Combining VeriSign's EPS growth catalysts and our future expectations, we can see shares delivering double-digit returns going forward, despite its valuation expansion.

During the quarter, VeriSign bought back around $174M of stock, reducing its share count to a new all-time low of 114.8M.

A little over two months ago, we covered VeriSign (VRSN), highlighting the company's cash-cow qualities and its aggressive buyback strategy. Since then, shares have remained mostly flat (-2.1%), despite the company reporting a robust Q3, as we would expect.

Source: Google Finance

In this article, we want to take a look at the company's third-quarter highlights and revisit our previous thesis and our expected shareholder returns.

Q3- Another robust quarterly performance

VeriSign's operations remained solid during the quarter, displaying once again the pandemic-proof nature of the company's business model. With its domain .com and .net names being critical for online infrastructure for commerce, education, healthcare, and person-to-person connection, the company reported an all-time high Domain Name Base of 163.7M, up 4% YoY.

Source: Q3 presentation

As a result, VeriSign reported new all-time quarterly revenues of $317.88M. Net income margins increased once again to a record high of 64.2%. As we had mentioned in our previous report, VeriSign's operations are utterly passive. The company does not incur additional costs when it registers a new domain name. Therefore, as the number of domain names grows over time, so do the company's net income margins.

You may think of VeriSign as a "royalty" company due to the passive nature of its business model, charging domain holders a fee to host their websites. Though instead of paying out most of its net income out through distributions, as traditional royalty companies would do, VeriSign's primary method of returning capital to shareholders is through massive stock buybacks.

Capital returns, Valuation, Shareholder returns

Capital returns

As you can see, the company deploys the entirety of its cash from operations towards stock repurchases, retiring a chunk of its shares every quarter, and hence delivering shareholder value. Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

Below, we have illustrated the company's quarterly capital allocation towards buybacks and its outstanding shares. During the quarter, VeriSign once again bought back around $174M of stock, reducing its share count to a new all-time low of 114.8M. Over the past two years, the company has retired around 6.1% of its shares, which is in-line with its annual average of around ~3%. For context, since 2005, the company has retired around 56% of its shares, showcasing management's passion for buybacks.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

Valuation

The number of shares the company is able to repurchase every quarter, and hence the shareholder value it is able to deliver is highly correlated to the stock's valuation. Over the past decade, the company has undergone a massive valuation expansion, currently trading at around 34.6 times its forward net income.

On the one hand, it makes sense. As investors are capturing the surplus of VeriSign's secure cash flows, the stock has gained disproportionally to its net income growth. The ongoing pandemic is a great example of how the company's top and bottom line have not only remained sound but also gradually growing, exhibiting the recession-proof and critical-infrastructure nature of VeriSign's business. Hence, the valuation premium is certainly justified. On the other hand, the company's stock buybacks should be less effective going forward, which is something investors need to keep in mind when looking at the company's past performance.

Investor returns

VeriSign's business model is not very complex, with its hosting operations being mostly passive. Its financial management is even simpler, with buybacks accounting for the majority of its non-operating cash flows. Hence, the stock's investment case and potential investor returns can be more predictable than other equities.

To fairly evaluate our expected shareholder returns, we need to estimate a reasonable EPS growth rate. The company currently features a 5-year EPS CAGR of around 16.1%. However, as we mentioned, due to the stock's valuation premium, we expect softer growth going forward.

More specifically, the catalysts responsible for VeriSign's EPS growth along with their respective expected contributions are the following:

~3% growth from stock buybacks. At its current valuation and cash from operations, the company should continue retiring around 3% of its shares outstanding annually.

~4% domain name growth. We expect the current domain name growth to continue at its current rate of around 4%, assisted by the increased internet/website traffic due to the pandemic. The company even narrowed its domain name growth guidance to 3.5% to 4.0% (previously 2.75% to 4.0%). We believe that the lower range of 3.5% is mostly an easy plateau for management to beat, and 4% is the more likely outcome (2019's growth was also 4%)

~10% through VeriSign's contractual right to increase the fees for its .com and .net domain name registrations by up to 7% and 10% each year through November 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. These rates are regulated by DOC and ICANN (industry regulators). It doesn't necessarily mean that the company will take advantage of its right every year, as it will usually take into account the market conditions. For example, Verisign increased the annual fee for a .net domain name registration from $8.20 to $9.02 on February 1, 2018, but no increases took place in 2019.



All catalysts combined, we retain our EPS growth expectations at around 12%, to be prudent. Now our final variable is the various valuation multiples the market is likely to attach VeriSign to in the medium term. Below, we have illustrated the potential investor returns based on VeriSign's current price ($196.44), our expected EPS growth, and different potential valuations.

We believe that due to its resilient cash flows and considerable EPS growth catalysts, the company will retain its valuation premium and trade at a reasonable range of around 26-30 times its underlying net income, resulting in annualized investor returns of around 9.41% and 12.58%. The valuation could expand further as it has done in the past, though we remain prudent.

Source: Author

Conclusion

Despite VeriSign's resilient cash flows and consistent shareholder value creation, the company is rarely mentioned when tech stocks are discussed. Admittedly, its business model is quite boring, with little changes reported each quarter. Still, with multiple EPS growth catalysts and management committed to consistently buying back more shares, we can see VeriSign delivering double-digit annualized returns in the medium term.

The company's most prominent risk is its relationship with regulators to continue being the sole operator of the .com and .net domains. However, as we discussed in our previous report, a failure to renew its agreement is quite unlikely, as the company has always been in compliance with the regulators' benchmarks since 1995. Hence, we remain long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.