ONEOK has been hit hard this year, as the stock is still down almost 60% year to date.

After monitoring this Oklahoma based midstream player for months, I believe it's time I give you my view. I have to respectfully disagree with the bears as I consider ONEOK Inc. (OKE) to be a tremendous value play. Natural gas isn't going anywhere and the damage the ongoing pandemic has done to this company is simply too bad to ignore. The valuation has gotten very attractive, and while the dividend coverage is currently insufficient, the company will more than likely cover its shareholder distributions starting in FY2021. While every prediction comes with a risk, I simply cannot pass on the opportunity to buy the company's 11% yield before the stock takes off.

Why Natural Gas Makes Sense (In General)

I'll keep this company description short as the stock had plenty of coverage this year. However, for the sake of this analysis, I am still going to discuss some of the key characteristics. ONEOK (pronounced 'One-Oak') was founded in 1906 as the Oklahoma Natural Gas Company. Until 2017, the company was an MLP and issued a K-1 every year. Currently, the company has a market cap of $12.8 billion and almost 3,000 employees.

More than 114 years after the company was founded, ONEOK has become a leading midstream service provider which owns one of the country's largest premier natural gas liquid systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent, and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation assets. On average, more than 80% of the company's customers in its Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Gathering & Processing, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments are investment-grade. Additionally, no single customer presents more than 10% of the company's revenue.

With that said, I try to keep my oil and gas exposure rather limited because I want to have a well-diversified long-term portfolio. Unfortunately, many oil & gas players offer rather limited long-term capital gains while exposing investors to high (potential) volatility. ONEOK is different as it has a focus on natural gas. Natural gas, according to McKinsey & Company, offers a lot of opportunities for growth.

"Lower wholesale gas prices in end-use markets, for instance, mean the economics of gas use are increasingly favorable when compared with alternatives such as oil. Recent investments in terminals and pipelines to connect gas to consumers have also increased gas availability. Whether taken in combination or on their own, these and other factors create an opportunity for accelerated demand growth, particularly in Asia."

It's A Value Opportunity

The company's own numbers also indicate a quick recovery in natural gas liquids volume as 3Q20 volume in the Rockies exceeded pre-COVID average volumes. In October, the company averaged 245,000 barrels per day. Available capacity is 135,000 barrels per day, which can be activated without the need for major capital expenditures, which is good news given that this would rapidly strengthen the company's fundamentals. A capacity expansion of another 160,000 barrels per day would warrant the expansion of the Elk Creek Pipeline with pump stations.

Source: ONEOK Investor Presentation (November 2020)

All of this sounds good, right? So, why is the stock down 56% year to date?

The answer is because the company is cyclical, has a somewhat elevated debt load, and because the company fails to cover its dividends. In other words, if you don't expect things to improve, there really are not that many reasons to own the stock.

For example, the company was unable to generate free cash flow in any of the prior four quarters. Basically, free cash flow is what remains after capital expenditures ("CapEx") are deducted from operating cash flow. As the graph below shows, while the company saw a steady decline in CapEx, its cash from operations declined as well.

Source: TIKR.com

Basically, in the first three quarters of FY2020, the company generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flow. CapEx came in at $1.9 billion. This translates to a free cash flow deficit of roughly $800 million. Needless to say, this was was not sufficient to pay $1.2 billion in dividends. The company funded this gap by issuing shares worth $960 million and by issuing long-term debt of more than $3.2 billion. Note that the company is not issuing debt only to keep the dividends alive. In the same period in FY2019, the company issued more than $4.0 billion in long-term debt. This is what was mentioned in their 3Q20 10-Q:

"In May 2020, we completed an underwritten public offering of $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes consisting of $600 million, 5.85% senior notes due 2026; $600 million, 6.35% senior notes due 2031; and $300 million, 7.15% senior notes due 2051. The net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses, were $1.48 billion. A portion of the proceeds were used to repay the outstanding borrowings under our $1.5 Billion Term Loan Agreement. The remainder was used for general corporate purposes."

However, even though the company had to increase its debt load, we are still at sustainable levels. For example, while EBITDA has taken a significant hit, net debt is valued at only 5.0x EBITDA. That is elevated, but sustainable. Additionally, total liabilities are valued at 73% of total assets. Again, this is elevated but deleveraging should be expected. Hence, the company has a BBB rating from both S&P and Fitch, and a Baa3 rating from Moody's. All rating agencies maintain a 'stable' outlook.

Source: TIKR.com

So, why do I expect deleveraging to happen, and why is ONEOK a value play? The biggest reasons are the company's fundamental improvements and a healthier macroeconomic environment that will likely provide positive free cash flow in 2021 according to expectations (displayed in the graph below). The company is expected to generate $1.6 billion in free cash flow in FY2021.

Source: TIKR.com

In other words, dividend safety is back on the table.

Unfortunately, this still does not mean it's a great value play as the price one pays for an investment opportunity is a large part of the equation.

"The relationship between price and value hold the ultimate key to investment success."

- Howard Marks

It is sometimes hard to agree on what is a fair or attractive valuation. In the case of ONEOK, I believe that the company's yield is a good indicator - but only if the yield is either safe or expected to become safe in the near future. Otherwise, every company with a high yield would be a good investment, which is clearly not the case. While I am writing this, ONEOK is yielding more than 10%. Ignoring the spike during the COVID-19 sell-off, this is one of the highest yields in the company's history. Meanwhile, the company is trading at 23x earnings and 14.5x forward earnings. If you, just like me, believe that the company is able to benefit from a strong global natural gas industry, we probably agree that this is an attractive valuation.

Data by YCharts

While the company, based on its industry and balance sheet, is simply riskier than most blue-chip stocks, there is a simple way of lowering the risk, and that is by paying a good price.

This brings me to the last part of the article.

Takeaway

When looking for investments, I try to buy 'good yield' without sacrificing long-term capital gains. I only bought Exxon Mobil (XOM) because I got in below $34. However, despite the 10% yield ONEOK gives its investors, I believe this company has a lot of upside when it comes to future capital gains.

The company is in a great spot to benefit from a strong (global) natural gas industry and will more than likely deliver strong results in FY2021 and beyond - resulting in a safe dividend.

Furthermore, the company is attractively valued and has a solid balance sheet, despite having increased its debt load to cover CapEx and other costs.

The best strategy is to use the current pandemic to buy this company at a good price and to use its dividend to expand the position on a long-term basis. In other words, I do not recommend trading this stock. To me, it's a tremendous long-term opportunity and it should be treated as such. However, keep in mind that this stock is more volatile than the market and often shows steep stock price declines during economic downturns.

All things considered, I will make this company a key holding in my long-term dividend portfolio.

