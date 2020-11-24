It's pretty clear, over the past few weeks, that the market has taken a shift away from richly valued large-cap tech stocks (some of the year's biggest winners) and rotated more into value plays. In my view, investors would be wise to maintain their exposure to technology and shift more of their holdings into more rebound-style plays with more head room on the valuation front to expand.

Nutanix (NTNX) is one of the best names in this regard. The infrastructure software company - best known for "hyperconvergence" products that essentially simplify a company's backend datacenter operations - has seen a rocky couple of years, especially since last quarter when the company announced that it would be switching up its go-to-market model to focus on compensating sales execs for annual contract value instead of total contract value. For growing mid-cap software companies, these wholesale business model changes produce just the kind of uncertainty that puts investors on edge and nudges companies away from their usually predictable "beat and raise" cadence.

Yet Nutanix just posted its fiscal Q1 earnings results, reflecting a whole quarter under that change - and it shows a thriving business. Shares of Nutanix popped ~7% in after-hours trading after the earnings release, but the stock still remains down slightly for the year: giving investors a chance to take a bite of a strong rebound play if they haven't already.

Catching up with the latest on Nutanix; valuation update

For investors who are new to the Nutanix story, here's a quick background. The most important theme that Nutanix addresses is that of the hybrid cloud. The idea is that many companies and industries, despite the IT landscape's tectonic shift toward cloud computing, will still want to keep some of their data and applications in local data centers, likely due to privacy or security reasons. Yet they still want some of the benefits that cloud computing offers: an integrated backend, easier and cheaper maintenance, and more agile and flexible computing. Nutanix's products are the technology leaders in transforming on-premise datacenters into these "hybrid cloud" ready environments.

And a little more background on the recent sales shift: earlier this year, Nutanix noticed that its quarterly and annual growth targets were light because its sales teams were aiming to maximize their compensation by maximizing total contract value, or TCV. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but the result is that Nutanix booked a lot of multi-year deals with discounts to convince the customer to sign up. The length of the contracts, from a TCV standpoint, made up for the fact that annual billings might be lighter.

The company's financials, however, depend on how much recurring revenue is billed within one year. And so starting on August 1 (the beginning of Nutanix's fiscal Q1 2021, and the quarter that the company just reported), the company switched gears to incentivize sales compensation based on ACV instead of TCV. So far, the results are positive.

Amid strong growth prospects driven by the sales model change, market-leading technology, and a massive market (Nutanix estimates its TAM at $11.5 billion by 2023), Nutanix still trades at modest valuations. At current post-earnings share prices near $31, Nutanix trades at a $6.37 billion market cap. Netting off the $719.8 million of cash and $490.2 million of convertible debt on Nutanix's latest balance sheet gets us to an enterprise value of $6.14 billion. This represents a modest multiple of 4.3x EV/FY21 revenue versus Wall Street's expectations of $1.44 billion (+12% y/y growth; data from Yahoo Finance) for FY21 - and we note that at least as of this quarter, Nutanix's ACV run rates are growing at a much quicker pace.

Considering how most tech stocks currently trade at double-digit valuation multiples, I still view Nutanix as a deep value play in the current market.

Q1 download

Let's now dive into Nutanix's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Nutanix Q1 earnings results

Source: Nutanix Q1 earnings release

Nutanix's revenue of $312.8 million declined -2% y/y, but beat Wall Street's expectations of $299.1 million (-5% y/y) by a respectable three-point margin. The top-line revenue decline doesn't tell the whole story: investors knew going into Nutanix's Q1 that it would see a tough compare. Because Nutanix's sales force is no longer incentivized to make total contract value as large as possible, contract lengths were expected to shorten (declining from an average of 3.9 years in 1Q20 to 3.5 years this quarter), impacting billings and revenue.

Run-rate ACV, however (defined as the sum of all of Nutanix's contracts in terms of annual revenue), shot up 29% y/y - increasing at the same pace as in Q4, and validating Nutanix's thesis that its sales shift would help align its sales force to its goal of increasing annual revenue.

Figure 2. Nutanix run-rate ACV trends Source: Nutanix Q3 earnings deck

Nutanix also added 680 net-new customers in the quarter, ending the quarter with 18,040 total customers - up 21% y/y. One drover that may help to accelerate new wins is that Nutanix also deepened its partnership with Microsoft Azure in Q1, that will allow the Nutanix HCI platform to run directly on Azure infrastructure.

More good news on the profitability front: as the company predicted, Nutanix's higher share of recurring revenue is helping to tilt the company into a higher margin profile. Recall that earlier on in its IPO in 2016, Nutanix was also selling hardware appliances that dragged down overall company revenue. But since eliminating hardware sales, Nutanix's margin profile now looks completely like a software company, and it even grew 180bps to 81.9% gross margins on a pro forma basis this quarter, versus 80.1% in the year-ago quarter. Gross margins in Q1 also came in ahead of the company's 81.0% guidance.

The shortening in contract lengths and smaller upfront payments are having an expected headwind on free cash flow (FCF was -$16.3 million in Q1, though that's better than -$44.4 million in the year-ago quarter), but over time higher recurring revenue (and at higher gross margins) should translate nicely into boosted long-term profitability.

Key takeaways

Trading on Nutanix had been skeptical since the company announced its ACV model shift, but with a far better-than-expected Q1 under its belt and ~30% y/y run-rate ACV growth plus nearly two points of gross margin expansion, investors should feel a lot more comfortable that Nutanix's growth trajectory remains solid. Stay long here and take advantage of Nutanix's cheap ~4x forward revenue multiple to initiate or add to a long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX, YEXT, NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.