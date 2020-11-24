Tesla's real long-term success will depend on its strengths and ability to increase demand through exploitation of tested economic truisms such as Wright's Law.

Perhaps surprisingly, a brief look at other companies' past inclusion events shows a rather loose correlation between S&P membership and long-term success.

Tesla had great news in being accepted as a new member in the S&P index.

The Announcement

On 16 November, 2020, Tesla’s addition to the S&P 500 was announced.

“S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Monday that Tesla will join the S&P 500 effective prior to trading on Monday, Dec. 21. Upon entry, Tesla is already one of the S&P 500′s 10 most valuable companies based on Monday’s closing prices.” “Tesla was snubbed in September after it met criteria to be included in the S&P 500 but was not initially picked by the S&P 500 Index Committee…Based on Monday’s closing prices, Tesla would be one of the 10 most valuable companies in the index.” “Adding Tesla is no easy feat after the stock’s record run pushed the company’s market cap above $380 billion, making it the largest company ever to be added to the S&P, according to analysis from equity research firm Baird. The stock, which split 5 for 1 in August, has more than quadrupled in value in 2020.” "‘…Due to the large size of the addition, S&P Dow Jones Indices is seeking feedback through a consultation to the investment community to determine if Tesla should be added all at once on the rebalance effective date or in two separate tranches ending on the rebalance effective date,’ S&P said in a statement.”

Big news for Tesla (TSLA), and certainly more evidence that it has come a long way since the days in 2018 when CEO Elon Musk worried the company might not survive.

In principle, inclusion in the S&P is great news for Tesla and Tesla shareholders. Suddenly, many fund managers and those investing in ETFs will be pushed towards Tesla, because ‘buying the S&P’ is a thing.

Funds centered on the S&P 500 include:

• Vanguard 500 Index Investor Share Class (VFINX)

• Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX)

• Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund (SWPPX)

• iShares S&P 500 Index Fund (BSPAX)

• T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Fund (PREIX)

• Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

• iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

There is no denying the power of S&P index funds, as per this article (7 S&P Index Funds to Buy Now).

"A popular investment choice for retirement portfolios is adding the S&P 500 because it is a low-cost mutual fund or exchange-traded fund that is broadly diversified. A benchmark index that is used by investors and traders to determine the pulse of the stock market, the S&P 500 consists of the top 500 public companies based on market capitalization. "The S&P 500 is an excellent asset and has a great track record in the past 50 years," says Scott Puritz, a managing director of Rebalance, an investment firm. "It's a great place to start whether you have $500 or $100,000." Here are seven S&P 500 index funds and ETFs to consider adding to a portfolio.”

Join the S&P and your company becomes a ‘target’ for such investors, wilfully (actively) or unwillfully (passively). Look at the massive Vanguard 500 Index Fund. How large is the fund? As of October 20, 2020, the Vanguard fund had assets totaling almost $579.52 billion invested in 514 different holdings.

As the US News article author notes:

“The Vanguard 500 Index fund invests most of its assets in all 500 stocks in the S&P 500 at approximately the same weight as the index and for a cost of 0.14%, says Chris Osmond, chief investment officer at Prime Capital Investment Advisors. This mutual fund is a popular index fund with the objective of replicating the S&P 500 index. Index funds are a type of passive investing that track specific benchmarks..”

And with additional giant funds, the principle and its application are the same. This means that a percent of the large money that is automatically directed towards the stocks of the S&P 500 will be aimed at Tesla shares.

Four Stocks Added to the Index: Before & After

How have different stocks done in the months and years after being added to the S&P? In the short term, a company’s fortunes are positively affected. Certainly this has been the case with TSLA, whose shares rose by over 8% the day following the news.

I have chosen four fairly well-known names, looking at the before and after stories. The effects of joining the exchange seem much cloudier in the long term than the initial price jolt implies.

Amazon (AMZN): When Amazon was inducted into the index in 2005, its shares rose nearly 5% on the announcement. AT 42.51 when it was added, the stock rose considerably from that point. Yet, its ascent, while impressive over time, did not reach its full ‘steepness’ until 2017, when it doubled in short order. AbbVie (ABBV). The Pharma company, a spin-off of Abbott Labs, was added to the index in December, 2012. While the argument can be made that AMZN enjoyed immediate benefit from inclusion in the index, ABBV’s stock performance was decent but not more until July 2017, when the stock took off. It would be a stretch to say that this event, 4.5 years after the S&P add, was related to the inclusion event. Apple (AAPL) was added to the S&P in November, 1982, a very long time ago by market standards. A look at Apple’s stock performance in relation to the index thus covers most of its life as a public company. Apple had gone IPO just two years earlier, so from today’s view it is hard to make any conclusions about its current performance/level and the associating with the index. Let’s look at an industrial name - AO Smith or AOS. Here is a company that joined the index in July, 2107, after a long history outside the index. Soon after joining, the stock rose (ABBV, which had meandered for several years since joining the index, also rose sharply in the same period). However, AO Smith stock fortunes suffered mightily into 2019, and have been uneven since. It would be about impossible to correlate its stock performance with joining or belonging to the S&P.

I also looked at some additional names, and saw the same lack of a clear pattern. To conclude that the S&P inclusion makes a stock a long-run success is a premature judgment.

Analysts Weigh In

Clearly, many analysts grow more positive towards a name when it joins the index. This news piece from Seeking Alpha on CFRA’s endorsement of Tesla in the wake of inclusion highlights that reality. Many other analysts have positive and negative views of Tesla, from Dan Ives of Wedbush, a huge Tesla bull to a bevy of Tesla negativists.

For an informed Phil Lebeau (CNBC transportation specialist) view of Tesla and the big day, there is this video link.

Still, observers and analysts, no matter their experience and collected insights, determine not the fate of any individual company. More on this in a minute.

Tesla Will Decide Tesla's Fate (Basically)

Production. Demand. Revenue. Profits. In my opinion, these components or factors drive a company’s success over time - not secondary or external factors such as image, inclusion in an index or popularity among analysts or SA Talkbackers. This is where Tesla has excelled - at least since the success of the Model 3 and the progress with battery design and production.

There are investors that have both dived deep into the company's workings and invested very successfully in Tesla and similar companies. One such firm is ARK Invest led by the conceptually and practically excelling Catherine Wood.

One of Wood's analysts and Tesla/EV specialists, Tasha Keeney, recently talked with the owner (Dylan Loomis) of a YouTube channel called Electrified about EVs, Wright’s Law and the rapid progress of Tesla. Several highlights stand out from the interview.

Keeney and ARK estimate that TSLA will sell about seven million vehicles per year five years from now. If so, the company will not be the largest automaker but far larger than its current size;

Tasha Keeney attacks and debunks the popular idea that TSLA has a demand problem and refers to this notion as a crazy idea;

The debunking is based on leveraging or relying on Wright’s Law , a honed derivation of Moore’s Law. Wright’s Law postulates that, as costs of production and material decline a certain amount, better pricing occurs, and that leads to an increase in demand ;

, a honed derivation of Moore’s Law. Wright’s Law postulates that, as costs of production and material decline a certain amount, better pricing occurs, and that ; Keeney believes that the decline in battery costs specifically - at the heart of EV production - will make electric vehicles less costly than gas-powered cars by 2022;

Tesla, as shown on Battery Day, is leading the reduction in production costs through battery improvements; and Tesla will shine in part as a direct result of that fact.

Dylan Loomis looked into Wright’s Law and confirmed Keeney and ARKs viewpoint. Loomis describes it as ‘the core driver behind the EV revolution.’

So how does Wright’s Law work, and how is its mathematical basis pointing to a bright future for the EV maker? Specifically, it states that for every cumulative doubling of units produced, costs will fall by a constant percentage.’

Theodore Wright, an aeronautical engineer, came up with this formulation:

Y = aXb

Each component or variable has its specific definition:

Y = cumulative average time (or cost) per unit

X = cumulative number of units produced

a = time (or cost) required to produce first unit

b = slope of the function

Time to produce the unit is a factor, but unlike, Moore’s Law, Wright emphasized production volume as the key factor reducing cost. The law assumes that unit demand and production volumes respond to cost declines.

Keeney again: “That cost equation will also help Tesla’s margins…right now, auto margins are about 20%. We think that could go to 40% if you follow Wright’s Law, which has forecast cost declines in the auto industry for the last hundred years.”

Wright’s Law has proved very accurate in predicting product price trends.

“Once that sticker price changes, you get a massive uptick in demand,” Tasha Keeney stated.

Increased sales help margins. Tesla is currently at 23%, including benefits from applied credits, and ARK and Keeney thinks this number is headed towards 40%. A Model 3 cost decline curve, shown in Loomis’ video, provides evidence of this application of logic based on Wright’s Law.

Because of Tesla’s current small size and relatively small number of vehicles next to the large ICE manufacturers, the law works most efficiently. The large auto makers can not benefit much from Wright simply because of their enormous scale of production.

And none of this really has much to do with inclusion announcements or analyst views. Which is consistent with the very loose connection, in the long run, between joining the S&P 500 and stock price over a period of years.

Summary

It remains a very positive development for Tesla to join the famed index, one of the ‘Big Three’ of US-based stock indices. The decision by the committee is a recognition of Tesla as an important global company.

In the short term, it has boosted TSLA’s stock price. After a relatively brief period of index inclusion-related momentum, the essential strengths and weaknesses of a company and macro market trends decide a stock's fate.

If we are to believe the evidence unfolding before us - as cogently laid out by Tasha Keeney and Electrified, Tesla has a bright future indeed. Shareholders will be glad to have bought into the name, on its own merits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long AAPL and AMZN.