Investment Conclusion

Jack in the Box (JACK) appears to be firing on all cylinders. Following a strong third quarter performance, F4Q2020 outcomes were equally impressive, with excellent financial results and efforts to resolve concerns and develop the business. Given the trends over the period, it appears that initiatives implemented over the years to expand the top/bottom lines combined with the company's large drive-through footprint have finally resulted in enough retail sales to generate sufficient revenue leverage and margin expansion to drive net income significantly higher, compared to previous periods.

Based on the momentum JACK's business has experienced over recent quarters and which appears to be continuing into F1Q2021, we believe the firm's years of sluggish growth are behind it, and the company is solidly positioned to derive substantial future growth. It is remarkable that JACK evidenced considerable growth across most financial elements over the fourth quarter not only on a sequential basis, but also on a year-over-year basis, with average same store sales experiencing the best performance over 25-years, in the middle of a pandemic. Moreover, over FY2020, franchisees opened 27 new restaurants, which is the highest in ten years.

Over the short term, we expect continued momentum in retail sales growth driven by elements that delivered over the recent quarters, including: menu innovation with a focus on both value deals and premium priced indulgent items, elevated customer service led by improvements in order accuracy and processing time and more congenial interactions with service personnel, the mobile order and pay platform for pick-up and delivery orders, and delivery service. In addition, we expect revenue leverage from sharply higher retail sales and the refranchising effort to continue to drive margin expansion and improvement in gross profits, operating income, and net earnings over the upcoming quarters.

Longer term, we expect significant growth in retail sales based on substantial increase in average same store sales, driven not only by past initiatives that will continue to deliver, but also by more recent developments such as the resolution of the company's legal battle with the National Franchisee Association and plans to hire dedicated executives to support franchisee relations/corporate development and brand marketing. Moreover, we expect JACK to considerably accelerate new restaurant openings, further penetrating markets it has a presence in, as well as venturing into geographies it previously avoided, particularly highly populated areas like the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Given the increased focus on expanding retail sales, we anticipate substantially higher revenues leading to greater revenue leverage, and consequently higher margins, earnings, and free cash flows on a secular basis. Overall, we expect JACK to handily meet and exceed our annual 5-year growth estimates of 5% for revenues (vs. FY2020 revenue growth rate of ~7.5%) and 16% for operating cash flows as a percent of revenues.

Considering our view that recent financial results demonstrate that the uncertainties related to growth and profits are behind the company, and JACK appears firmly on path to strong long-term performance, we're lowering the discount rate in our 5-year Discounted Cash Flows model to 7% from the previous 8%. Factoring that change, and adjusting for the quarterly update in the number of outstanding shares, we arrive at our new Price Target of $145/share from the prior $113/share for JACK. Upgrading stock to Buy Rating from the previous Speculative Buy Rating.

(Please go through our initiation report "Jack in the Box: Positioned For Significant Business Development - Buy On Growth Plans" for our long-term opinion on the stock).

F4Q2020 Results Summary. For the quarter retail sales came in at ~$930 million (+13.7% compared to F4Q2019), revenues of ~$255 million (+15.4% on a year-over-year basis) beat consensus estimates of ~$249 million, and earnings per share of $1.64 (+91% compared to F4Q2019) was ahead of analyst projections of $1.13. In addition, on a year-over-year basis, same store sales advanced by 12.2% comprising company same store sales increase of 9.6% and franchisee same store sales uptick of 12.4%, over the fourth quarter. Net income for the period was ~$37.8 million reflecting an increase of 71.5% over the previous year's same quarter. Restaurant margin for the period was 27%, a 280 basis point improvement from F4Q2019. JACK generated operating cash flows of $144 million for F4Q2020.

For FY2020, retail sales were $3.67 billion (+4.8% compared to FY2019), revenues came in at $1 billion representing a growth of ~7.5% over the previous year, same-store sales expanded by 3.1% on a year-over-year basis, net income was ~$89.8 million reflecting a decline of ~5.2% over FY2019, and earnings per share were $3.86 reflecting an increase of ~6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Menu Innovation Drove Blow-Out Average Same Store Sales. JACK's two-years worth of menu pipeline continued to deliver with the relaunch of mozzarella sticks as part of Mini Munchies and a 10-piece spicy chicken strips deal limited to digital orders, enjoying significant customer demand. In addition, Mini Tacos, reintroduced in January continued to drive incremental sales volume for the permanent core menu offering. Further, higher margin premium price indulgent items such as Buttery Jack and home style chicken sandwich along with add-on and up-sell items, drove a considerable fraction of retail sales growth over the quarter. Given the favorable impact of menu updates on customer demand, JACK's Unchicken sandwich currently being piloted at two restaurants, if launched, could boost retail sales over the near term.

Digital And Delivery Continued To Deliver. JACK's digital retail sales have doubled since the pandemic surfaced. Overall, digital retail sales, comprising of order ahead and pick-up as well as delivery orders, accounted for ~5% of total retail sales. Considering data which shows that mobile order and pay checks are higher in value and that customers who utilize the feature to place orders are likely to order food more frequently, that a significant fraction of JACK's customers place orders through digital media is a net positive for retail sales.

Initiatives Implemented Over The Years Finally Working. Given the two quarters of significant growth in retail sales and profits, it appears that the comprehensive overhaul of the company's systems is finally delivering enough average same store sales to result in substantial gains in gross profit, operating earnings, and net income. Over prior years, the refranchising strategy was successful in increasing margins, but the growth in margins was not reflecting in a commiserate favorable impact on gross profits, operating earnings, and net income. However, over F3Q2020 and F4Q2020, the magnitude of retail sales growth was sufficient to result in revenue leverage levels that led to margins high enough to drive significant increase in profits.

In regards to the initiatives the firm has implemented, JACK embarked on a refranchising strategy in 2004, and had flipped 94% of its restaurants to franchisees by year end FY2019. In addition, the company put in place strategies to improve average same store sales, including: remodeling most of its restaurants, balancing the focus of its menu to value and indulgent foods, deploying procedures and equipment to simplify the assembly of menu items, elevating customer experience by improving order accuracy and order processing speed, rapid menu innovation, and adding mobile order and pay and delivery services. The long-term objective behind these changes has always been brand development and higher profits.

Strong Growth In Retail Sales Appears Sustainable. Although, undoubtedly JACK's recent retail sales benefited from its large footprint of drive-throughs, a significant fraction of the growth is sustainable over the long term, in our opinion. Factors that drive our conviction on the issue include: the brand's greater visibility among customers driven by increased advertising and the growing popularity of drive-throughs, that JACK is now top of mind of newly acquired customers, and that the firm is likely to retain regular and new customers and acquire new patrons because of: its rapid menu innovation, including value deals, indulgent items, and add-on items; faster processing times; better customer service; its mobile order and pay platform; and its delivery service. In addition, menu prices will support retail sales, as newly acquired customers, including the higher income customer group, appear to favor premium priced indulgent menu items. Moreover, higher check values (~+10% from last year), will have a favorable impact on retail sales.

Resolution With Franchisees Positions JACK For Rapid New Unit Development. Over the quarter, JACK resolved its differences with the National Franchisee Association, removing a major overhang restricting growth of the company's footprint. 2/3rd of the current franchisee group expressed an interest in growing their portfolio of JACK restaurants. In our judgment, the firm's business dynamics are highly favorable for growth and there are numerous reasons that might encourage franchisees to participate in rapidly expanding JACK's footprint, including that: the firm has recently hired a dedicated franchisee relations and corporate development executive, average unit volumes associated with JACK's restaurants grew 4.7% on a year-over-year basis to ~$1.6 million in FY2020, the company has recently rolled out a lower cost prototype for new stores, average profitability for a JACK restaurant was ~$20,000 for F3Q2020, and the firm will provide franchisees with funding support. We're confident that in 5-years JACK's restaurant count will have expanded by hundreds of new launches.

Balance Sheet Appears Strong. At the end of F4Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$237 million and long-term debt of $1.29 billion on its balance sheet. JACK's debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the period was 4.7x, in line with associated covenants. In regards to available funding, the firm has $42.2 million remaining from the $150 million it previously borrowed under variable funding notes. Given these factors, we believe that JACK will handily maintain liquidity over the projected course of the pandemic. The company announced a dividend of $0.40/share for F4Q2020.

Bottom Line

We believe that JACK has seized the opportunity it was provided due to the pandemic. That it has a relatively larger footprint of drive-throughs drove customer traffic to its restaurants and the company capitalized on the good fortune it secured through sheer luck, by providing customers with food they enjoyed, fast order processing times, and excellent customer service. Given, its new found success, JACK is wasting no time in filling the gaps that existed in its business, putting additional building blocks in place to sustain the recent growth. Moving forward, new unit development will be key, and with franchisees on board, the company appears firmly on path to transform into a larger more profitable organization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.