation for Awilco Drilling. Today, we would like to go through the following agenda – Q3 financials, our status in the UK, status of newbuilds and then we'll go to Q&A at the end.

With me, I have Ian Wilson, CFO. My name is Jens Berge. I'm the CEO. And we also have Cathrine Haavind assisting us with the Q&A towards the end.

So, Ian, would you like to start with the Q3 financials first?

Ian Wilson

Okay. Thank you, Jens. Yes, Q3 income statements. Contract revenue for the quarter was $10.3 million. That's a combination of the fixed price work for Petrofac plus [indiscernible] work for Serica in September. And during the quarter, we did have a 12 days idle in between contracts.

Rig operating expenses of $5.9 million. That was $62,300 for the WilPhoenix and the WilHunter was $1,700 per day for the quarter. Just to note that the average year-to-date for the WilHunter is $1,400, so a little bit higher than normal for the quarter.

The G&A expense of $3 million, that's a combination of the Aberdeen shore base and the Stavanger shore base. So, $1.2 million for the Aberdeen shore base and $1.8 million for Stavanger. So, a total of $3 million there. And the depreciation charge of $2.5 million, very much consistent with the average quarterly charge for depreciation.

So, operating loss of $800,000. Net financial items of $150,000, a little bit of a translation loss there. Loss before tax $953,000. Very small tax item there. And earnings or loss per share of $0.02 per share.

On to the balance sheet. Rigs, machinery and equipment, $157 million. And that comprises the UK-based assets of about $100 million and the [Barents Sea] [ph] for assets under construction of $54.5 million. So, total assets there including the right of use asset for the office lease of $158.2 million.

Trade and other receivables, that includes $54.7 million for the amount due from Keppel FELS, termination of the first rig. And then, the dayrate revenue for Petrofac that has since been paid in October.

Prepayments and accrued revenue, $4.6 million. Principal item there is $3.2 million in respect of accrued revenue and no movement in the inventory at $4.6 million and cash of $16 million. So, total assets, $241.9 million.

Little line there, trade and other creditors, $2.7 million. That includes $1.1 million for the lease liability. And accruals and provisions, just general accruals and provisions. No unusual items in there whatsoever. So, total equity liabilities, $241.9 million.

Back to you, Jens.

Jens Berge

Thank you very much, Ian. So, let's have a look at status in UK and now we're over to item agenda – agenda item number 2.

In UK, we completed the contract with Petrofac on September 2, and then we commenced with Serica on September 14. I have to emphasize then that we're talking about WilPhoenix.

Operational uptime for the standard dayrate work was 100% in Q3 and the OpEx average for WilPhoenix in this quarter was $62,300 per day. WilPhoenix is expected to stay on contract with Serica until late January 2021, which is somewhat adjusted compared to the early forecasts where we have announced that we expect it to come off in December. So, we'll stay on for quite a few weeks more.

We have mostly seasonal opportunities in 2021 to look forward at. But then more term demand appearing from 2022, both in development and in the P&A segment.

If we then go to the newbuilds, preparations for the arbitration on rig number 1, Nordic Winter, continues. We have seen a substantial delay on rig number 2, Nordic Spring, predominantly due to COVID-19. And the delays are growing and we'll come back to that and what consequences that will have for our planning and internal dispositions, but we are seeing quite a few delays there.

It's not possible at this stage to give a definitive prediction of when delivery may take place. But you will see from the next plan here that we believe they are so severe that we've at least had to take some actions related to cost and operational readiness since that period, the ramp up period would be so much longer than initially budgeted.

So, the organization in Stavanger was established in 2019 to prepare for operation of Nordic Winter in 2021. And then, when Nordic Winter was terminated, one extra year was already added by that, but then also when Nordic Spring is so much postponed, we're seeing a very extended period for that team in Stavanger. And that's simply not sustainable. So, we've had to initiate a quite drastic cost round in Stavanger.

And we haven't concluded on all of the savings yet. But the target, and we are on a good way to reach that target, is an annual effect of $7 million to $8 million, so that our annual burn rate will be adjusted downward by $7 million to $8 million when we have come through this round.

The site in Singapore and China and organization in the UK remains intact. And the remaining organization, they do possess all the required disciplines to support the newbuild project with sufficient operational input during construction for now.

If we look at market opportunities for the newbuild, we do see some opportunities. It was quite difficult to know where the market was heading when COVID first occurred. But then, especially in Norway, we've seen that the tax incentives have influenced project sanctioning among the oil companies in a very positive direction. And we see that come 2024, 2025, we see that this will have a very positive impact on the number of floater rig years in Norway. So, if we look at this, these graphs here, we'll see that from 2024, 2025, we see that these two curves start separating. And where the one trending downward or both are trending downward – the dark blue curve shows what was initially planned of floater rig year demand before COVID and then the lighter blue shows how many floater rig years is expected as a positive consequence of the tax incentives in Norway. So, there are definitely opportunities out there.

And financing. Well, the next installment for Nordic Spring is due in March 2021. And we keep our options open there. We'll do whatever makes sense for the – best sense for the shareholders when we get to that point in time. And we obviously also need some more equity into the financing mix as well, whether it's debt or equity or a mix of both remains to be concluded. But we'll act in the best interest of our shareholders.

Then we have come to the Q&A. And Cathrine, maybe you can see if there are any questions for us today.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Cathrine Haavind

Absolutely. We've got one question so far. And that is, are you in a position to terminate rig number 1 as with – rig number 2 as with rig number 1? So, the question is whether we can terminate rig number 2 as we did with rig number 1.

Jens Berge

Now, we're focusing on the dialogue that we have with Keppel FELS on that rig and on the delays. And then, there are provisions in the contract to regulate all sorts of conditions in the collaboration we have with Keppel for these newbuilds. Number 1 rig was one case that subsidiary, the rig owning company, rig 1, chose to terminate due to a variety of several breaches. Now, we've already informed you that the rig number 2 is delayed and any termination there will obviously be dealt with by the relevant subsidiary company as well, i.e. rig number 2. But we are in the dialog with Keppel as to the extent to the delays to Nordic Spring. And we will, obviously, at all times, act appropriately within the provisions of the construction agreement and in the best interests of our shareholders.

Cathrine Haavind

Next question is, could you discuss further on the possibilities regarding the [staged] [ph] rig as mentioned in the report? I presume that alludes to the WilHunter,

Jens Berge

Yep. Previously, we've sort of just – not avoided all questions of WilHunter, but we've said the same for a very long time that we remain – it's a very well kept rig, in a very good condition. And it's a good contingency in case of a recovery in that vintage UK market. And at less than $700,000 a year, that's how we felt until now. But we've taken a more – it's been there for quite a few years now. And we've taken a more active approach into that process. And we say several alternatives. And that includes both reactivation and sale. And you're probably also speculating if it's a recycling candidate. We have reason to believe, based on some of the other active processes ongoing, that might not have to be necessary. But of course, with a rig from the early 80s that's something you're considering. But again, it's in a very good condition. And we actually have some interesting discussions ongoing at the moment that would give the rig some more years to shine.

Cathrine Haavind

Next question is actually three questions. And I think that you have sort of answered the second one, which is how do you see the further potential for WilHunter? So, I'll pass on to, how do you think about the upcoming SPS for WilPhoenix?

Jens Berge

We've spent a lot of time looking forward at that. It's a seasonal market. It's essential for us that that SPS can be done in an efficient and cost effective manner because that's sort of your gate into renewed certification and the market beyond. And the team has done a lot of good work there. And we believe that we're actually south of the $10 million mark now, which is very positive. And it's much due to the big renewal that was done and the refurbishment that was done some years back, but it's also much due to the fact that the team has done a great job in maintaining the rig in operation. Yep, we're actually very confident that we are below $10 million for the SPS.

Cathrine Haavind

The next question is, with the delivery uncertainty, and I presume that is on the newbuild, is it possible to participate in next month's tenders?

Jens Berge

Well, that depends when – so tenders, we will, obviously, evaluate based on the commencement window in any tender, if it's something that's realistic for us to achieve. So, if there is a tender and we're invited and we conclude that it's a commencement window that we can meet, then we will definitely participate.

Cathrine Haavind

The next question is, would the stacked rig need CapEx to reengage and how much?

Jens Berge

Yeah, definitely. It's difficult to give a definite number there really because the rig could be candidate for different kind of projects. It could be for drilling development. It could be for P&A. It could even be for non-oil and gas related activities. Very difficult to say. So, much depending on the work scope that it was reactivated for we would have to sort of set an estimate based on that.

Ian Wilson

Yes, if I can add something there. Certainly, historically, we have guided in the region of $35 million or thereabouts. And that included an estimate of $20 million for the SPS. And obviously, we've demonstrated that we think we can do WilPhoenix for less than $10 million. So, we could probably reduce that number slightly. It has been cold-stacked for five years, of course. And then, capital expenditures in the region of $10 million, including installation of the BOP control panel and so forth, and then a few other smaller items included there also. Plus, just general reactivation cost of manning up and getting the rig ready to operate. So, I think probably current guidance would be more in the region of $30 million to $35 million for reactivation cost.

Jens Berge

For an oil and gas project.

Ian Wilson

Yeah.

Jens Berge

Yep.

Cathrine Haavind

Next question is, would you consider raising equity at these share value levels?

Jens Berge

That's not very attractive. But like I indicated earlier on the financing, we don't need the money now. We need the money in March next year. What the share price level is then. If banks and the financing market in general has changed when we get over into a new calendar year with more optimism, it's impossible – I don't want to speculate in that now, simply because we don't have to raise capital right now.

Cathrine Haavind

I think the next question already has been answered because that was, when do we need additional equity, and that you said is in March 2021.

So, the next question is, would an SPS be required if the rig is used for other than oil and gas?

Jens Berge

Yes, it's just like a ship. Unless you emptied the sea – floating installation with class will need a renewal survey. But, obviously, what kind of – SPS in itself, that's a class-related items. And then, what you do when you reactivate a rig, it's not only what you pay to the class, it's also all the equipment that needs to be reactivated. And depending on what kind of operation you do, different kind of equipment needs to be reactivated. So, that's why it varies quite a lot. But the class as a vessel, that needs to be done regardless.

Cathrine Haavind

Do you see any contract possibilities for Phoenix?

Jens Berge

Yes, we do. We see opportunities in 2021, although they are quite scattered and remain seasonal, as I said. But then having the best P&A track record alone and having the same team onboard there that did all of these 70 plus subsea P&As in the UK over the last two years makes the rig a very strong candidate for all of the P&A work that comes up in 2022 and onwards. But there's also both P&A and development work next year. Especially from 2022, Phoenix will be a very, very strong candidate for that – for all of that work.

Cathrine Haavind

The next question is related to when will Phoenix SPS be carried out? In Q1 or later?

Jens Berge

[Technical Difficulty] market opportunities playoff. It's [Technical Difficulty] if we think it's an advantage to get a lot of the work done early because we see a long program from Q2 onwards, then we'll do that. If short campaign pops up during the spring, then we might do the SPS afterwards. So, we're flexible on that. The work stop remains the same, but we will certainly not waste any time. So, if we're stacked, we'll do all of the pre-work we can and also if we're in operation. So, we can be focused and do what's required at the most efficient and cost effective way when the survey is actually taking place.

Cathrine Haavind

Thank you. At this point, we don't have any further questions. So, if anyone has any further questions, please post them in the Q&A panel.

It seems like there are no further questions. And of course, if anyone have any questions, they can just drop me an email also afterwards.

So, I will hand back to you, Jens, to conclude.

Jens Berge

Thanks, Cathrine, for the assistance there. And thanks for everyone who were listening in. We hope we provided you with some useful information about what we're working on in Awilco Drilling. And I wish you a good day. So, thank you very much for listening in. Bye.

Cathrine Haavind

Okay. I think there is one more question. So, I will just wait another half a minute. Okay. So, we will get that question via email. That is fine.

So, thank you very much for attending today. And this concludes our Q1 (sic) [Q3] presentation from Awilco Drilling PLC. Goodbye and have a good day.