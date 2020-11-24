Final Market Comments (Goodbye To Seeking Alpha)

Updated cases for TSLA, and for several specific smaller names that are not well-known by many investors, are presented.

However, with the Fed still printing money, the economy resilient and interest rates so low, a focus on equities remains quite reasonable as a source of alpha.

Introduction - hello, and goodbye

My nearly 8-year career as a contributor to Seeking Alpha ends with this article. Many thanks to the team at SA for their support and assistance throughout. Special thanks are offered to all readers and commenters. Note, I will not be writing on the Internet in any fashion, except for such things as possibly commenting on another author's Seeking Alpha article.

I will begin by noting that both gold (IAU) and long-term Treasury bonds (TLT) have similar 1-year chart patterns: up strongly yoy but flat to down on a multi-month basis. I tend to take these sorts of chart patterns as promising for new money entries, either as short term or swing trade opportunities, or even for long-term money.

Next, I note that the efficacy data from the Pfizer (PFE) coronavirus vaccine is far above my expectations, and with superior safety. Similarly, the Moderna (MRNA) efficacy data is in that same range, though more preliminary. The MRNA vaccine is superior in several practical respects to the PFE vaccine, which, in PFE's typical fashion, was invented by BioNTech (BNTX), with PFE playing a somewhat similar role to that which it played in taking BMS's (BMY) Eliquis to a new level using PFE's clinical trial and marketing expertise.

Thus, I look at the current scary COVID-19 trends as - from a markets perspective - similar to the scariest phase of the Great Recession, beginning in late 2008. Then, say in the December-April 2009 time frame, suddenly pictures of Depression-era food lines filled the media. For investors, these pictures and sad stories comprised a powerful contrarian buy signal. Thus, short-term over-bought conditions in some parts of the market notwithstanding, I think that the Fed has created so much money (credit) that the power of this tsunami of money will tend to allow the broad market (WFIVX) as well as both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Russell 2000 (IWM) to generate alpha over the next few years versus cash, gold, and high quality bonds. (Junk bonds (HYG) just might pose competition for equities, but I do not follow or own the sector.)

The rest of the article will present my updated thoughts on different classes of stocks, followed by comments on stocks I own and like for the long haul of the 2020s.

Tech and other growth stories versus "the rest"

My thesis is that, except for Microsoft (MSFT) and perhaps Apple (AAPL), the markets have bought the story of unending growth for tech hook, line, and sinker. But we are seeing a divergence:

Data by YCharts

Over the past three months, the widely ignored IWM (Russell 2000) has beaten the SPY, which has in turn beaten the Q's. Recall the 10-year alpha that QQQ has generated:

Data by YCharts

My plan is to underweight the massive overperformer, the tech sector, for which QQQ is a good, though imperfect, proxy. Tech has felt and reacted to investor love for all but a few years since 1990. Yet, semiconductor technology is not only mature, it may be reaching its practical physical limits. Perhaps at least as important, "tech" has to sell to customers with cash flow. It cannot make a buck selling to itself. If there is enough general prosperity to implement a growing stream of tech-based products, won't the other market sectors have to come to the fore?

My positions in the information sector are limited to an overweight in MSFT, some exposure to AAPL, and a small, shrunken position in NVIDIA (NVDA).

Note: for me, as a retiree, a full position in an individual equity equates to a 1% of financial net worth position. Given I am mostly in bonds, this further translates to a 3% position within the equity part of the portfolio.

Now, to discussion of my favorite names for the 2020s, the first of which has an information technology aspect to it, but is much more than a computing stock.

Tesla (TSLA)

My views on the stock have evolved from a studied neutrality in 2017 (Thinking Differently About Tesla) to a bullish stance in Q4 2018 (Yesla!) to ultra-bullish in December 2019 (Tesla: Ready To Re-Enter The Fast Lane and Tesla: The Key Reason The Shorts Are Getting Run Over) and January 2020 (Tesla: Tracking The Amazon/Apple Paradigms, And It's Still Early Days) to somewhat less bullish in July (Tesla Says 'Catch Me If You Can' - But They Can't) to a more cautious but bullish stance with the stock way up in August (Tesla: How It Still May Deliver Sustainable Alpha). Thus, I have manifested a certain value orientation to the price of shares in this potentially hyper-growth company.

So, with the stock up to about $490 (about $2,450 pre-split), I am maintaining a long-term bullish stance and point to the following 4 catalysts that could generate meaningful alpha versus both the SPY and QQQ for the decade ahead:

1. E*TRADE shows consensus revenues of $31 B this year, approximately doubling to $64 B in 2023. This 2023 number could be laughable low, just as those for AAPL were in 2010. After all, just focusing on vehicle sales, production is slated to perhaps quadruple from 2020 to 2023. And, rapid growth is expected thereafter, given TSLA's goal of producing 20 million vehicles annually by 2030. So, TSLA could well deserve a high price:sales ratio in 2023 based on expected rapid future growth.

2. I believe that TSLA's energy division, which I have been highlighting from the start, is seriously undervalued by the Street.

3. As with all great, creative companies, new products may appear seemingly ex nihilo. I expect the unexpected from TSLA.

4. TSLA and SpaceX are sought out as employers from the best engineering students from the best university programs across the globe. This infusion of top-tier talent is, I believe, receiving little to no valuation credit by the Street. Yet, I think it is a crucial part of the TSLA "save the world" story that will drive superior technological and manufacturing improvements for many years to come.

Moving on, from large, well-known names, I want to close by returning to the theme I suggested that it may be time for IWM to play catch-up. Thus, I will link to my pre-COVID-19 article of Jan. 9, 2020, titled 10 For '20: Under-Followed, Smaller Buy-And-Hold Stocks. Among these smaller, lesser-known names are some companies that I believe are, or are among, the best of breed in their industries. As readers may recall, I sold lots of stocks in late February (not at the very top) and went back into the market in late March/early April with the sole focus on the stay-at-home stocks such as Amazon (AMZN) and Zoom (ZM) - both of which I have taken all profits on and am no longer bullish on.

However, as the economy moved along, my goal was to look past the COVID-19 valley and invest more normally. The following are the names from the 10 names provided in January which I am again long in (or which I never sold), and which I like for the years ahead.

In alphabetical order:

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE); $197.58

This specialty health and beauty, and household products, retailer, has a superior long-term chart. It has traded partly as a COVID-19 stock due to the health products such as thermometers and Vicks, as well as nest-at-home products such as OXO. Earnings have been strong; finances are strong, and forward estimates have been raised. Some steam lost the stock when management said on the latest conference call that it would spend heavily on growth initiatives, including marketing, in Q4, but I look at that as a typical wrong-headed knee-jerk reaction. I think that HELE remains what it has been for decades, a little-known secular growth story with a reasonable (not cheap) valuation.

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS); $226.24

This is the only banking stock I know of that is back to or above its all-time highs. HIFS has knocked the cover off the proverbial earnings ball in both Q2 and Q3, even after removing the fake earnings mandated by FASB of unrealized gains on equities in its portfolio. The basic story is impeccable credit quality and a successful though nascent move into the Washington, D.C. market from its base in the Boston, Mass. metro area. At 11X TTM GAAP EPS and 1.7X book value, HIFS is not cheap, but I expect sustainable above-industry growth with pristine credit quality. The efficiency ratio of HIFS is more than merely impressive at around 30%; many big banks are stuck around 60%.

Moog Class A (MOG.A); $76.56

Much of MOG.A is an aerospace - defense and also civil aviation - company with advanced specialized components needed to help the systems run well. Another important division, it makes specialized parts for different parts of the healthcare system. Overall, the company's website shows it serving 11 major industries or functions. The company has re-established dividend payments and has now announced a share buyback program. Forward year EPS have a consensus of $4.04. I believe that since these are likely depressed, MOG.A can easily return to the $90-100 range in 12-18 months. I like MOG.A as a key developer and manufacturer of highly engineered products, at the very least as a snapback play. However, I do not think we are looking at a dynamic defense sector for the next 5 years (at least), so I am not looking at MOG.A as a high P/E stock in any reasonable time frame.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR); $173.12

RNR is in my view a top-tier reinsurer, perhaps the best of breed traded in the US. RNR has long been known as a standard-setting risk assessment. Currently, it is pushing for (much) higher rates for coastal properties and other insurable assets that it argues are very high risk to insure due to global warming. My guess is it will have a lot of success with this initiative, as the insured party does want its insurer (and all reinsurers) to be around if and when catastrophe strikes. At 1.35X book value, RNR looks somewhat cheap to me. I think RNR will generate alpha over time.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH); $73.91

TXRH has navigated the COVID-19 crisis admirably. After a big beat to expectations in Q3, forward earnings expectations have risen sharply. I expect TXRH to weather the next several months in good shape - though they will be challenging as COVID-19 rages - and then sail on to new EPS highs for many years, with the stock following earnings as it has previously. Note, the CEO has sold lots of stock recently; however, other insiders have hardly sold any shares.

Risks

All investments carry risk. Investing in individual stocks such as TSLA and smaller names mentioned above may well carry greater risks than investing in an index fund. While I do not provide investment advice, I will say that any investor should be aware of the potential for significant losses when buying any stock or any equity fund.

Conclusions - a time to move away from the winners that may have won Mr. Market's approval too much, too fast?

I have begun and continue the process of investing in a normalized, post-COVID-19 world, let us say beginning early in the calendar year 2022. Thus, in looking for long-term stocks to buy and hold for the decade ahead, I am trying not to chase the COVID-19 winners such as ZM, but rather to own all-weather names as well as names such as TXRH that were hurt by COVID-19 but have proven by current results and prior track records to be among the best operators in their sector of the economy.

My hope is that these themes, and the specific ideas discussed herein, could be fruitful starting points for some readers who are looking for ideas on what might work best for them in the markets of today and tomorrow.

Thanks for reading and for any comments you wish to contribute. Because I am juggling several balls at once now, I will not be replying to any comments, but will review them and will endeavor to fix any factual errors or typos that are pointed out in the comments section.

Submitted Saturday afternoon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, HELE, HIFS, MOG.A, RNR, TXRH, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.