Sea's stock price has already grown 4x over the last 6 months but is still undervalued by ~13-14% today.

Sea operates in all Southeast Asian countries that have a rising middle-class user base and strong growth rate of smartphone penetration which will increase the adoption of Sea's business.

Sea Limited has benefited from strong tailwinds driven by the COVID pandemic that has accelerated user adoption of its e-commerce and mobile gaming businesses.

Investment Thesis

Sea Limited (SE) is Southeast Asia's biggest internet platform with 40mn Daily Active Users. The stock has benefited from strong tailwinds during the COVID pandemic rising 4x in the last 6 months. Sea's business operations are in the e-commerce, gaming, and payments space which have seen strong user adoption over the last few years. Given the macroeconomic factors (such as the rise of the middle class/increased smartphone penetration) and demographic shifts (young population) in Southeast Asia, SE will continue to see strong growth over the next few years. The stock trades at ~$180 today at a 13-14% discount to its fair value.

Market Dynamics and Why Sea has a lot of upside still left

SE has positioned itself to be the next Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Ant Group of Southeast Asia. Initially started off as a gaming company under the brand of Garena, Sea quickly diversified its business by foraying into e-commerce and eventually into payments.

In order to understand a company like SE and the potential of the stock over the next 5 years, it is important to understand the Southeast Asian region. Southeast Asia is highly fragmented and broken up into 9 major countries with a population of ~600mn people. Internet penetration remains low (~50%) and is rising quickly. Just like China in the 2000s, Southeast Asia is seeing a major rise in the "middle class" segment and has a fairly young population. Besides this, a strong portion of the population (>60%) is unbanked and do not have access to financial services.

Thus, Sea Limited's business segments are highly suited to the demographics and macroeconomics of the Southeast Asian region. Increasing internet penetration, growing smartphone adoption, ideal demographics, and a rising middle class are ideal for e-commerce and the mobile gaming business lines.

Besides this, COVID has served as a strong tailwind for Sea's business units. As most countries in Southeast Asia went into lockdown, e-commerce and mobile gaming adoption increased exponentially which was reflected in the company's Q2'20 earnings.

While the pandemic has drastically improved adoption of Sea's products, there is still a lot of upside left in terms of topline growth. Moving onto the next few years, smartphone penetration is expected to increase to ~70% in Southeast Asia by 2025. This implies that there will be ~120mn new smartphone internet users in the next 5 years. This creates a significant opportunity for SE in the region. Apart from that, the company has also successfully launched its products in LATAM, opening up a new market to further accelerate topline growth. More of this is covered in the financial projections section below.

Q3 Earnings Download

As expected, SE had a blockbuster Q3 earnings report:

Source: Sea Q3'20 Earnings

Total revenue grew to $1.2bn for Q3'20, growing by ~100% y/y (from ~$0.6bn in Q3'19) driven by strong user adoption during the pandemic.

However, during the same period of time, operating losses also increased by ~60% y/y from ~($180mn) in Q3'19 to ~($305mn) in Q3'20. Bulk of the increase in operating losses came from Sea's e-commerce business due to an increase in user incentives which is reflected in the sales and marketing expenses.

Digital Entertainment Business

Source: Sea Q3'20 Earnings Report

Sea's Digital Entertainment business continued to be its cash cow throughout this quarter. Generating ~$584mn of EBITDA in Q3'20 (including components in sales of good), this is 2x the EBITDA generated in the same quarter of the previous year.

Source: Sea Q3'20 Earnings Report

The reason Sea has managed to be so successful in its digital entertainment business is because of its hit mobile application called "Free Fire". Free Fire has, by far, been the most successful mobile game in Southeast Asia and has even gained traction in LATAM.

Probably, the most impressive statistic is the growth in paying users. Out of 572mn active quarterly users, there were ~65mn paying users (which grew 123% y/y).

In terms of future projections for this business segment, Sea has launched its next mobile application "Call of Duty: Mobile" where the company is the official distributor for the game in Southeast Asia through its partnership with Tencent.

E-commerce

Source: Sea Q3'20 Earnings Report

Sea's e-commerce business has continued to show strong growth in its topline driven by its increased user incentives to capture the growth in e-commerce. Sea's key competitor is Alibaba backed Lazada Group; however, Sea has a market share lead of ~60%.

Revenue reached ~$618mn for the quarter, growing an impressive 173% y/y from $226mn in the same quarter of the previous year.

Simultaneously, GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) grew 102% y/y to $9.2bn. This implies that SE was able to monetize at a much faster rate than the growth in merchandise value which is a good thing for an e-commerce company.

Projections and Valuation

Moving on to projections for its two key segments:

Digital Entertainment: Sea is by far the mobile gaming market leader in Southeast Asia and LATAM. Free Fire continues to be the highest grossing game in the region. Besides that, the company has also released Call of Duty: Mobile which continues to grow strongly in the region. Macroeconomic changes and demographic shifts coupled with increased smartphone penetration will be a strong headwind for this business line.

E-commerce: Sea continues to be the market leader in the e-commerce business within Southeast Asia. The Google-Temasek-Bain report (leading report of the internet market in Southeast Asia) forecasts that e-commerce will continue to grow to be a $172bn GMV market by 2025. Sea has invested significantly to not only maintain its 60% market share but to also grow it towards 70% by 2025.

I expect Sea's financial projections to grow along these lines:

Source: Created by the author

Based on the projections above, the digital entertainment business will be valued with respect to other gaming companies on an EV/EBITDA basis due to it being a positive FCF business. Given that Sea is still a fast-growing company with strategic partnerships in Southeast Asia, it deserves closer to a 20x multiple (slightly higher than peers). This implies a $53bn valuation.

E-commerce companies usually trade in the range of 0.8x-1.0x of GMV, assuming a 0.9x multiple, which implies a $50bn valuation.

Source: Created by the author

Given the current stock price of ~$180, this implies an upside of ~13-14%.

Given that SE's stock price has grown 4x since the beginning of the pandemic, there is no doubt that a lot of the upside has already been reflected in the stock price. However, given that Southeast Asia is still in the midst of an internet revolution similar to that of China, the company still has a long way to go over the next 5 years.

The ideal way to value a business like SE would be through a SOTP valuation (i.e. finding the valuation of its individual components and adding them to give a total valuation number)

Key Risks

Competition: Competition from both local and global players is a key risk here. While Global players have not entered the region directly, they have done so through local players. Local players involve super apps such as Grab and Gojek that are foraying into internet businesses. Global players such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have already invested in Gojek while players such as SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) have invested in Grab. On the other hand, Sea has a partnership with Tencent and so the competition for mobile gaming is minimum. The key risk remains from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), while Amazon has not opened up its e-commerce business to all regions in Southeast Asia, any decision from Amazon to grow in the region could severely impact SE's valuation.

Lack of synergy from the different business lines: Currently, Sea is battling in 3 different business lines: e-commerce, gaming, and payments. This requires significantly different management knowledge, technological resources, and CAPEX to be sustainable. Sea's management had initially stated that they expect strong synergies in terms of customer acquisition which justified product expansion beyond just gaming. Sea has to still show synergies from product expansion.

Takeaway

Sea has benefited from the strong tailwinds created by the pandemic for its mobile gaming and e-commerce business units. Given the current macroeconomic conditions and favorable demographics, SE will continue to outperform for the foreseeable future. At ~$180 today, the stock is still undervalued by 13-14% and has significant upside in the upcoming years.

