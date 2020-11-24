Shares of Element Solutions have rebounded more than 100% off their mid-March pandemic lows and are now back to the higher end of a five-year trading range.

Today, we do a deep dive on a firm that is headquartered a thirty-minute drive from me in Miami. Its stock has rebounded nicely off the pandemic lows, and its business should continue to improve as the economic restart gains additional traction. The shares have seen some recent insider buying, and the company is generating considerable free cash flow and is also buying back its own stock. A full investment analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) is a Fort Lauderdale-based specialty chemical company that manufactures a broad array of products, from materials used in circuit board assembly to hydraulic fluids used to operate valves on deepwater drilling rigs. It was formed as a BVI-based acquisition company in 2013, raising net proceeds of $881 million at $12 a share, eventually purchasing MacDermid Holdings and trading as Platinum Specialty Products on the NYSE later that same year. The company switched to its current moniker in January 2019, concurrent to the sale of its Arysta agricultural business. The stock trades near $13.50 a share and has an approximate market cap of $3.2 billion.

Operating Segments:

The company disaggregates its revenue into two business segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty.

The Electronics division provides specialty chemicals to mobile device, computer, automobile, and aerospace equipment manufacturers and was responsible for 2019 Adj. EBITDA of $252.9 million on revenue of $1.09 billion, or 59% of Element’s $1.84 billion total. This segment is further broken down into Assembly Solutions ($545.6 million), which supplies solder technologies, fluxes, cleaners, and other attachment materials to the electronics assembly industry; Circuitry Solutions ($377.6 million), which manufactures proprietary liquid chemical processes (known as baths) that are employed to create circuit boards; and Semiconductor Solutions ($162.5 million), responsible for providing integrated circuit fabricators and semiconductor manufacturers with copper interconnects, die attachments, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies.

Industrial & Specialty provides a wide variety of product solutions – better categorized by its subunits – that generated 2019 Adj. EBITDA of $163.8 million on revenue of $750.2 million (41% of total). Its subunits include Industrial Solutions ($521.1 million), which provides metal and plastic finishing chemistries, comprised of plating products, hard-coated films, and water treatment chemicals, amongst others; Graphic Solutions ($152.0 million), a producer and marketer of photopolymers via flexographic plates to the consumer packaging and printing verticals; and Energy Solutions ($77.1 million), which manufactures the aforementioned offshore fluids.

Collectively, these businesses have more or less flatlined in the past three years, generating Adj. EBITDA of $401.2 million, $420.7 million, and $416.7 million on revenue of $1.88 billion, $1.96 billion, and $1.84 billion in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. Element’s stock price has reflected this growthless dynamic. With the exception of the pandemic-induced 2020 selloff, it has traded predominantly between $9 and $12 over the past five years.

2019 Acquisition and Disposition

The company has grown through five acquisitions since 2015 – its most recent being the $63.9 million purchase of Kester from Illinois Tool Works (ITW) in December 2019. The assembly materials provider to the electronics and semiconductor industries was rolled into the company’s Electronics segment. Element also shed one of its earlier acquisitions (Arysta), a crop protection solutions provider, for $4.28 billion in January 2019 after paying $3.5 billion for the business in 2015. Proceeds from the sale were used to pay down credit facilities. This sale achieved the company’s 2017 stated goal of becoming a less-levered, more nimble company focused on being a leader in niche markets that will outperform the broader industries in which they reside.

2Q20 Results & Outlook

Like most businesses, Element was negatively impacted by the worldwide pandemic. On August 4, 2020, the company announced 2Q20 Adj. EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $387 million versus $0.21 on revenue of $457 million in the prior year period, representing 14% and 15% declines, respectively. Element’s Electronics segment fared better, only realizing a revenue drop of 5% to $253 million as manufacturing stoppages at its Assembly Solutions’ customers were somewhat offset by growth in its Circuitry (3%) and Semiconductor (19%) subunits, spurred in part by 5G tailwinds and excellent semiconductor market growth from Kester. Industrial & Specialty, by contrast, was severely hurt by automotive production declines, which impacted its Industrial Solutions subunit by 24%, and to a lesser extent by delayed marketing campaigns, which hit its Graphics business, and extreme volatility in oil prices, which compelled offshore production concerns to reduce inventory and postpone drilling activity.

Adj. EBITDA fell 16%, from $101 million in 2Q19 to $85 million in 2Q20, although margins (22% vs 21.9%) remained relatively flat as typical cost containment measures – furloughs, reduced travel, executive pay cuts, etc. – helped mitigate the impact of volume declines.

Management provided 3Q20 Adj. EBITDA guidance of $80 million on the call, which was since revised to $100 million on September 9, 2020. On that same date, management provided a 2H20 Adj. EBITDA forecast of $185+ million and moved its FY20 free cash flow estimate from $185 million to $200 million.

Third Quarter Results:

The company was true to its word and reported earnings per share of 22 cents, a couple of pennies above expectations. Revenues came in at just over $470 million, some $40 million above analyst expectations.

Source: Company Presentation

The company generated cash flows from operating activities of $70 million and free cash flow of $63 million in the quarter. This took year-to-date cash flows from operating activities to $194 million and free cash flow to $174 million. Management now expects free cash for FY2020 to come at approximately $215 million, substantially above second quarter guidance.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Part of the reason for the improved cash flow estimates in recent quarters stems from an $800 million refinancing of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2025 with 3.875% Senior Notes due 2028 that occurred on August 5, 2020. This transaction saves Element $16 million annually in interest payments. With its fiscal house in order, the company resumed buying back its own shares with the announcement of a 1.5 million share purchase from its co-founder and former director Nicolas Berggruen on October 7, 2020. The company had suspended its repurchase program in response to the pandemic, buying 3.7 million shares at an average price of $8.82 in 1Q20 and nothing in 2Q20 and apparently nothing in 3Q20. It has ~$170 million remaining on the authorization.

Source: Company Presentation

The company ended the quarter with approximately $250 million in cash on the balance sheet against just over $1.5 billion in debt. The company’s leverage (as crudely measured by net debt as of September 30, 2020 to 2020E Adj. EBITDA) is right at 3.2x, safely below its long-term ceiling of 3.5x; thus, proving it the opportunity for bolt-on acquisitions. Element just initiated a nickel a share quarterly dividend earlier this month.

Since mid-October, four analyst firms have chimed in around Element. UBS ($15 price target) and Loop Capital Markets ($19 price target) have reiterated Buy ratings, while Barclays ($14 price target) and Morgan Stanley ($12 price target) have reissued Hold ratings.

Also participating in the Berggruen disposition was Executive Chairman of the Board Martin E. Franklin, who purchased 500,000 shares of ESI, upping his total holdings to ~14.4 million.

Verdict

For a potential investor, Element is trading near the top end of a four-year range, completely recovering from its plunge below $6 a share during the pandemic panic of mid-March. However, its goal of becoming a nimbler, less-levered company appeared to be on track in 1Q20 when, despite the coronavirus causing a 3% decline in Element’s top line, its Adj. EBITDA rose 14% on a constant-currency basis to $110 million as its focus on higher-margin, high-growth, niche businesses was paying off. With secular 5G tailwinds, a solid free cash flow profile, ~$0.06 a share of interest expense savings, several upwardly adjusted full year cash flow estimates, and the resumption of its repurchase program, look for shares of ESI to potentially grind higher toward the mid-teens as the economy continues to rebound off the COVID-19 lockdowns. This would represent a level not seen since 2015.

Given the rangebound nature of the Element stock, its rally over the past few months, and lack of major upside, I would not consider ESI for a large position within my portfolio. However, the shares do have okay value here at just over 13 times next year's earnings consensus. In addition, options are available on the stock, and they are liquid. Therefore, it is a good candidate for a watch item position using a simple covered call strategy, and that is how I added a small holding of it to my personal portfolio last month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.