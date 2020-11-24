GLD's outperformance versus the market is likely going to lead to further performance over the next year.

Source: TradingView

Despite the recent bearish momentum in GLD, I believe that now is a solid time to buy the ETF. Specifically, I believe that the next year of returns in gold will be positive and that buying at any point over the next few weeks will likely see solid gains going forward.

About GLD

Prior to jumping into the fundamentals of the gold markets, let’s take a quick look at GLD. As I’m sure most investors are aware, GLD is essentially the king of gold ETFs. It has the most AUM at over $72 billion and is by far the most active and liquid ETF available to investors.

The methodology underlying GLD is simple: it holds gold in vaults in proportion to the assets under management. While this simple approach is subject to periodic small tracking errors, in general, GLD does an excellent job of delivering investors the return of the outright price of gold.

The downside to the ETF is that it has one of the higher expense ratios at 0.40%. Within the gold ETP space, this is a little on the high side compared to alternatives like the iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU) which has an expense ratio of only 0.25%.

The upside of the ETF is the liquidity and depth of trading available to investors. At the time of writing, the last month or so has averaged about $1.6 billion in daily turnover. What this essentially means is that even a large trader could potentially move millions (or even hundreds of millions) of dollars into GLD without moving the market too much. This depth of market essentially equates to solid execution for most traders which is a strong benefit for GLD versus alternatives – for active traders at least.

All this said, GLD is an ETF which is ultimately tracking the price of gold, so the bulk of our analysis will be about the direction of gold prices. It is a somewhat more expensive alternative in the gold ETP space, but its liquidity and depth more than protects active investors from issues like slippage or difficulty finding buyers for shares.

Gold Markets

Let’s turn our attention to the gold markets to get an idea as per where the commodity could head in the coming months. To start out, let’s take a look at the current technical landscape of gold.

Source: TradingView

As you can see in the above chart, gold is in somewhat of a retreat with prices collapsing through recent support in a somewhat accelerating selloff. Put simply, the short-term technical picture is actually fairly bearish with momentum and trend each supporting further downside.

This said, however, I believe that in the short term we will likely find support at the prior zone of resistance which was around $1,800/ounce. We don’t know how long this resistance will hold or if it will mark the end of the immediate trend, but I believe the chart shows this as a clear zone in which we’ll likely see a form of a bounce.

Ultimately, I am fundamentally bullish gold, but for the active trader, I would recommend waiting until momentum turns bullish once again before buying. A good measure of momentum is the MACD indicator which is shown beneath the chart – prior to entering the market, I would look for this histogram of the MACD to turn positive because this will signal that price momentum has actually turned bullish once again.

All this said, ultimately, my recommendation on gold rests on fundamental analysis of the drivers of the commodity. Put simply, I believe that the fundamentals are strongly suggesting that buying gold at these levels makes for a sound trade and investors should look to add GLD to their portfolios over the next few weeks to capture these trends.

One of these fundamentals is the seasonal buying patterns seen in gold. Simply said, we are entering a period of time in which investors historically add gold to portfolios.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

The above chart shows the average percent change in gold broken out by month of the year, using all available data since 1967. What the chart clearly shows is that November actually normally tends to be a time of the year in which investors take profits on gold holdings which would mean that the current selloff isn’t too much of a surprise from a seasonal standpoint.

What interests me most about the above chart is the clear tendency for gold to rally from December through February. The data is actually fairly strongly suggesting that these months tend to be periods of strength which would mean that buying the current pullback in GLD is likely going to set traders up for gains through February.

From a probabilistic standpoint, the data is most favorable of gains in January and February with history showing over 60% of all prior periods resulting in profits during these months.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

Not only is seasonality suggestive of gold finding a bottom in the short term, but also gold’s outperformance versus the S&P 500 is suggestive of higher gold prices.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA and Yahoo Finance data

The above study is somewhat complicated, but it captures a key theme of gold trading. This chart shows the average 1-year change in gold following any given 1-year relative performance versus the S&P 500. In other words, this chart shows how gold is likely to perform in the future, given its performance against the S&P 500 in any given year.

What this chart captures is the key momentum-chasing tendencies of investors in instruments like the S&P 500 and gold. What the data shows is that in general, the stronger gold’s performance versus the S&P 500, the stronger it is likely to perform into the future. In other words, when investors see gold as a strong asset as compared to the overall market, they tend to continue shifting capital into gold which leads to further outperformance.

So, what is this study saying for today? Well, at present, gold has outperformed the S&P 500 by over 10% during the last 12 months. History would say that that when we see gold outperform by this amount, on average, gold continues to rally by 17% over the next year.

From a data perspective, this relationship is actually fairly strong. For example, across the dataset, the numbers say that historically speaking, when we see gold outperform the S&P 500 by this margin, there’s about a 68% chance that gold will rally over the next year. Additionally, the skew of the data is highly favorable for the bulls in that the average rally seen following similar movements is a 30% rise while the average decline is only 12%. Assuming that the distribution of future returns is similar to the past distribution of returns, then this would say that putting on a trade in gold at this point is a solid proposition both from a probability standpoint and a skew of return standpoint.

For GLD traders, I believe the case is clear at this point: the data is strongly suggestive of higher prices over the next 3-12 months and investors should look to buy the commodity. The short-term technical picture certainly is bearish, so I would suggest that active investors look to buy when momentum turns positive so that they will be trading GLD when price actually starts moving in favor of the fundamentals.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.