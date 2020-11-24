At current prices, its dividend yield results in an unusual +2% spread over 10-year treasury, despite outlook remaining very strong for IDA.

Its dividend is well supported by a 60-70% payout ratio even after growing at a 9% CAGR in the last ten years.

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) is the main electric utility operating in the state of Idaho. I became interested in IDACORP because it meets practically all the criteria I look for in utilities, especially those utilities of a smaller size.

Some things I look at when considering a utility investment:

The playing field. Is the state it serves growing its population? Does it have growing cities and are these attracting people? How affordable are these cities? Are state finances healthy?

The business and its customers. Who are the clients? Is there a balance between commercial, industrial and residential? Where is the growth in demand coming from?

Regulator and financial performance. Is the regulatory environment positive? Have past regulatory actions supported growth in assets and shareholder returns?

Idaho State

The State and its main city Boise are consistently growing population. Idaho is consistently among the top three positions for population growth. Obviously, this is not a crowded part of the country; its population today stands at less than 2 million people.

The State finances are healthy. Very recently, Fitch affirmed the state's AA+ rating, citing the following:

“Idaho's economy returned to strong growth following the last recession. State population increased by about 14% from 2010 to 2019, a slower rate than 2000 to 2010 (21.1%), but still exceeding by far the comparable national rate (about 6%)”

All of this is important because it is very difficult for a utility to grow its asset base and earnings where population is stagnant or shrinking. Growing population and especially growing cities present a wonderful tailwind to all businesses including the utilities that serve the area.

The business of IDACORP and its customers

The following is the company snapshot from its latest investor presentation:

Again, this is not a large utility. Its peak demand is only 3,400 MW, usually occurring during the summer. The customer breakdowns is underpinned by strong residential component (tends to be less volatile, especially in lockdown or WFH), and its irrigation customers which are a stable source of consumption due to the large agricultural component of Idaho's GDP.

Importantly, the company is already well on its way to sourcing most of its power from renewable sources. Of these, the most important by far is hydroelectric (1,800MW), anchored on its Hells Canyon hydroelectric complex. Other renewable MWhs are sourced through long-term power purchase agreements with wind and solar operators. Due to its owned hydroelectric plants, the utility is well ahead of national averages with regard to lower emissions (it had a huge head start). This means the burden on customers will be minimal going forward.

With regards to tariffs, a key measure I like to look at is the final delivered price of energy relative to others. This is because, intuitively, a major part of customer satisfaction is the overall cost of service. Of course, quality is important but cost is even more so. I suspect a large portion of new residents may be coming from California and west coast states, and they will find utility bills a fraction of what they used to pay. On the commercial client side, lower costs are a huge driver for data-center and manufacturing clients. Finally, a low cost to end consumers relieves pressure on the regulator, which in turn allows for better regulatory outcomes for the company.

IDACORP delivered prices are 15% lower than the national average for industrial clients and 25% lower for residential clients, a very impressive outcome.

Not to give too much credit to the company on its low prices. The low cost is largely due to the resources available, in particular the high proportion of hydroelectric production. You cannot replicate this in Texas or Florida. However, customers do not usually care why and low prices are always welcome.

Financial performance

A long record of good financial performance is only possible if positive regulatory support is available. Therefore, the best way to indirectly measure the regulatory environment is to see the achieved returns on equity and dividends. Has the first remained stable, and has the second increased satisfactorily?

The ROE has remained constant at about 9.5%, which is a good level. The compound dividend growth of 9% for the last decade is impressive, as is management's commitment to keep it growing well above inflation. Both the dividend and the ROE suggest a supportive and shareholder-friendly regulatory environment combined with good management.

On the management side, cost control is very strong, which is also a key part of returns and low prices. Management has kept its cost base stable for almost ten years, which is something that is very hard to do, especially in a growing region.

Valuation

A well-managed utility like IDACORP deserves some premium to peers, and IDACORP has a small lag to peers Portland General, its neighbor, yielding 3.4% to IDACORP's 3%. I believe this premium is amply justified, especially considering the strong dividend growth demonstrated by IDA during the last decade.

For yield-seeking investors, IDA offers a pick-up of over 200 bps over US treasuries, which is near as wide as it has been, as its yield is usually lower than risk-free rates. This has more to do with what is going on in the bond market than with any deterioration in outlook from the utility. It is a decent way to increase yield without taking much higher incremental risk.

A final comment on single-state utilities and risk.

Despite the regulatory framework that comes with monopoly and takes away many of the usual business risks, owning these smaller utilities can be riskier than owning some of the larger regional utilities.

The reason is they have more exposure, due to their limited service area, to catastrophic risks like fires or earthquakes (especially in the West) or hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico coast. Any of these cat events may be large enough to overwhelm the resources of the local utility. Most of these risks are practically un-insurable for utilities, and for good a reason. It took only a few weeks after hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2006 for Entergy to file for Chapter 11 protection.

This means that a particular small utility may have performed wonderfully for 100 years, then right after you buy, its service area gets the 100-year flood/storm/quake and it becomes a zero. For this reason, I keep single-state utility exposure to less than 2%. Favoring a basket of two or three utilities from different geographies will eliminate this tail risk.

