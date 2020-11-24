The exact trade and price paid for the hedge are provided, along with the future execution plan, in light of my own long PLTR holdings and LEAPS.

As you likely already know, I'm bullish and long on Palantir (PLTR). However, I'm fully aware that we're in a unique situation whereby PLTR is likely to be volatile for many different reasons. Therefore, it's time to evaluate positions.

In this article, I'm going to explain exactly what I've done to handle the volatility. I've made a total of three types of trades at this point, and I'll reveal my thinking which could be very useful over the coming weeks.

Before moving forward, we need to step back and marvel at PLTR's price movement since the direct listing at the end of September 2020.

At first, I think many PLTR investors - and potential investors - figured that the price would stagnate around the $9 to $11 range. The first several weeks of price action provided little in the way of inspiration. It wasn't until early November that things really took off.

To be perfectly clear, and to avoid any revisionist discussion, the $9 to $11 range was actually quite rational. After all, as CNBC reported:

In its prospectus, Palantir said that the average per share price on the private markets in August was $7.31 and on Sept. 1, was $9.17.

And, importantly, you can see for yourself that before PLTR's direct listing, it was quite normal to see prices down around $5-6 per share in the private market (that most investors cannot easily reach).

Of course, to balance that out, please keep in mind that these are private market prices, before being available to the public at large. Nevertheless, these price ranges do provide something of a true floor. In other words, I simply cannot see PLTR ever hitting $5 ever again for any reason, except some kind of accounting scandal, or complete market meltdown. In fact, I see an extremely strong floor in place at $9, just from the private market alone.

The PLTR Price Explosion

When PLTR reported Q3 2020 earnings, everything changed in the snap of a finger. I reported on this on November 14th (Palantir Goes Boom). As a quick recap, the financials were rock-solid:

Revenue grew by 52% year over year in Q3 2020

Average revenue per customer was up 38% YoY

Adjusted operating income was $73 million

Adjusted operating margin was 25%

Revenue per customer grew while customer concentration decreased

The commercial business grew 35% year over year

The government business grew 68% year over year

Gross margin, excluding stock compensation, was 81% (vs. 70% in 2019)

The balance sheet holds ~$1.8B as of 30-September 2020

Plus, the important kicker:

We are expecting 31% revenue growth in Q4 2020, and year-over-year revenue growth to be greater than 30% through 2021.

In terms of the big picture, the most important thing is that the Q3 2020 report, along with expected future growth, were positive. PLTR beat expectations and a foundation of success was established. Put simply, the company gave investors a legitimate reason to believe.

On the back of this good news, the momentum was established, and the price has taken off like a rocket. Plus, more good news has been generated:

Again, the point is that PLTR gained traction with a good quarterly report but also from additional contracts.

On top of all this, PLTR gained traction from PLTR 13-F reporting, which many retail investors don't know much about. Put simply, this represents a pile of institutional money already on board as of Q3 2020. This made news, such as George Soros investing in PLTR (who then said he regretted the investment).

Here's just a sample of the 160 institutions who have invested in PLTR:

Source: WhaleWisdom

BlackRock, T. Rowe Price, Morgan Stanley, Third Point (Daniel Loeb), Eaton Vance, and many more. The point is that this drives awareness and momentum behind the scenes (i.e., big players talk to big players), and also retail investors who play on the coattails of these big players and the stacks of 13-F reports. This doesn't even really include Robinhood traders and that associated additional fear-of-missing-out, "FOMO," momentum.

The Sun Shines But The Rain Will Come

PLTR started from around $5-7 in the private market, then launched at just over $7, then quickly hit the $9-11 price range. That's rational given what we know about almost any public debut. In fact, PLTR could still be languishing down below $10, but it's not. The price is now above $20 as I write this article.

I want to be absolutely clear at this point. To reiterate, I'm a bull and I'm long. Furthermore, I believe that it could easily be a 5-bagger or 10-bagger stock for me, turning every $1 invested into $5 to $10, or more.

However, I've been saying over and over that I expect volatility. That means that I expect the price to swing down, perhaps violently and without any warning whatsoever.

As one example, on Friday, November 20th, the price did fall from a high around $20 down to about $18. That's 10% and in my book, that's a big drop. Then, today (Monday, November 23rd), PLTR was up nearly 16% to $21.

In two days, the market has proven me right. PLTR is volatile. This is the short-term view. I think in the long run, the skies will be blue, the sun will shine, and the birds will chirp.

All in all, I like what I'm seeing. However, in the short run, I think there's a way to play the downside opportunity, and hedge, and generate more funds to plow back into PLTR.

The Short-Term PLTR Hedge

First, I'll explain the trade I made. Second, I explain why I made it. Third, I'll explain what I plan on next.

I bought the PLTR Dec 4 2020 20 Put for $1.45 just minutes before the end of the trading day today (November 23rd). So, if the price goes down below $18.55 before December 4th, 2020, I'll be doing very well. With PLTR at about $21, it first needs to drop to $20, then drop down by the $1.45 premium that I paid. In short, PLTR needs to fall about $2.45 for this bet to pay off. Although, as an aside, any downside movement can quickly make this trade profitable. On the flip side, if PLTR continues to rampage upward in price, I lose.

Now you know what I did. On the surface, it might seem very strange since I'm a PLTR bull. However, I'm expecting a lot of short-term volatility because it's a newly listed stock, fears of the PLTR lock-up expiration, political changes (i.e., election uncertainty, transition), and pandemic aftershocks.

Now, looking into my skull, here's a simple reason why I did this:

Heads I win, tails I don't lose much.

Source: The Dhandho Investor

In other words, I feel that the price has gone up very fast, perhaps too fast. Further, I think that we could easily see a drop of $3-5 in a very short period of time, which my put will capture as gains (perhaps significant gains).

Importantly, I don't want my shares called away, therefore I have no interest in writing covered calls. Also, I am not interested in writing puts to collect more money. I'm interested in buying and holding common shares of PLTR. Therefore, the point of buying PLTR puts here is simple: I'm hedging a bit.

I figured out that this is a cheap hedge in relation to my position size. In other words, if I lose my entire investment in this hedge, it's a small hit relative to the value of all my PLTR shares.

On the hand, if PLTR has seriously bad news, or some strong reversal in momentum - even for one day - then I win, and I potentially win big. So, I either get "heads" and win big on PLTR going up and up, or I get "tails" and I lose on the common stock but gain with the hedge I've set up.

Now, what next? Quite simply, I'll wait to see what happens with PLTR common stock. If it keeps going up, then I'll likely sell my put option for a loss. It could be small or large, depending on PLTR's price action. That also means that my common stock holdings are winning. If PLTR drops in price, then my option will become more valuable, and I'll sell out. Then, I'll likely buy more PLTR with the profits.

Keep in mind that I'm using this hedge because PLTR went up nearly 16% in one day; upwards volatility. I don't know why. That spells v-o-l-a-t-i-l-t-y.

Today's price action was a "bat signal" to protect my downside, and profit on the way up or down. This trade is risky, and not for everyone. Furthermore, to make it clear again, I'm not touching my core PLTR common stock position. I'm a bull and I'm long on PLTR. So, this put trade is speculative.

To wrap up, I'm long PLTR. I've also invested in PLTR LEAPS, which I still hold. And lastly, I've grabbed some PLTR short-term puts, to hedge the massive recent price swing. So, I'm rooting for prices and intrinsic value to go up, but I think we could see a short-term drop. And, I might catch some alpha if that happens. You can grab some popcorn and watch as time reveals my fate.

