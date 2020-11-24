We went overweight energy after the October sell off but did not play it via this AMZA.

We had given it a high probability of cutting its distribution despite paying from within underlying cash flow.

When we last covered InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), we were surprised to find that the ETF was actually, for once, paying distributions that matched the underlying cash flow. Despite that, we gave it a high probability of a distribution cut. Specifically, we said that:

Of AMZA's top 5 holdings, only one would get the best rating on the proprietary Kenny Loggins scale. The remaining 4 are at different levels of stress and we would not count on distributions being maintained. Overall, despite AMZA paying out within its cash flow, it has a "High" level of danger of a distribution cut. This rating signifies a 33%-50% probability of a distribution cut in the next 12 months.

Well, the last 60 days have had quite a few twists and turns and we got a "surprise" cut from Energy Transfer LP (ET) and then AMZA followed in style.

InfraCap MLP ETF declares $0.22/share monthly dividend, -8.3% decrease from prior dividend of $0.24.

But the stock has actually done spectacularly well from the point at which we wrote the last article.

We look at where we stand with this fund and tell you our best plays for this sector.

The Distribution Cut

When we wrote about in October, ET formed close to 15% of AMZA's holdings.

Source: InfraCap MLP ETF

ET was also the highest-yielding stock in AMZA's top 5 holdings. With ET cutting its distribution by 50%, the impact on AMZA's cash flow was expected to be substantial. Hence, the cut was not a surprise. While we were uncertain which one would cut within AMZA's flock, we were certain that cuts were coming from somewhere. That thesis was based on the fact that the sector was, and is, in deep distress.

The Macro Outlook On This ETF

Midstream continues to face relentless pricing pressures. For example, ET reported in Q3-2020 that its Interstate transport segment had decreases in adjusted EBITDA.

Segment adjusted EBITDA showed a decrease of $90 million in revenues primarily due to a decrease of $48 million due to a contractual rate adjustment on commitments at our Lake Charles LNG facility effective January 2020, a decrease of $30 million due to a shipper bankruptcy in 2019, a decrease of $28 million due to lower demand and lower rates on our Panhandle and Trunkline systems, and a decrease of $5 million from lower interruptible transportation resulting from lower customer demand and lower liquids as a result of multiple weather events and-third party maintenance on our Sea Robin and Trunkline systems.

Source: ET Q3-2020 10-Q

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is dealing with Extraction Oil & Gas' (XOG) win in court on their Grand Mesa Pipeline contract.

Today, we learned that the bankruptcy court issued a bench ruling granting Extraction's motion to reject both of the long-term TSAs entered into between Extraction and Grand Mesa. As a result, Grand Mesa intends to appeal the bankruptcy court's ruling and raise what it respectfully believes are numerous infirmities with the ruling.

Source: Business Wire

What is not mentioned in that press release is that XOG has a way to save 60% of what it was paying NGL by using an alternative transportation system. Again, a feature of the vast overcapacity in the system. Finally, Gulfport Energy (GPOR) is entering the fray in court and some large contracts are at stake.

The company filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas - based in Houston - with $2.41 billion in funded debt obligations on Nov. 13, according to court documents. Gulfport has a restructuring plan in place, and it's gotten the creditors behind most of its debt to sign off on it, but a key part of the plan has Gulfport reducing contractual obligations with midstream counterparties. If Gulfport can't do that, its restructuring plan would fall apart, said Sarah Foss, a restructuring analyst for Debtwire. These midstream contracts have been a sticky issue in upstream bankruptcies for several years. Back in the first wave of restructuring following the 2014 downturn in the oil and gas industry, there were court rulings establishing that the covenants "run with the land" and couldn't be rejected as part of bankruptcy, Foss said. But a couple of more recent rulings this year have indicated that legal sentiment may be moving in the other direction now. "Recently, in the last couple of months, there have been some cases going the opposite way," Foss said. "These are high-dollar contracts. Now it's the debtors who see the trend seems to be on their side." If debtors might be able to get a court to let them reject such midstream contracts as part of bankruptcy, it gives them more power to renegotiate the contracts with their counterparties, which is probably what Gulfport is looking to do here, Foss said.

Source: Biz Journal

While we don't doubt that the midstream companies might be able to win a few of these battles, the overall tide is definitely against them. More importantly, the volume to support a tighter capacity on the system just does not look like it will return soon, if ever.

How We Played It

As an ETF, AMZA offers investors the ability to buy the whole sector in one transaction. It also uses leverage as we have seen that can amplify returns both ways. AMZA also offers investors the ability to dodge K-1s, which apparently is the most important focus on many minds. But for us, the key was setting up a good risk-adjusted play and we just could not do that with AMZA. We did do that with one of AMZA's top holdings though, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS). As we analyzed the Q3-2020 results, we felt the company had hit rock bottom and was ripe for at least a modest move higher.

We sold the cash-secured puts for $10 strikes for June 2021 by selling at-the-money puts, we could generate a decent annualized yield.

For us to make this amount, NS just had to stay over $10 at June 2021. That outcome was a very high probability outcome for us. By selling the cash secured puts, we also dodge the K-1, should NS stay over $10.00.

Conclusion

The energy sector has had a rip-roaring rally and a lot of it is just repairing the extreme undervalued state it was in. We remain bullish on upstream and integrated oils. On the midstream side, we see fewer opportunities and are generally playing it in a way that we can capture high returns if the stock does not go down. We also like many of the preferred shares as they offer good yields for essentially betting on these companies surviving. Several closed-end funds that play this space are also trading at substantial discounts and that might be another way to go for some investors.

AMZA has improved its performance lately, and we are seeing a commitment to paying from internally generated distributions versus the old mantra. This makes distributions less predictable but at least we no longer have the overhang of NAV depleting distributions. So, AMZA shareholders have that going for them, which is nice. With ET's cut out of the way, we are a little more relaxed on the distribution sustainability from this ETF. AMZA thus enjoys the second-lowest danger level rating (upgraded one level from last time) on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A Moderate danger rating implies a 15-33% probability of an additional distribution cut in the next 12 months.

