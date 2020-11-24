I advised investors to buy Joyy Inc. (YY) back in late-March and the company saw a rally of 75%. I told subscribers to my weekly newsletter that the stock had possibly peaked and I was taking profits ahead of Q3 earnings. The stock has since crashed 24% on Wednesday and the rally looks to be over after a negative short-selling report.

Stock fell more than 20% on popular short seller's analysis

Joyy Inc. moved higher on Tuesday 17th November to a high of $108 after the market digested the late-Monday earnings release, but the stock then tumbled to trade at a low of $70.30 on Wednesday.

The drop came after an influential short-seller report questioned aspects of the YY Live platform.

The price move came just days after the company had seen its Q3 earnings top analyst expectations.

Company beats estimates but user growth was weak

The company's third-quarter earnings impressed the market at first after beating on revenues and seeing growth of 36% year-on-year. The company has also performed well on earnings per share in recent quarters.

Joyy also received a boost to its balance sheet after it was announced that fellow Chinese tech company Baidu (BIDU) would be buying its live-streaming business, including the YY Live app for $3.6 billion in an all-cash sale.

In the third-quarter earnings release, Joyy's Chairman and CEO David Xueling Li said the company would look for ways to return some of that cash to shareholders, saying:

As we remain in an abundant cash position after the recent transaction with Baidu, we will continue to invest in business development efforts to further expand our global market reach, and cultivate new business to enhance our service offerings. We will also actively explore other ways to return value to our shareholders to maximize shareholder value.

One of the key issues with the release was a slowdown in users and paying users. Global mobile MAUs dropped by 4% to 390 million compared to a year earlier, while the total number of paying users fell 4.7% to 4 million. It was suggested that this was caused by the effects of COVID-19 but many tech companies are seeing increased user growth due to the effects of lockdowns. With the sale of YY Live, it may be a worry that the company is getting rid of an app that can attract cross-platform users for a short-term cash infusion that will be returned to shareholders.

Joyy does not look overvalued at a forward P/E of 17x and a price/sales ratio of 1.96, but investors appear to be getting out ahead of a potentially stale growth picture.

India ban proves a headwind for global growth

Another headwind for user growth was the Indian government’s move to ban certain Chinese-owned apps from its local market. This included the Joyy apps: Bigo Live, Likee, and Hago.

India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country in June, but soon expanded that further. The action was taken as a result of geopolitical tensions between the two nations, but there were global concerns about Chinese technology with governments worldwide taking action against Chinese mobile firm Huawei and the U.S. banning the popular Tik Tok app. This is a serious headwind to the global growth plans of Chinese technology companies and it could take time to rebuild their reputation if that's even possible without some form of joint ventures.

Conclusion

The third-quarter earnings release from Joyy Inc. beat market expectations on revenues and earnings per share, but there was a slowdown in user growth which was blamed on an Indian government ban on apps, and the effects of Covid-19. The company then announced the sale of its YY Live app to Baidu, which would remove the potential for new users to come to their suite of apps. The short-selling report could put this deal at risk, while it also brings reputational problems, which add to the government scrutiny. The stock was still trading at a fair valuation but this would be one to sit on the sidelines for now.

I am now providing a larger selection of ideas exclusively to Seeking Alpha readers through my own Marketplace service. Global Markets Playbook is suitable for both active and long-term investors. Get involved now with a 14-day free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.