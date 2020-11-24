The recent news of an effective vaccine will aid in bringing an end to the pandemic, which will allow a rebound in the world economy.

The recent spike in Covid-19 infections is the last leg of the bond bull market as rates have fallen once again.

Backdrop

2020 in my view, will go down as one of the most memorable years in our lifetime as the pandemic has ushered in dramatic changes in our lives. We have witnessed one of the sharpest recessions as lockdowns rolled across the economy. Predictably, the markets sold off hard on the news with a tremendous rush into what I would term the safety trade (bonds and gold) as we watched the ravages of the pandemic play out.

Yet, just when most think they have it figured it out, the market throws a curveball - in this case, the major US indexes have recouped all their losses, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq (QQQ) up over 36% as of the third week of November 2020. The good news is not strictly confined to tech darlings as the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 14% in the same time frame. Quite simply, an investor who invested in the indexes on the first trading day of 2020 pulled a Rip Van Winkle and woke up today would see their nest egg grow substantially.

With the above backdrop in mind, how do these unique market signals help formulate a trading plan to capitalize on the changes afoot? Let’s examine my preferred vehicle to take advantage of a rise in bond yields if my thesis plays out. The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT) is an ETF geared to provide 2x the move of the ICE US Treasury 20+ Bond Index. TBT is prone to large moves - the ETF is down over 35% year to date as the worldwide recession has crushed bond yields.

Why Now?

A contrarian call such as shorting long-duration bonds in a pandemic requires a great deal of patience, a thick skin, and time. I was waiting for a few events to play out before entering into the trade.

The first event was a confirmed bottom in the TBT, which occurred in early August. What is notable about the first week of August is TBT bottomed in exact unison with gold marking its high for 2020. I am using the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) for a gold proxy, a liquid well-traded ETF. Physical gold will appreciate in times of low yields as many view gold as a stable currency - however, the historically low bond yields help offset most of the burden of storing physical gold (vault fees) as the opportunity cost has diminished.

Gold has broken its uptrend and has made a series of lower highs and lower lows as it has traded sideways with a downward bias. Gold did catch a bid post the US election as some doubt entered into the results. The rally only served as a one-day reprieve, with gold selling off sharply once the market digested the results. Sell-off in gold is signal 1.

Chart courtesy of Tradingview. The smiley face shows where the bottom in TBT and the spike in Gold coincide.

Signal 2 is the results of the US election. I am not overly concerned with the results. What I am looking for from an investment perspective is the market’s reaction to the news. How often have we witnessed stellar quarterly numbers by a company? Yep, this news should cause a nice pop in the equity only to see ours hopes dashed with a brutal sell-off. It’s never the news per se - it’s the reaction that counts. In the case of TBT divided government (let's assume the Senate doesn’t flip for this exercise), you can expect more of the status quo with minor changes. The risk of election disruption has dissipated, which is positive for my short bond thesis.

Signal 3 - In my view, is the most crucial as I am firmly in the camp once the pandemic subsides, there will be a rush to “socialize” once again. My definition of “socialization” means, in no particular order, live-in-person concerts, sporting events, bars, restaurants, air travel, cruises, and masks over faces becoming a thing of the past. A critical component to speed up the end of the pandemic is developing an effective vaccine that can be quickly mass-produced at scale. Pfizer (PFE) BioNTech (BNTX) are first up with an effective vaccine, followed closely behind by Moderna's (MRNA) candidate.

The vaccine announcements should be viewed as the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel as a reasonable assumption can be made that mass vaccination will bring an end to the pandemic. If you agree on the premise of mass vaccination will bring the pandemic's demise, there are a few ways to capitalize on the trend.

Target and Time Frame

For some historical precedence, let's examine the TBT movement after the last severe recession in 2008. The TBT bottomed in late 2008, well ahead of the final bottom in the US stock market in March of 2009. The fund rallied roughly 50% before profit-taking hit, and the ETF drifted sideways with a downward bias. Let’s not mince words here - going long TBT is a trade, not a long-term investment, as the trend in long-term rates has been a one-way ride down the past 12 years. Will the downward bias continue unabated? I am skeptical hence my contrarian trade.

A 50% move in the TBT would coincide with a move into the $24 range or roughly the level at the end of January before the pandemic's impact was fully felt in the US. The 30-year US treasury bond traded at nearly 2 percent at the end of January, not an unreasonable level for an economy entering into a cyclical growth period coming out of a deep recession.

I am looking for history to repeat with a targeted move back up to $24 by year-end 2021 as the recovery takes hold as the pandemic draws to a close. The primary risk here is in the short term as the number of cases ramps with restrictions hitting world economies once again. The pandemic is not over, with rates looking to test the lows set out once again. There are no guarantees the trade will work. Money earmarked for TBT is a speculative trade that can handsomely pay off if it comes to fruition.

For further background in prior bond calls, refer to a timely piece written in September 2019 on the TLT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.