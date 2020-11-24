Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of November 2020

Cobalt miners news - Glencore YTD cobalt output down 37% at 21,600t owing to the shuttering of its Mutanda mine. China Moly boosts Q3 cobalt output by 21%.

Cobalt market news - Roskill sees a more balanced cobalt market in 2020 & forecasts cobalt demand to double by 2030. Wood Mac forecasts cobalt demand to triple by 2040.

Cobalt spot prices were slightly down for the month and LME cobalt inventory was unchanged.

Welcome to the November 2020 cobalt miner news. The cobalt miners remain somewhat depressed as investors since Battery Day appear to often think Tesla won't use cobalt in the future. Industry experts say Tesla (TSLA) will continue to use cobalt, albeit with thrifting. This is confirmed by the 2020 Tesla/Glenciore off-take deal. The cobalt juniors continue to battle on, but have not enjoyed the rise that other EV metals have achieved in recent months. Maybe this will change soon or in 2021 as past cobalt excesses are worked off and demand continues to increase helped by very strong global EV sales the past few months.

Cobalt price news

As of November 20, the cobalt spot price was US$14.52/lb, down from US14.96/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$32,000/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 451 tonnes, the same as last month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 14.52

The BNEF cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits widening from 2023

Cobalt market news

On October 26 Investing News reported:

Cobalt Market Update: Q3 2020 in Review. The third quarter saw the lithium-ion battery and its raw materials take the spotlight after Tesla’s Battery Day, and despite the company’s efforts to eliminate cobalt, many still believe the battery metal will be needed for some time to come. Roskill believes the shift towards less cobalt in EV batteries is set to continue in the coming years; however, at least in the short to medium term, the firm also believes that it will remain technically challenging to eliminate cobalt from mainstream chemistries such as NCM and nickel-cobalt-aluminum. Weighing in on Tesla’s zero cobalt goal, Wood Mackenzie’s Gavin Montgomery said Tesla’s recent cobalt supply deals demonstrate quite clearly that the EV maker will need cobalt for some time to come, and thrifting cobalt from cells remains challenging. Earlier this year, Tesla signed a deal with top cobalt producer Glencore for supply of the raw material......In terms of demand, Rawles said the outlook for 2021 is particularly strong with surging demand for EVs from China and Europe in recent months. That’s against a backdrop of high demand from the portable electronics industry driven by buying of laptops and tablets as people increasingly work from home. “If both these trends continue, the market is likely going to tighten moving into the new year......”

On October 29 Forbes reported (quoting Wood Mackenzie):

The energy transition will be built with metals. Electrification is front and centre in the energy transition. The entire power value chain – from wind turbines and solar panels, transmission and distribution infrastructure to energy storage and batteries, electric vehicle [EV] charging and the rest – will be a winner......In any scenario, demand for metals goes up......The big five transition metals are copper, aluminium, nickel, cobalt and lithium. The biggest growth sector will be electric vehicles – a 2 °C or lower pathway will see demand soar from 5 million vehicles today to at least 80 million by 2030. The EV body will heavily rely on aluminium to minimise weight, and copper for wiring. The batteries for EVs and the emerging energy storage market will drive up demand for lithium, nickel and cobalt. Copper and aluminium are critical to the expansion of transmission and distribution grids, as are solar panels......We’re forecasting copper and aluminium demand to increase by about a third by 2040, nickel by two-thirds, and cobalt and lithium by 200% and 600%, respectively ......Our view is that we are two to three years away from any sustained economic recovery and the higher prices to incentivise investment in new supply.

On November 6 Green Car Congress reported:

Roskill: Cobalt demand to grow steadily over the next decade. Despite the COVID headwinds from the aviation sector and the trend towards thrifting cobalt out of automotive applications, Roskill’s newly-released cobalt report forecasts a steady demand growth for the metal to 2030......Overall, cobalt demand in 2020 is forecast to be broadly in line with 2019, slowing down from the historical average growth rate. Production cutbacks coupled with Mutanda’s absence have triggered a tightening in cobalt feedstocks so far in 2020, and such tightness has been further intensified by logistic disruptions in Africa, caused by the pandemic, including weeks long closure of Durban port......This has in turn pushed the prices for all forms of cobalt products higher, bringing the cobalt market to a more balanced state after a three-year oversupply. Roskill forecasts Cobalt demand roughly to double by 2030, with battery applications accounting for majority of the overall demand.

On November 18 Bloomberg Green reported:

Tesla, utility giants form trade group calling for 100% EV sales. More than two dozen utilities, EV-charging companies, battery suppliers and EV manufacturers have formed the Zero Emission Transportation Association, which is calling for policies such as consumer incentives and emissions targets that will accelerate the shift to EVs. Group wants emissions caps, total EV adoption by 2030.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On October 30 Reuters reported:

Glencore beats production estimates but trims coal guidance......Year-to-date.....cobalt output was down 37% at 21,600 tonnes owing to the shuttering of its Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

On October 30, Glencore announced: "Third quarter 2020 production report." Highlights include:

"The generally strong sequential quarterly production performance noted in the table above, in large part, reflects reversal of the various short-term Covid-19 related shutdowns in Q2, as mandated by several national/local governments.

Own sourced cobalt production of 21,600 tonnes was 12,800 tonnes (37%) lower than the comparable prior period, mainly reflecting Mutanda on care and maintenance, partly offset by Katanga’s ramp-up."

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

On October 28 Mining.com reported:

China Moly boosts Q3 cobalt output by 21%. China Molybdenum Co lifted its July-September cobalt output by 21.2% from the previous quarter, data released on Wednesday showed, putting the company back on course to hit its full-year production target for the battery metal. China Moly, which operates the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], one of the world’s biggest copper-cobalt deposits, said it produced 10,507 tonnes of cobalt metal in the first nine months of 2020.....China Moly’s annual production target for cobalt, a key ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles, was set at 14,000-17,000 tonnes for 2020.

Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

No cobalt related news for the month.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

On November 1, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced: "Operational update for the nine months ended 30 September 2020." Highlights include:

"During the Period, the Group’s mining operations produced 55,872 tonnes of copper content included in direct shipping ore (“DSO”), copper cathode and copper concentrate (nine months ended 30 September 2019: 54,382 tonnes) and 3,422 tonnes of cobalt content included in cobalt hydroxide (nine months ended 30 September 2019: 3,878 tonnes).

During the Period, the Group’s mining operations sold 52,731 tonnes of copper (nine months ended 30 September 2019: 55,913 tonnes), representing a decrease of approximately 6% year-on-year compared to the corresponding period in 2019, and 4,593 tonnes of cobalt (nine months ended 30 September 2019: 1,629 tonnes), representing an increase of approximately 182% year-on-year compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Out of the sales of copper and cobalt, the Group’s mining operations generated revenue of approximately US$272.6 million and US$86.8 million, respectively (nine months ended 30 September 2019: US$296.9 million and US$23.7 million, respectively) in the Period, representing approximately 8% year-on-year decrease and 267% year-on-year increase as compared to the corresponding period in 2019 respectively.

Moreover, the revenue generated from trading of externally sourced mineral and metal products amounted to approximately US$155.7 million, representing a decrease of approximately 76% as compared to US$658.1 million in the corresponding period in 2019."

Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)

No news for the month.

GEM Co Ltd [SHE: 002340]

On November 4, 4-traders reported: "GEM: China's Lygend pushes back Indonesia nickel project to March 2021."

Investors can read more about GEM Co in my Trend Investing article: "A Look At GEM Co Ltd - The World's Largest Battery Recycling Company."

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

No news for the month.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On November 2, Umicore SA annouced:

Umicore expects solid performance in 2020. Solid performance in 2020 despite unprecedented and challenging market context. Umicore expects its full year adjusted EBIT to be in the range of €465 million to €490 million with adjusted EBIT in Catalysis and Energy & Surface Technologies well below the level of 2019 and adjusted EBIT in Recycling well above the level of 2019, as previously communicated......

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On November 9, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Supplementary explanation for financial summary 2nd quarter fy2020."

On November 9, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 [IFRS]."

On November 19, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2020 2nd quarter progress of business strategy." Highlights include:

".......The Cerro Verde Copper Mine, which had a temporary reduction in operation rate due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, has resumed normal operation. Additionally, there was a extension of the planned shut-down period for THPAL, but operation has been resumed.

The materials business saw a decrease in sales of products such as battery materials aimed mainly at the automobile industry, with sluggish demand due to the stagnation of economic activities due to the impact of COVID-19. This bottomed out in the summer and is recovering overall....."

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On November 3, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel board of directors recommends interim dividend for 9m 2020. The Board of Directors has recommended for the EGM approval an interim dividend for the nine months of 2020 in the amount of RUB 623.35 per ordinary share (approximately USD 7.74 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Russian Central Bank as of November 3, 2020), totaling RUB 98.64 bn (approximately USD 1.2 bn). The Board of Directors has proposed to set the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on December 24, 2020.

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

On November 16, OZ Minerals announced: "OZ Minerals to invest $47 million to progress Prominent Hill shaft expansion study." Highlights include:;

"Prominent Hill Expansion Study Update confirms feasibility of a vertical hoisting shaft to replace truck haulage.

Study Update based on conservative Interim Case; economic case expected to be strengthened as Study progresses through Resource conversion.

$47 million committed to progress Study and continue infill drilling ahead of a final investment decision expected mid-2021."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On November 4, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports financial results for q3 2020." Highlights include:

"Eliminated a further $300 million in direct debt.

Eliminated debt maturities in 2021, 2023, and 2025, and replaced them with maturities in 2026 and 2029.

Reduced our cash interest expense by one-third to approximately $30 million per year.

Completed our exit from the Ambatovy project, eliminating the associated direct and indirect debt and the risk of being required to fund further cash calls with the associated risk of default.

Achieved all of this with no dilution to the current equity of Sherritt."

Conic Metals Corp. [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals was formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments.

On November 2, Conic Metals Corp. announced:

Conic releases Ramu q3 2020 performance. “Conic is pleased to announce Ramu’s Q3 operating results have not been negatively impacted by the global pandemic and in fact Q3 represented one of our best production quarters” stated Justin Cochrane, President and CEO.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On October 29, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt releases refinery life cycle assessment." Highlights include:

"....Impact of producing cobalt sulfate at First Cobalt’s Canadian refinery rather than through the existing supply chain is the equivalent of taking more than 9,000 combustion engines off the road every year.

First Cobalt Refinery has a lower environmental impact in four of six impact categories measured, is equal in one category and is slightly below in a final impact category......"

On November 10, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt provides refinery project update." Highlights include:

"First Cobalt and Glencore have agreed to discuss a long-term feed purchase contract rather than the tolling arrangement originally contemplated, providing First Cobalt greater leverage to the cobalt market by entering into offtake contracts with end users directly.

The maturity date on the Company’s US$5 million loan with Glencore has been extended by one year to August 2022, which better aligns with refinery commissioning.

Glencore continues to provide support to ensure a technically viable design of the plant and smooth commissioning.

In order to secure a diversity of supply, First Cobalt will supplement any feed provided by Glencore with other sources of ethical cobalt.

Bench scale testing of cobalt hydroxide feedstock from Glencore’s Katanga Operation [KCC] yielded recoveries in excess of 97%, significantly higher than the 93% recovery assumption in the Company’s May engineering study.

Timelines for pilot plant completion and submission of permit amendments remain on track while discussions for government support are well advanced."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Possible to have their North American cobalt refinery operational with ore feed from Glencore.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSXV: JRV] (OTC: JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (merged with eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF))

On October 28, Jervois Mining announced:

Jervois completion of First tranche of A$45.0 million equity raise..... Tranche 2, which also includes 13,120,773 new ordinary shares in addition to those subscribed by Company insiders, is subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), scheduled for 30 November 2020.

On October 30, Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois Mining quarterly activities report to 30 September 2020." Highlights include:

"Positive BFS for Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ICO”), represents a low capital, high return investment, and the only US cobalt mine upon forecast commissioning in mid-2022.

Capital cost of US$78.4 million; post-tax payback of 2.8 years from technical completion; nominal Internal Rates of Rate (“IRR”) of 45.2% pre-tax and 40.6% post tax based on inflation of 2.5%pa.

Average annual EBITDA estimated at US$54.8 million over life of mine at an operating [EBITDA] margin more than50%; forecast life of mine cash costs of US$7.45/lb payable cobalt on a post by-product basis (assuming copper and gold prices of US$3.00/lb and US$1,750/oz respectively).

Jervois to acquire São Miguel Paulista (“SMP”) nickel and cobalt refinery in Brazil from Companhia Brasileira de Alumíno (“CBA”).

SMP Refinery has annual refined production capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes of nickel and 2,000 metric tonnes of cobalt.

Cash purchase price of R$125.0million (US$22.5 million2), payable in tranches, with a R$15.0million (US$2.7 million2) cash deposit paid by end December 2020.

After quarter end, Jervois completes A$45.0 million equity placement to move ICO and SMP towards production."

On October 30, Jervois Mining announced:

Consolidated interim condensed financial statements (Unaudited – Expressed in Australian Dollars) for the three months ended 30 September 2020.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Off-take agreements, project funding.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

(Relates to better access to Fortune's NICO Project in NWT) On November 5 the Government of Northwest Territories reported:

GNWT completes highway improvement projects. More than 219 kilometres of highways in the Northwest Territories were improved this summer and fall....... which is scheduled to open in fall 2021.

On November 12, Fortune Minerals announced:

Fortune Minerals announces successful completion of NICO Geophysical Program and identification of IOCG targets.....The surveys were successful in outlining several large areas of coincident chargeability and magnetic high response with low electrical resistivity indicative of near-surface magnetic and conductive sources.....The report deliverables will include recommendations for drill testing of the identified anomalies with specified collar locations and targeting information.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - NICO exploration program results, possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On November 12, Clean TeQ announced:

Clean TeQ water successfully completes nitrate removal trial in China. Discussions commenced on projects for large scale implementation.

On November 17, Clean TeQ announced:

Phoenix Platinum zone drilling update. This initial hole [SDD022] was targeting the area approximately 120m below surface which was identified in historic drilling undertaken by Ivanplats (SRC1257 returned 4m (from 119m) @ 7.4g/t Pt, 0.13% Ni and 0.01% Co, for 29.4 g.m Pt). Assays results from first three holes expected in January 2021.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On November 10, Australian Mines announced: "Corporate update." Highlights include:

Offtake

"Active negotiations ongoing with multiple parties.

Potential offtake partners have indicated they are likely to require an additional 15 Sconi-sized projects to meet their anticipated nickel and cobalt demands from 2023/25.

Encouraging potential offtake partners to make financial commitment to Sconi Project financing Project Finance.

Active engagement with potential project financiers is ongoing.

Progressing negotiations from any existing Letter of Interest (LOI) agreement/s to formal contract is a priority...."

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible Sconi off-take partners or financing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

On October 27, Ardea Resources announced: "Quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 30 September 2020." Highlights include:

Corporate

"Workflows on Ardea’s Western Australian project portfolio, notably RC drilling programs, continue with no disruption from COVID-19.

$4.8M raised from Placement and Share Purchase Plan [SPP] before costs.

Cash position at the end of the September Quarter was $11.6M with a further $1.3M raised post Quarter end via the SPP. Funds raised are being used to accelerate gold exploration and resource definition drilling, whilst budgeted funding continues on GNCP development work and nickel sulphide exploration."

Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project [GNCP]

"Strategic Partner process is being assisted by improved sentiment around increased nickel prices, with Ardea able to customise project scale and end product specifications to meet the needs of the preferred project partner to ensure secure, ethical, long-term supplies of nickel and cobalt.

Project Enhancements continue and include the Goongarrie Line and Highway resource updates, targeting >1% nickel leach feed grade and plant optimisation predicated on mineralised neutraliser."

On November 19, Ardea Resources announced: "Farm-in Joint Venture Agreement signed with Red 5." (gold project)

Investors can read my recent Trend Investing CEO interview discussing Ardea's gold and nickel sulphide prospects here. Investors can view their latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Resource update at the GNCP Project to include a scandium and REE component. Possible off-take partner and funding for the GNCP Project. Gold and nickel sulphide exploration results.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On October 27, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced:

Australian & NSW Government Critical Minerals initiatives. Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited [COB] is pleased to announce that the Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] has been included in both the Australian Government Critical Minerals Prospectus 2020 and NSW Government Minerals Strategy.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2021 - Demonstration plant.

2022 - Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants. Havilah’s 100% owned Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit contains JORC Mineral Resources of 1.1 million tonnes of copper, 3.1 million ounces of gold and 23,200 tonnes of cobalt.

On November 16, Havilah Resources announced:

Havilah completes $2.55 million placement.....Funds raised to be applied to advance Havilah’s key projects, to carry out exploration and in meeting tenement and other administration costs.

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Kalkaroo - Updated PFS due.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On October 30, Aeon Metals announced: "Substantial power cost savings for Walford Creek." Highlights include:

"Primary energy system for the Walford Creek Project to be solar power.

LOI signed with Sun Cable to provide a solar energy plus battery storage solution, with full back-up diesel generation capacity, under a BOO arrangement.

Key benefits include: a substantial reduction in projected life-of-mine carbon emissions, removal of upfront power capital expenditure, substantial life-of-mine power operating cost savings and the assurance of full back-up diesel generation capacity."

On October 30, Aeon Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 September 2020." Highlights include:

"Revised Walford Creek testwork program to consider evolved back-end flowsheet routes.

Key PFS workstreams continued during the quarter, including amongst others: Mining open pit and underground optimisations. Cobalt concentrate heap leach assessment. Cobalt-Nickel precipitation pilot program.

New high-potential regional drilling program coordinated (now underway); part funded by CEI grant.

OCP Asia loan facility limit increased to fund further PFS work and drilling activities."

For more information you can read my article: "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia." Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2021 - PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On October 26, GME Resources announced:

Quarterly activities report September 2020. The NiWest Nickel Cobalt laterite Project hosts one of the highest-grade undeveloped nickel laterite resources in Australia estimated to contain 81 million tonnes averaging 1.03% Nickel and 0.06% Cobalt.....Over 75% of the resource falls within the Indicated and Measured categories. The Company has invested significant time and funds to advance the project to pre development stage. Extensive resource drilling has been completed including dozens of core drilling programs to produce high quality metallurgical samples. The focus has been to develop a low capital flowsheet that leverages the amenability of the Murrin Murrin laterites to Heap Leaching [HL]. The Prefeasibility Study completed in September 2018 indicated a capital requirement of A$900m and operating costs of US$ 3.24/lb nickel based on production of 456kt nickel and 31.4kt cobalt over a 27-year mine life. This capital intensity is approximately half of the cost for the alternate High Pressure Acid Leach plant.

On November 2, GME Resources announced: "Annual report 2020."

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

On October 30, Castillo Copper announced: "September 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Mt Oxide Project: Drilling campaign finalised for high-grade Big One Deposit and Arya Prospect which has an interpreted potential massive sulphide target ~130m thick, ~1,500m by ~450m and ~426m below surface.

Zambia Projects: Ratification that a high-priority target for copper mineralisation, along a circa 6km strike event, is apparentat the Luanshya Project.

Broken Hill Project: Acquired additional tenure which delivers a large footprintproximal to Broken Hill’s world-class silver-zinc-lead deposit.

Corporate: Prospectus for London Stock Exchange dual listing published and trading in shares commenced. Adequate funding in place to progress developing key projects."

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra is has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

On November 3, Barra Resources Ltd. announced: "Approval to mine at Burbanks North." Highlights include:

"Approval to mine received from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS; WA Mines Department)

Approval allows for open pits to be mined at Burbanks North and at Fangjaw.

Burbanks North forms part of the Initial Licence Area pursuant to Exploration and Mining Joint Venture Agreement (JV Agreement) with FMR Investments Pty Ltd [FMR].

Under the terms of the JV Agreement, if FMR elect to proceed with mining at Burbanks North, they then carry all mining and financial risks.

Also, under the terms of the JV Agreement, net profits from mining is to be set aside in a “Future Fund” for exploration at Burbanks.

Fangjaw, not being an Initial Licence Area, is not subject to the JV Agreement but maybe included subject to further negotiation between Barra and FMR."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC][GR:5GE1] (OTC:GBLEF)

On November 9, Global Energy Metals announced: "Global Energy Metals opens significant exploration potential at Lovelock Mine via data reinterpretation study." Highlights include:

"Re-interpretation has significant implications for further exploration at the Project including greatly enhancing the Company’s ability to successfully target and drill newly defined anomalies.

The magnetic data implies the basalts and sedimentary rocks that host the known Lovelock deposits extend another 2.5 km to the northwest of the Lovelock Mine.

Inversion modelling suggests a cluster of chargeability anomalies mapped to the west of the Lovelock Mine could be centred by a subtle, low susceptibility pipe or cone structure. This could be an indication of an intrusion or possible feeder zone to a hydrothermal system.

There are a total of eighteen magnetic high anomalies mapped across the survey that could be reflecting alteration with a possible response of reflecting an accumulation of magnetite, one of the accessory minerals reported with both the Nickel and Lovelock deposits.

All of these magnetic anomalies model as small lenses, extending from surface to around 150 metres depth.

Many of these localized magnetic targets cluster together, forming a ring surrounding a localized magnetic low. Four of these ring-type structures are mapped within the survey area. These responses can be interpreted as mapping an alteration zone surrounding a low susceptibility intrusive plug (see Figure 2).

Chargeability anomalies have been targeted with eight (8) proposed drill holes."

On November 10, Global Energy Metals announced: "Global Energy Metals’ CEO ranked as one of the biggest influencers in Battery Minerals."

On November 20, Global Energy Metals announced: "Global Energy Metals announces cancellation and grant of incentive stock options; Arranges shares for debt settlement."

Investors can read my recent article on GEMC here.

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

21st Century Metals (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF), African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canada Nickel [TSXV:CNC], Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW] (OTCQB:CCWOF), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], CBLT Inc. [TSXV:KBLT] (OTCPK:CBBLF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt [CSE:CRUZ](OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Fuse Cobalt Inc [CVE:FUSE] (WCTXF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTCPK:NMREF), Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Resolution Minerals Ltd [ASX:RML], Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

November saw cobalt prices slightly lower and LME inventory unchanged.

Highlights for the month were:

Wood Mackenzie - Electrification is front and centre in the energy transition. Cobalt demand to increase by 200% by 2040.

Roskill forecasts a more balanced cobalt market ahead after a three-year oversupply. Roskill forecasts cobalt demand roughly to double by 2030.

Wood Mackenzie’s Gavin Montgomery said Tesla’s recent cobalt supply deals demonstrate quite clearly that the EV maker will need cobalt for some time to come.

Rawles said the cobalt outlook for 2021 is particularly strong with surging demand for EVs from China and Europe in recent months.

Tesla, utility giants form trade group calling for 100% EV sales by 2030.

Glencore YTD cobalt output was down 37% at 21,600 tonnes owing to the shuttering of its Mutanda mine in the DRC.

China Moly boosts Q3 cobalt output by 21%.

GEM Co reports that China's Lygend pushes back Indonesia nickel project to March 2021.

Norilsk Nickel approves an interim dividend for the nine months of 2020 in the amount of RUB 623.35 per ordinary share (approximately USD 7.74 at the RUB/USD exchange rate....).

First Cobalt and Glencore have agreed to discuss a long-term feed purchase contract rather than the tolling arrangement originally contemplated.

Jervois Mining completes First tranche of A$45.0 million equity raise.

Fortune Minerals announces successful completion of NICO Geophysical Program and identification of IOCG targets .

. Barra Resources receives approval to mine at Burbanks North.

Global Energy Metals opens significant exploration potential at Lovelock Mine in Nevada, via data reinterpretation study.

As usual all comments are welcome.

