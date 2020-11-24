Growth has not been quick, yet it has been continuous and reasonable over the past decade. It remained one of the most enduring companies in the industrial sector. Its durability has been tried and proven when it remained almost unscathed amidst the strike of the pandemic. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) promises long-term security, given the trend of its financials and dividend payments. Its ability to cope with the crisis, matched with its performing stock and launching of a new product testifies to its solid and intact fundamental health.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

Despite the constant change in the market, Donaldson Company, Inc. maintained productive operations that enabled it to set its products at prices that matched the demand. Although revenue growth has not been rapid, it has generally moved in an upward trend over the past decade. There were occasional troughs which slowed down the continuous increase. For example, the operating revenue fell by $50 million from $2.49 billion to $2.44 billion in 2012-2013. Although it bounced back to $2.47 billion in 2014, it fell again for two consecutive years from $2.37 billion to $2.21 billion. In just two years, revenue fell by almost $300 million. But from 2017 to 2019, revenue rose continuously by $500 million. With average annual revenue growth of 3.4%, one can say it was quite unexciting. Nevertheless, it has been continuous and adequate as it moved from $1.9 billion in 2010 to $2.84 billion in 2019. It showed that despite the years when revenue fell, it could easily cope with market volatility to remain functional and generate earnings.

On the other hand, the pandemic came when the company seemed to figure out how to stimulate its performance. The impressive growth for the last three years was cut as the company was never an exemption to its restrictions. While the revenue in all quarters was lower compared to the previous year, they remained substantial. It was able to cover the costs and expenses to remain profitable as it never fell $600 million. With an accumulated value of $2.57 billion in FY 2020, it was above the average revenue of $2.42 billion for the last 10 years. It remained reasonable, especially as the pandemic caused delays and challenges in operations which hampered the consistent growth of many businesses. As the market is slowly getting back to normal, the growth in the company may resume, given its capacity to remain still amidst challenging times. With the estimation using Linear Trend Analysis, the operating revenue may bounce back to $2.76 billion in FY 2021 and continue increasing to almost $3 billion for the following years.

On the other hand, the operating costs were kept lower and had an identical trend to revenue. It proved the ability of the company to adjust to market changes as the same changes in both revenue and costs showed that the volume of production varied over the past decade. There were years when it contracted and enlarged depending on the demand and market condition. As a result, their gap remained adequate which showed the trend of gross profit. From 2010 to 2019, the operating costs had almost the same amount of change when it moved from $1.2 billion to $1.9 billion, but the efficiency improved over the years. It caused their gap to widen as gross profit increased from $700 million to $950 million. Indeed, the revenue was enough to cover all the costs incurred to produce the outputs. In 2020, during the peak of the pandemic, the restrictions resulted in the contraction of the operations to remain in a good position. As a result, both costs and gross profit decreased to $1.7 billion and $870 million, respectively. Although the demand did not make up for the foregone opportunities when the operations contracted, the company ensured adequacy. It was able to generate above-average revenue to remain profitable. As the operations may get better for the following years, costs may increase from $1.9 billion to $2 billion, but gross profit will catch up as it may move from $900 billion to almost $1 billion.

Taken from MarketWatch: Donaldson Company, Inc.'s Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Donaldson Company, Inc.'s Quarterly Financials

Net Income

The trend of net income also shows a generally upward yet less stable movement. The decreases were more frequent than the operating revenue which may suggest that there have been noticeable changes in the non-core operations. While exceptional expenses and the tax caused more variations, it did not have an offsetting impact on net income as it stayed within the $100-$300 million range. Indeed, the company remained profitable by hundreds of millions despite the fluctuations in the non-core transactions. Although the changes were sharper in non-core transactions, one can observe that the trend of net income from 2010-2017 was identical to the operating revenue and operating costs. It shows that the core and non-core transactions were coordinated and profitability has always been guaranteed. Also, the operations as a whole heavily relied on core operations. The only difference they had was in 2018 due to the sudden change in current domestic and foreign tax. As a result, net income moved from $170 million to $284 million in 2019 which gave a difference of more than $100 million or 6.4%.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic hit the market in 2020, the operations of the company were also affected. With this, the decrease in earnings was visible in all quarters that were affected by the pandemic. It was expected since the core operations also faltered. Nevertheless, net income did not make a sharp decline and the values stayed within $60-$70 million which showed stability in profitability and the operations as a whole. With this, the decrease was kept at a minimal level as net income amounted to $257 million compared to $267 million in the previous year. As things are getting better compared to the previous quarters, the operations of the company are expected to improve which may increase the revenue and gross profit. Hence, net income may also increase from $272 million to $332 million for the following years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Current Ratio and Quick Ratio

To check the operating capacity of the company for a specific period, one must not solely rely on the income statement. We must also check the ability of the company to cover all its payables and borrowings for a specific period. Given the company’s current assets and current liabilities, one can easily say that it has maintained high liquidity. From 2010 to 2020, its current assets have been generally more than twice as much as current liabilities. In 2020, the current ratio reached its peak at 2.68. With this, if the company decides to pay all its current liabilities, it only needs to liquidate less than 50% of its current assets. With the increasing trend of its cash, receivables, and inventories, one can confirm the growing operations of the company. As estimated, the current ratio of the company may increase further and reach 3 for the following years.

Meanwhile, to better analyze the liquidity of the company, one may choose to include all current assets that can easily be converted to cash. We may exclude the inventories and check the Quick Ratio of the company. Aside from cash and receivables, the inventories also comprised the company’s current assets. It is expected since these pertain to the products and their components. With this, the ratio substantially fell. Nevertheless, it remained above 1. The lowest value was in 2015 and 2016 at 1.36 and 1.44, respectively. As of 2020, the Quick Ratio was 1.90. As estimated, since the Current Ratio may increase, the Quick Ratio may also increase to 2 in the future.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Asset

Meanwhile, non-current assets will also be considered in this part. Unlike the current ratio, Return on Asset (ROA) checks the ability of the assets to generate earnings and in turn the ability of earnings to help the company sustain its operations and leveraging assets. Using the company’s ROA, one may observe two things. First, the trend of ROA is similar to net income which shows the consistency of the company’s viability to the sustainability of the operations. Second, the ROA of the company remained above 5%. Indeed, the company generates ample earnings in terms of its assets knowing that they have been increasing. The upward trend of fixed assets and intangibles matched with the upward trend of cash, receivables, and inventories. It may show that the operations of the company have been growing. As the ROA kept increasing, the viability of the company has been increasingly capable to sustain the operations for a long period. As estimated for the next five years, like net income, the trend of ROA may become smoother and increase from 11% to 13%.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

Although equity has been increasing, the rate has been slower which made the trend of Return on Equity (ROE) more constant and a bit upward than the ROA. With this, one can see that the rate of change between equity and net income has been similar, but the latter remained faster. It shows that net income had a positive effect on the interests of the shareholders as equity became increasingly profitable. ROE never went below 20% which has been ideal for the company. Also, it remained above the average ROE of the industry which shows that the leveraging and profitability of the company have been doing better than most of its peers. Moreover, one can observe that the ROA is about half of the ROE. Given this, one can say that the company maintained the balance in its financial leverage. It has been relying both on borrowings and equity at almost the same rate. While this balance creates more stability and security for the company, it also helps the company manage its financial obligations both to the creditors and shareholders well. For the next five years, ROE will remain at 27%-28%. It means that the increase in net income may accelerate, although the equity may also increase.

Moreover, one may continue checking the sustainability of earnings using the Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR). It may be more accurate since it pertains to net income after paying the dividends. In 2020, the dividend payments used 45% of the earnings, so the remaining 55% was retained by the company. Given the current ROE of 24%, the SGR was 14%. It suggests that the company can increase its operations and grow further by 14% without increasing its financial leverage.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Nurturing Investors’ Interests

Dividends Per Share

With its sustained dividend payment for more than 30 years, the company is a Dividend Champion. For the last 10 years, the change became more substantial and seemed to accelerate. In 2010, the dividends per share amounted to $0.235. In 2012-2015, growth became faster. From $0.325, it changed by 28% to $0.41 before increasing again by 40% and 16% to $0.575 and $0.665 per share, respectively. But in 2016-2018, it slowed down again at $0.685, $0.70, and $0.73 per share, respectively. It moved faster again by 7% to $0.78 in 2019. Despite this, the values have been smaller compared to many champions and contenders and growth has been relatively underwhelming. Nevertheless, the slow yet consistent growth in its sound financials gives hope without the possibility of a dividend cut. Also, despite the pandemic and decrease in net income, the dividends per share increased and amounted to $0.84 per share in 2020. It confirmed the high precision using the Dividend Growth Model showed as it estimated the dividends per share at $0.83. Indeed, the company remained committed to nurturing the interests of the investors. Given this, the estimation for the following years using the model showed that the dividends may increase again from $0.9 to $1.21.

Taken from Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

Despite the seemingly low value of the dividends, its relative value to net income has been substantial. Initially, the dividend payout ratio was quite low from 0.19 to 0.24 which tells that the dividends have only been 21%-24% of net income in 2010-2014. Since then, as dividend growth became more apparent, the value became more substantial. In 2014, the ratio increased to 32%. In 2015-2019, the ratio reached 40%-50%. Despite the changes in net income, the dividends have been growing consistently. In 2020, since net income fell while the dividends rose, the ratio increased to 45%. With this, one can say that the company has been prioritizing the interests of its investors while ensuring it can sustain it and the operations. For the next few years, as estimated using both the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis, as net income will gradually increase, the ratio may increase to 48% in 2024.

On the other hand, free cash flow (FCF) had a less stable yet similar trend to net income. It confirms the adequacy of the company’s viability and its consistency with the sustainability of the operations. It showed more sustainability since it accounts for the cash inflows from changes in operating assets and liabilities, such as receivables, inventories, payables, prepayments, and capital expenditures (CAPEX). With an FCF that has been ranging from $160 million to $263 million for the last 10 years, it has been more than enough to cover all dividend payments and payables and borrowings for the period. Also, both net income and FCF have been twice as much as the dividends. Hence, the cash inflows from the operations of the company have been adequate to sustain its operations for a long period. As estimated for the following years, FCF will remain at its usual range as the value will be between $240 and $280 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq - Dividend History

Stock Price

The bullish trend of the stock price persists with low volatility. Since it hit the lowest value at $32.91 last March 23, the increasing pattern started and hasn’t changed since then. Despite the high PE ratio of 27.12, which may suggest overvaluation of the stock, the price seems to continue moving upward. Given the current trend, it may further increase and may only change depending on the results in the 3Q report or once it reaches a new resistance level. To confirm this, one may choose to assess the price in terms of dividend growth using the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Price: $54.25

Average Dividend Growth: 0.1414912515

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $0.90

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1580811132

Derived Value: $61.92590039 or $61.92

Given the result of the estimation, the undervaluation is confirmed. The derived value agrees with the bullish trend of the price and must reach or exceed it before starting to move downwards again. But one must remember that the model solely relies on dividend growth and the current stock price. Although it is consistent with the price increase, the price may vary surprisingly so we must consider other factors that may cause price changes. Reading press releases and updates on the market may be a valuable help to come up with a good investment decision.

Growth Catalysts

Donaldson Company, Inc. and Rugged Pleat Baghouse Dust Collector

During the latter part of 1Q, Donaldson Company, Inc. launched Rugged Pleat. The new product is designed to capture dust and other particles from woodworking, mining, grain processing, and other related industries. This is a testament to the company’s ability to remain firm despite the strikes of the pandemic. It shows the capacity of the company to operate and increase its size. Moreover, this newly-launched product is timely and relevant as businesses, especially in the steel, manufacturing, mining, woodworking, and equipment industry, are reopening and employees getting rehired. Also, the fear caused by the pandemic hasn’t subsided yet, the products of the company are relevant since the particles and aerosols that may be roaming in the operations area may be filtered. As things get better, the demand for their products may rise which may also stimulate revenue and income growth.

Key Takeaways

As the article concludes, it may still be a question to many potential investors whether venturing in Donaldson Company, Inc. is a nice idea or not. While the financials seemed to be sound, there are still some factors that make the company unappealing. With this, how may an investor come up with a decision?

Short-term Investors: The price is relatively low with low volatility. Also, the bullish trend persists and remains apparent despite the high PE ratio. The undervaluation as shown using the Dividend Discount Model agrees with the continuous price increase. Given the current trend, the price appears to increase for the next few weeks which may change either due to the results in 3Q report or the resistance level being reached. With the current volatility, the risk is low. Hence, the stock is worth the risk so one may invest in the company.

Long-term Investors: It may be quite hard to decide as a long-term investor. First, revenue and income growth have been underwhelming. Second, the dividends remain relatively small even if growth has been accelerating over the past decade. But the company must not be ignored as it promised long-term security. Although growth has not been rapid, it has been continuous and moving in a generally upward trend. The maintained profitability remained consistent with FCF, high liquidity, and sustainability. It showed the company has sound financial health. Moreover, it has always been adequate to sustain dividend growth and cover all financial obligations. Given this, one can say that the company has been quite underwhelming in terms of growth. But it managed its adequacy well to remain operational and sustain future growth. An investor may choose whether to prioritize rapid and substantial growth or long-term security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.