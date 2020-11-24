Rosneft is a compelling investment for those long-term investors who are ready to tolerate some specific risks.

Source: Reuters

Note: Some links in this article are in Russian.

Despite the modest operational performance, Rosneft's (OTCPK:RNFTF) shares are about to reach pre-pandemic price levels - a unique case not only among Russian O&G but also among global O&G majors. Even though I don't fully share this optimism, the long-term perspectives of Rosneft surely look interesting - if you're comfortable with the execution risks of Vostok Oil. As for the stock, I would give it a pass for the current price, but market volatility will likely provide some attractive entry points soon.

Q3 Results Quick View

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue declined by 35.8% YoY to 1,439 billion rubles. The quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue was due to the recovery in world oil prices (+37%), as well due to a 28.8% increase in sales of petroleum products on the domestic market.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

EBITDA amounted to 366 billion rubles (-33.9% YoY), having doubled in ruble terms compared to Q2 2020.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net loss amounted to -64 billion rubles due to paper losses because of the revaluation of the company's debt.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Hydrocarbon production in Q3 2020 amounted to 4.9 million boe/day, a decrease of 3% QoQ. Hydrocarbon production for 9 months of 2020 amounted to 5.23 million boe per day (193.5 million toe), a decrease of 9.5% compared to the same period last year.

I see nothing surprising in these Q3 results because the oil market continues to struggle from weak demand throughout this year.

Vostok Oil Gains Interest Of Foreign Investors

Rosneft is going to sell a 10% stake in the Vostok oil project to Trafigura oil trader trading company. The sum of the deal has not yet been disclosed, but analysts estimate it at $7-8 billion. This is a positive factor for the company as it adds credibility to the project and boosts confidence in the further development of the Northeast Passage infrastructure.

A Favorite Of Investment Bankers

In the Russian oil sector, I've noticed that Rosneft gets much more attention from equity research analysts than, for example, Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) or Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY). Let me present some views of the leading investment banks.

Goldman Sachs raised the target price of Rosneft's global depositary receipts (GDR) to $7.1 per share and reiterated its Buy rating. GS analysts expect dividends for 2021 to exceed pre-COVID-19 size, while global peers will struggle to do the same at least for the next few years.

According to JPMorgan, China, India, and Qatar may also acquire stakes in the Vostok Oil project and reminds investors that the company has a competitive level of costs and carbon emissions.

Back in August, BofA noted that prepayments from contracts with China will help Rosneft save $300-600 million annually on interest expenses. The bank expects that in 2021-2022 Rosneft will return to record-high cash flow generation, with FCF yield close to 20 percent. This, in BofA's opinion, will be more than enough to pay dividends, do buybacks, and reduce the debt burden.

My opinion: These arguments are definitely worth to be considered, but with a grain of salt. Indeed, Rosneft has the potential for showing attractive shareholder returns when oil prices recover, but there's something that investors should keep in mind.

Firstly, Vostok Oil isn't just a large project - it's an absolutely massive project. With a huge scale, comparable execution risks come.

Source

As I've already mentioned in my previous articles about Rosneft, the management has no track record of developing greenfield projects of such complexity. Therefore, there's a risk that we may see a higher capex and extended timeline required to finish the project.

Secondly, with over $48 bn of net debt, Rosneft holds the crown of the most indebted company in Russia. Besides the TTM net interest expenses of $1.3 bn, this debt burden also affects net income, which the company does not adjust for paper losses before paying dividends. Thus, unlike other Russian oils, Rosneft is vulnerable to the USD/RUB currency rate volatility.

Finally, in Rosneft's case, I don't find buybacks as an effective measure to treat shareholders because the stock's free-float is already low (11%), so further buybacks will choke liquidity. More active deleveraging, in my view, would be a more preferable option for Rosneft instead of buybacks.

The Bottom Line

I expect the oil market to say turbulent up until mid-2021, as we don't see strong bullish signs yet. The OPEC+ participants still incline to keep the oil pact, though I doubt that anyone will tolerate the situation where Libya and Iran (if the US lifts sanctions) freely increase oil output while other countries try to stick with the deal. The fact that OPEC postponed the decision on further quotas is also concerning. If the traditionally bullish oil cartel shows indecisiveness, then it's a clear signal that it's too early to turn bullish on oil.

In the meantime, both stocks and commodities (except gold) are driven by news about vaccines, but it's not enough to make, test, and register a vaccine. Governments all over the world need to produce enough of it, distribute it, and convince people that it's safe to use. While China can mobilize the population to vaccinate people in an organized way, the rest of the world will struggle to get this done in a manner in which the market expects it to do.

Potential Rosneft investors should watch the stock closely in the upcoming months. Given the outlook, we're likely to see more attractive opportunities to buy the stock in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.