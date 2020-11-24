Company was hit hard by COVID, but there are now signs of inflection and could be a good entry point for the patient investor.

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is a telecommunications company focused on Latin America, as the name implies, with the focus on operations in Panama, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Chile, Costa Rica, and other Latin American countries. The company offers a full suite of telecommunication products to its customers, including video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile communications. Liberty also offers strong enterprise-grade capabilities for its business customers, including hosting/managed solutions, as well as a strong fiber network through the markets it operates in.

The company was hit by COVID as seen in the below price performance chart. This was due principally to declining utilization by end-customers due to lockdown restrictions. However, the company is starting to see an inflection in recent weeks due to countries re-opening and demand coming back, with many markets now showing YoY growth. This is what is driving the incremental appreciation in the company's share price in recent weeks.

Data by YCharts

This performance inflection is also what is driving my overall bullishness on the stock. Looking at Q3 results, the business is fundamentally improving. As an example, the company drove 5% sequential growth on a consolidated basis in Q3 vs. Q2 helped alongside a rebound in mobile volumes and new adds. However, given the mixed picture of re-opening and shutdowns across various countries in Latin America, there are still some headwinds. As an example, lockdowns in Chile impacted results in that specific country. However, the trendline here is towards re-opening and the stock has only modestly recovered from Q2 when we were in the depths of the lockdown. Furthermore, with a vaccine on the horizon, this could be a good entry point for a patient investor to ride the COVID recovery.

The company also has a solid M&A story, particularly with the AT&T (NYSE:T) transaction in Puerto Rico that will add scale and profitability to the company. This is particularly so given that this deal will likely be immediately accretive. In general, this model of inorganic growth should also lead to an appreciation to the stock given the increased revenue base, opportunities for cost synergies, and potential ability to cross-sell products.

Financial Summary

As highlighted earlier, the company was hit by COVID, with Q3 revenues down 8% YoY and OIBDA down 5% YoY as utilization declined due to lockdown restrictions. However, there are definitely signs of inflection with strong sequential growth of 5% in Q3 vs. Q2 and adjusted OIBDA returning to pre-COVID levels. The company also remains well-capitalized with ~$3B of cash. Thus, even if the recovery takes longer, the company should have sufficient resources to weather the storm.

Risks

The company operates in a highly competitive market that includes other telecommunication providers such as Telefonica (NYSE:TEF). Thus, not only does this pose pricing risk but it also requires extensive continued investment into service quality in order to retain and build out a larger customer base. Furthermore, in certain parts of the business such as telephony, there is a degree of cannibalization from internet-only communication mediums such as WhatsApp.

Liberty Latin America is also highly leveraged at a 6x consolidated leverage ratio at the end of Q3 2020. This includes the outstanding principal amount debt alongside finance lease obligations of around $8.6B. Although there are no major maturities until 2026, it is something to be aware of as the company will need to continue to perform in order to service debt payments.

Valuation and Conclusion

The company currently trades at EV/TTM EBITDA of ~8x. This is based on an enterprise value of $10.1B and TTM EBITDA of $1.3B. However, even assuming that we just get back to 2019 EBITDA levels of ~$1.5B and assuming the same multiple, there is at least 15% upside to the stock. As I mentioned earlier, I believe that we are already beginning to see signs of an inflection which should drive the stock higher as this dynamic matures. Furthermore, the benefits of the AT&T acquisition should help as well. This drives my bullishness on the stock and is why I recommend a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LILA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.