The global shift towards a zero-carbon economy is a macro trend that will see tens of billions invested every year for the next few decades to decarbonise the energy supply of the world's most developed economies. This ambitious effort which was initially driven by altruism is now commercially viable. This means stopping a future where humanity is besieged by the effects of climate change now comes with the potential benefits of material financial returns.

Generating energy from renewable energy sources and investing in greater energy efficiency will play a vanguard role in this generational shift. Hannon Armstrong (HASI) has helped build and is now riding the solar wave, the sentiment from which has spilt over to anything green or electric. As more states draft and implement ambitious zero-carbon regulations and laws, we now stare at a golden age for renewable energy and its relevant stocks.

The opportunity ahead is material as the total market for renewable energy is only set to gain even higher highs in the future from its current low base. As at the end of 2019 electricity from wind accounted for just 7% of total US electricity with solar accounting for markedly less. So while valuations across the renewables space might seem somewhat extended now we are still in quite early innings in the transition towards a lower-carbon economy.

Further, the unencumbered rise of ESG investing now means the onboarding of even more capital chasing green investments.

When set against this intersection of rising investor sentiment towards renewable energy and the compounding of capital allocated broadly to ESG stocks the euphoric expectations that is inherent across the sector is understandable. This is an industry that is set for multi-decade growth.

Rising Income And A Covered Dividend Yield

Hannon Armstrong last reported earnings for its 2020 third-quarter which saw the company realize $24.6 million in GAAP net investment income and $67.2 million of core net investment income, the later up 16% and not reflective of the CECL provision.

Net income is driven by the company's diversified investment portfolio. This is invested across assets that generate long-term recurring and predictable cash flows. These are categorised under (1) Behind-the-meter; (2) Sustainable Infrastructure; or (3) Grid-Connected.

An example grid-connected investment would be Hannon Armstrong's purchase and leaseback of 4,000 acres of land and lease streams underlying dozens of utility-scale solar projects with a capacity of nearly 700 MW. The company's portfolio currently has a yield of 7.7%, flat from the previous quarter.

With 208 investments possessing a weighted average life 16 years, the company is sufficiently managing its risk profile and aligning itself with long term value creation. This is bolstered further by a 12-month investment pipeline of just over $2.5 billion which the company will partially fund through its recent $375 million 3.75% green bond offering, upsized from an initial target of $350 million. This green bond offering has a 10-year maturity and was combined with a further $144 million debt raise through convertible green bonds with a shorter 3-year maturity and a 0% coupon.

Hannon Armstrong's performance across its core financials for the last quarter was encouraging. While the company's core EPS of $0.36 declined 5.5% quarter-over-quarter the year-to-date figure was up 18% to $1.19.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, in line with the previous.

With a current payout ratio of 91% and an annual dividend of 2.60%, the company opens up a source of stable long term dividend income. However, the growth of this payout the last 5 years has been lacklustre. What is most encouraging is the significant ramp in the number of transactions closed during the quarter of $716 million, up a staggering 150% from the previous quarter. This will help drive future net investment income and EPS growth especially as the company has been able to lower its weighted-average cost of debt and extended its weighted-average maturity.

A Future Under The Sun

Hannon Armstrong's future is being buoyed by a generational shift towards a future where we get our energy from means where our future is not under threat. That the company has delivered handsome returns to its shareholders is reflective of not only its strong financials but the future runway and opportunities for renewable energy growth.

Writing about Hannon Armstrong at the start of the year before the onset of the pandemic I described the company as a "means to a greener future" as the effects of climate change pose a threat to almost every single living organism on our planet. Almost a year later and this sentiment has not changed. Renewable energy will only go up from here for decades. This isn't a bubble or temporary phenomena that will be confined to the bins of history, this is a structural shift in the direction of the world.

