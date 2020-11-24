Ignore The News - Follow The Trends - A Case For Managed Futures In The Current Environment

2020 has been a year like no other. The global pandemic caused substantial volatility in markets across all asset classes. It was a year where markets experienced price implosions and explosions. Volatility can be a nightmare for investors, but for traders, it creates a paradise of opportunities.

The coronavirus challenge will pass, and the world will return to what is likely to be a new normal. Highly effective vaccines that create herd immunity are on the horizon. Meanwhile, the price tag for the unprecedented levels of central bank liquidity and government stimulus will be the legacy of 2020. Rising deficits and a decline in currencies’ purchasing power will significantly influence markets over the coming years. Sir Isaac Newton’s third law of motion states there is an equal and opposite reaction for every action or force in nature. Economics may be social science, but the flood of liquidity and tidal wave of stimulus are forces that will have ramifications for the price action in markets. Prices rarely move in a straight line as herd behavior changes in response to a variety of stimuli.

The best and brightest in the investing and trading world will tell you that attempting to buy bottoms and sell peaks in markets is a fool’s game. The most successful market participants build fortunes by taking substantial percentages out of market moves. Moreover, the most potent market dynamics can be bullish or bearish trends.

An algorithmic approach to trading in a managed futures fund that follows trends eliminates many of the pitfalls we suffer as humans. Algorithmic programs are 100% objective at all times.

The news evokes emotions- A trader or investor’s worst enemy

We all make mistakes. No trader or investor gets every market call right all of the time. Two factors separate those who profit from those who lose money in markets. The first is the ability to learn from mistakes. The second is discipline, which involves approaching markets with a plan for risk and reward. The most successful market participants often call market direction wrong over fifty percent of the time. It is the risk-reward profile that determines profits or losses over long periods.

One of the most significant mistakes that traders and investors make occurs when they give in to their emotions. Markets are objective, and feelings are subjective.

The news cycle continuously feeds us data that evokes emotional responses. Making trading and investment decisions based on emotion often leads to tragic mistakes for two reasons. By the time one digests and acts upon a news item, it is almost always too late. Markets react immediately, and it is virtually impossible to position ahead of the herd of buyers and sellers that received and digested the news earlier. An asset’s price is always the correct price because it is the level where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent environment. The second reason why decision making based on the news cycle is dangerous is that an objective market can often make counter-intuitive moves.

Selling lows and buying highs

Emotional responses are subjective decisions that are often mutually exclusive from objective markets. Executing risk positions based on the news cycle often leads to closing the profitable or entering losing trades or investments. There is nothing for demoralizing that selling the lows or buying the high in a market. Any seasoned market participant who tells you they never sold at the low or purchased at the high is not being honest.

Markets look their best on highs; they often look like an asset’s price is going to the moon. At bottoms, markets look like they will continue to decline into a bearish abyss.

If you take a close look at market data over time, you will find that huge volumes tend to change hands at or near tops and bottoms. All market participants wind up selling a low or buying a high at some point; what determines success is the next move.

In his 2006 book, The Wisdom of Crowds, James Surowiecki presents various case studies proving large groups of people are smarter than the elite few, no matter how brilliant. Groups are better at solving problems, fostering innovation, making wise decisions, and predicting the future. The markets are an embodiment of Mr. Surowiecki’s work.

Trend-following works and allows to take the meat out of moves

Bullish trends occur when the crowd or a herd of buyers overwhelm sellers and the price of an asset moves higher. Conversely, bearish trends are the result of selling overwhelming buying in a market. Any market consists of a crowd of potential buyers and sellers; the balance determines a market’s direction. Many of the most successful and profitable traders and investors understand that the trend is always your best friend when putting capital at risk.

I began my trading career in the early 1980s. On the first day on the job, my boss told me that the most important thing to remember is that markets go higher when there are more buyers than sellers, and they move lower when there are more sellers than buyers. I thought to myself, duh, tell me something I don’t know. It was an arrogant and emotional response to the truism. However, it was the best advice for a green novice.

Stripping emotion when approaching a market is a lot tougher than it sounds. We all bring subjective opinions to the markets. I can’t tell you how many bulls I have seen lose money in bull markets, or bears in bear markets lose their shirts because they allowed emotions to dictate their decisions. There is nothing worse than calling a market correctly and losing capital. It is a cardinal sin of trading and investing.

I learned early that following the herd, removing emotion, and forgetting about buying bottoms or selling tops leads to success. Trend following systems do all that and more. An algorithmic approach is most successful when markets develop short and medium-term trends. A system keeps market participants in profitable positions and shed losers. The goal is always to take the “meat” or a substantial percentage out of a market move. Markets rarely move higher or lower in a straight line. Within long-term trends, there are corrective periods. An algorithmic approach focuses on profiting from shifting trends over time.

There is no perfect approach to markets, and a systematic approach can create losses at times. Drawdowns are a fact of life; without risk, there would be no rewards in markets. However, over time, algorithms that follow trends without emotions tend to outperform many other approaches. Any investor or trader has the same goal, to make money and increase their nest egg. If the trend is always your friend, a system that follows trends can be a highly useful tool.

Commodities futures are likely to trend over the coming years- Three reasons that 2008-2012 is a model

I am bullish on commodity prices over the coming years. Commodities futures are highly leveraged and highly volatile, a potent combination of profits or losses. While I expect prices to move higher, I also know that corrective periods are likely to be brutal. In March, the silver price dropped far below levels many market participants thought possible when it reached an eleven-year low of $11.74 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Less than five months later, in early August, silver futures were knocking on the door at $30, the highest price since 2013. A systematic approach did not buy the low or sell the high in the silver futures market, but it took a significant chunk out of the 155% move. Systems were short at the bottom and long at the top, but they reversed soon enough to capture the “meat” of the move.

Three reasons lead me to believe that 2008 is a model for 2020, and the period from 2008-2012 is a blueprint for the coming years. The global financial crisis was a much different event than the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The 2008 event created a housing and mortgage crisis in the US and a sovereign debt debacle in Europe that spread worldwide in a tsunami of economic woes. In 2020, the coronavirus impacted all market’s supply and demand fundamentals as it changed the way people live, work, shop, and interact daily. However, the one commonality is how central banks, monetary authorities, and governments have dealt with the financial fallout. Three commonalities come to mind:

Central banks have pushed short-term interest rates to historic lows and have employed quantitative easing programs to keep a cap on interest rates further out along the yield curve. The only difference between 2008 and 2020 is that the level of liquidity flowing into the financial system today is far higher than a dozen years ago.

Government stimulus in 2008 bailed out companies and some individuals impacted by the crisis. From June through September 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion to fund the stimulus. The level in 2020 has been far more substantial as stimulus addresses the high level of unemployment with enhanced benefits and helicopter payments to many individuals. In May 2020, the US Treasury borrowed $3 trillion to fund the programs, and more borrowing is on the horizon as a second substantial stimulus package is coming by the beginning of 2021.

In 2008, the US elected Barrack Obama as the forty-fourth President after eight years of a Republican administration under President Bush. In 2020, President-elect Joe Biden will take his oath of office on January 20, 2021, ushering in a period that will be a lot more like the eight years of the Obama administration rather than the last four years under President Trump. We are likely to see a continuation of stimulus and dovish central bank policies over the coming years.

From 2008 through 2012, the commodity prices rose steadily, reaching multi-year, and in some cases, all-time highs. Inflationary pressures in the raw material markets were the result of monetary and fiscal policies put in place in 2008. The only difference in 2020 is the liquidity and stimulus levels are far higher. Debt is rising, the dollar is trending lower, and the Federal Reserve is not only planting inflationary seeds every day but encouraging the economic condition to return by shifting its 2% target to an average at 2%.

Albert Einstein said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. Why should we expect a different result in markets over the coming year? The inflationary seeds planted by central banks and governments have already begun to bloom.

Allocating part of a portfolio to managed futures could enhance returns

We could be at the start of a period where commodity markets experience significant bull markets. Commodities can be one of the most volatile asset classes. Even in the most powerful bull markets, prices do not move in straight lines. High levels of volatility based on the news cycle and other factors put investors and traders on an emotional rollercoaster.

A systematic and algorithmic approach to investing offers benefits as it:

Removes emotions

Follows objective trends based on a set of rules

Takes the “meat” out of significant moves

Shifts from long to short and short to long based on herd behavior

Trading a bull market with a trend following system can allow for participating in changing trends that can result in a higher overall percentage gain than by sitting with long-term one-way risk positions

Managed futures programs often thrive during periods when all asset classes experience price volatility. Technology has improved the reliability and value of trading systems that operate using proprietary algorithms.

It is an excellent time to begin monitoring managed futures performance to learn more about the approach, as the coming years could be a golden era for these programs.

I believe we are on the verge of a very exciting time in the futures markets. Volatility and shifting trends will challenge those who allow fear, greed, and other emotions to cloud trading and investment decisions. I encourage all market participants to look at the managed futures industry that provides a wide range of systems-based algorithmic approaches to building your nest egg.

