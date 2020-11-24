Nobody ever said that selecting stocks from the pool of companies living in the micro cap space was easy or remotely stress free. Uncertainty, fragmented, lack of transparency and the eerie feeling of being in the dark are all characteristics of the most speculative of these companies. Now throw in liquidity concerns, which is the scariest of all characteristics that haunt most small companies touting the promise of green pastures. As any investor out there holding shares of XpresSpa (XSPA) can attest, this one offers extreme levels of frightfulness on all fronts. The best approach to combat these chilling feelings is to take a deep breath, turn on the light and objectively rationalize the situation.

Identifying a company that can actually disrupt the status quo requires the ability to piece together the available data in an environment where there is not a lot of objective information. But that is why so many investors miss out on these opportunities. It is extremely hard to visualize how these speculative companies are going to sustain growth over the long haul. As I mentioned in my first XSPA article, XpresSpa Transforms Into XpresCheck,

Success is far from a forgone conclusion as a wholesale change with this magnitude is extremely challenging, painfully risky and unfortunately costly. There are many uncertainties including the threat of potential competition. The dynamics are ever changing in this new era of pandemic control.

However, a little glimmer of solace and insight has surfaced with this potentially game changing effort to transition into XpresCheck with my recent conversation with CEO, Doug Satzman, as well as their recent quarterly report.

The call for clarity

On November 11, 2020, five days before XpresCheck's quarterly report, I spent about 45 minutes on a phone call with Doug Satzman discussing the various aspects of the transition as well as the overall long-term vision. Going into the call I felt that I had a pretty good grasp on their efforts and direction but the extra clarity gave me a better appreciation as to where XpresCheck expects to be over the next few months and beyond.

It must be noted that specific financial data and any material information could not be discussed at that time as the company was in the pre-earnings quiet period, which was perfectly fine as the XSPA Q3 report was about to be reported a few days later on November 16, 2020. Ultimately, the conversation coupled with the Q3 earnings call filled some of the gaps that have been apparent over the previous few months. Ongoing developments are clearly still very fluid and can still change on a moment's notice but the strategic direction of XpresCheck is finally becoming more defined.

XpresCheck was born through the dire necessity of basic survival as the initial impact of the pandemic forced the abrupt closure of pretty much everything and XpresSpa was certainly no exception. It didn't take Satzman and the XSPA team long to recognize that they had an opportunity to help solve a fundamental problem within the airline industry. Traveling via airplane during a pandemic is an extremely viscous proposition of rampant virus spread. XSPA moved quickly into the new direction by offering its leased and in many cases well positioned airport concourse locations for the implementation of testing sites. Airports began to realize that the XpresCheck plan to convert their existing sites into testing facilities would offer a realistic plan to protect travelers as well as the communities the travelers visited. Some airports began offering the XpresCheck group more floor space and in-airport locations that were more ideal to handle the flow of patients.

By mid quarter, XpresCheck was up and running at JFK and Newark Airports. As the third quarter was nearing end and into the fourth quarter, XpresCheck added Boston's Logan airport to the expansion mix. There are also XpresCheck job openings in Phoenix and Denver. Satzman made it very apparent that more were to follow but wasn't in a position to make any announcements without officially signing on. With capacity of 400-500 each, these two XpresCheck sites were operating at only 25% by quarter's end pretty much mirroring airline traffic. However, the number of patients opting for onsite testing were climbing as NY implemented more aggressive quarantine and testing requirements. On October 31, 2020 New York State's website posted the following, Governor Cuomo Announces New Guidelines Allowing Out-of-State Travelers to "Test Out" of Mandatory 14-Day Quarantine, which stated,

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced new guidelines allowing out-of-state travelers to New York to "test out" of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

This test-out option, which came one month into XSPA's fourth quarter has given XpresCheck additional testing traffic. Additionally, Hawaii made a significant announcement well into their fourth quarter, XpresCheck Named State of Hawaii Trusted Testing Partner,

All travelers ages five and over are required to take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab in order to bypass the State of Hawaii's 14-day mandatory quarantine. The State of Hawaii accepts test results only from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners and tests must be taken no more than 72 hours before flight departure time.

With more and more states putting in travel restrictions with corresponding test-out options in lieu of 14 day quarantining, XpresCheck testing sites will become more critical. So why is the proliferation taking so long? Satzman went on to explain that XpresCheck does have a lot of interest across many airports. However, the bureaucracy goes well beyond airport management. In most cases, the airport's address has more to do with the authorization to convert a XpresSpa than does the airport concourse vendor leadership, as airport jurisdiction falls in the hands of the city's politicians and community advisory boards.

These external political forces are a double edged sword. On one hand, an all out mandate put forth by these same community leaders would be welcomed by XpresCheck and XSPA shareholders alike. On the other hand, these community leaders must ensure that the policies put forth are fair and actually warranted for their constituents' safety and well being. The bureaucracy runs deep even if both airport management and local politicians are completely onboard with airport testing. Most would agree, including Satzman and team, that a fair unbiased RFP must be initiated before awarding any contract especially when the health and safety of the community is at stake. So although the lengthiness of proliferation is driving every investor holding shares in this high risk speculative play crazy, Satzman emphasizes that this is a long-term health and wellness development plan well beyond testing.

Doug Satzman also made it perfectly clear in our conversation that XpresCheck is looking to remain an important part of the health and wellness of travelers from this point forward. We discussed parallelisms with the horrific event that occurred on September 11, 2001 that permanently changed travel for the safety of all travelers. Those of us that remember that life altering event like it was yesterday also remember how fast and effectively the non-partisan efforts combated all of the dangerous holes air travel had exposed in the system. Immediately, airplanes were outfitted with armor-type lockable pilot cabin doors, TSA implementation of strict entry guidelines and plain clothed inflight security officers took to the skies to help ensure those events would never occur again.

Now with this pandemic, we are faced with a global health crisis that brings a multitude of varying opinions as to how it should be dealt with. Right or wrong, there has been no national level non-partisan effort put in place to help mitigate the spread through travel. So, each state is responsible for creating policy that fits their own citizens' needs for health and safety. Satzman and team are forced to navigate through all of these external bureaucratic forces.

If we learned anything from this pandemic, it is the fact that there is absolutely no infrastructure in place to react to a health crisis within our travel system. XpresCheck intends to fill this need even well beyond these scary COVID pandemic times. By working towards getting a health and wellness site at every major airport, XpresCheck will be in a position to rapidly react to any future COVID spike or any other communicable outbreak, known or unknown. Additionally, having an onsite health center could potentially offer services beyond testing and vaccination as they are managed by full licensed physician representation. Satzman discussed this in the Q3 earnings transcript,

Now I'd like to share something new that has not been discussed publicly. While our rollout of XpresCheck began on account of a sudden onset of a pandemic, we eagerly await the dissemination of a safe COVID-19 vaccine that would look to administer as well. We believe there is a clear, long-term opportunity to build the leading global, travel, health and wellness brand. We will continue to grow XpresCheck, the XpresCheck business but based on the early air travel numbers that we're seeing unfold our internal leadership team has started the concept work to develop a long-term plan bringing together our unique position of our historic travel wellness experience and our newfound health care expertise.

The physician aspect of our conversation was very insightful as investors' assumptions including my own were incorrect. The XpresCheck conversions are more about the overall health and wellness aspect versus the initial focus of widespread testing. Many investors are looking at the test sites as the end-all that must be capitalized on as fast as possible or this will be failure. In all actuality the answer is yes and no. We are not looking at total tests performed per day multiplied by some dollar per test like I did in the article, XpresCheck Is Building A Sustainable Business Model.

Satzman went on to explain that each site will, by law, have a contractual relationship with a managing physician. The physician will run the facility under the guidelines of the Friendly Physician model. In a sense, each XpresCheck Health and Wellness center will be the host for the physician partner who will be taking on the operating role. This role will include billing from patients and insurance companies and overseeing all medical activities. Additionally, the physician will be responsible to carry all of the required physician liability insurance and fees. Once all of those expenses are taken out of the revenue received by the XpresCheck location, partnership agreement fees and profit sharing will be paid to XpresSpa.

Although XpresCheck is in the process of building out a strategic plan to get a health and wellness presence into as many airports as possible beyond this pandemic, testing capacity and patients serviced do matter. It should go without saying that the more testing that XpresCheck can process on a daily basis, the more profit sharing there will be. And that matters a lot as XpresCheck needs the extra cash flow to ensure that the proliferation into future sites doesn't come at the expense of the investor. Doug Satzman feels that they do have enough balance sheet cash to keep the build-out going for some time. And he and his team are going to work towards creating cash flow as quickly as possible to minimize the negative effects of cash burn. He also addressed that in the Q3 call,

The company's liquidity remains strong with cash and cash equivalents totaling approximately $61.9 million as of September 30, 2020. The company does not have any plans or need to raise capital at this time. It believes the continued improvement in quarterly cash burn rate, continued focus on managing expenses in a healthy cash position should provide the company with ample ability to execute for the foreseeable future.

Both Satzman and I agreed with the capacity of testing as being the biggest obstacle at this time. Once testing becomes widely accepted as an alternative to the 14 day quarantine, 400-500 test capacity would not be adequate. In order to have a significant impact on demand, XpresCheck would need to improve patient flow drastically. I offered some broad level suggestions including ensuring one way flow of foot traffic wherever possible along with creating more of a production flow of activities to maximize flow rate. I also asked about pop-up sites in other locations outside of the airport and possibly on routes to and from airports. Satzman said that they need to stay focused on airport sites to make sure the burn of cash remains low. Additionally, he stressed the importance of staying focused on the bigger picture of long-term health and wellness, which parking lot test centers do not fit. Kudos to Satzman and team to stay on the strategic path. He did agree that for the shorter term, the pop up concept would offer the quick, cost effective and the all important quick response to massive demand. He addressed this in detail in the earnings call as well,

We are now announcing today that we have developed a new pop-up clinic prototype that takes our learnings from the first three XpresCheck units into better and faster solutions that can operate on its own in an open space with less utility requirements or fit inside an existing vacant space. This new prototype employs a nonstructural construction methodology, while being regulatory compliant offering a significantly faster approval in construction timeline. Further, these units can be built with a substantially lower build-out cost of under $200,000 when compared to the higher cost of constructing the initial clinics as we did in JFK, Newark and Boston, which each averaged between $500,000 to $1 million in build-up cost. This new design supports our ability to unlock additional real estate opportunities faster and with less capital, thereby, accelerating the rollout of COVID-19 testing and our other current services in addition to additional airports more easily. We've learned how to improve the process and meet more airport requirements faster, as well as use this new prototype traditional rapid testing locations within the same airports to support anticipated airline collaborations.

The conversation ended on somewhat of a comical note. Satzman mentioned that the amount of investors (traders) offering all sorts of comments and opinions both positive and negative across many social media platforms was surprising and almost overwhelming. He mentioned that airport management would get messages from these traders demanding that they add XpresCheck. In turn, airport management would ask Doug Satzman to stop having these traders barrage the airport with these messages as it doesn't help and only creates a disruption to the flow of information. I had to chuckle as those of us that have been around the block, know these rabid microcap traders all too well. They are an emotional group for sure. I'm sure he'd prefer traders would not contact airports and airlines.

It was a pleasure speaking with XSPA's CEO, Doug Satzman. His commitment and drive to succeed came through loud and clear.

Still risky

There is no way to sugarcoat the risks. This effort to get XpresCheck health and wellness sites in every major airport is an extremely daunting task. The more testing becomes a part of the solution, the better the chances are that XSPA will not burn through the cash throughout the buildout phase. Generating operating income for cash flow is imperative. The key is getting into as many airports as possible and scaling out the pop-ups to capitalize during the peak testing need. It may be daunting but not insurmountable. I am a believer that Satzman has the wherewithal to pull this off.

However, I like many investors have been in this position in the past; invested in a turnaround potential with a much capable CEO at the helm. In many cases failure came from the disconnect between the CEO and the board of directors. I believe everyone within the structure of XSPA corporate governance is on the same page. As a point of note, I personally prefer these micro cap rapid growth companies to have one individual with the title of CEO and board of directors' chair.

Conclusion

XpresCheck is executing the plan and is protecting cash while trying to generate cash flow as quickly and efficiently as possible. The strategic vision is solid with the objective to become the much needed airport health and wellness representation. Doug Satzman is the driving force on the mission to navigate all of the bureaucracy to scale as quickly as possible. XSPA is a cautious buy, especially at these low share prices and liquidity concerns. Don't risk a lot but put some shares in the speculative portion of your portfolio and keep a close watch.

Tough Times

For anyone that has experienced loss and pain from this horrible virus, I am deeply sorry. The ability for all of us to get through this will take a collective effort. I like most have not traveled nor visited family and friends since early spring. Testing before and after travel should significantly reduce the spread.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XSPA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.