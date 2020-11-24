The value rather depends upon that loan being advanced. But we're at the wrong side of the election for that to happen.

This was - temporarily perhaps - rescinded over financial and possibly political concerns. But we've had an election.

There was much fun to be had in the stock of Eastman Kodak with the loan for chemicals production from the Federals.

Politics gives and politics taketh away

It is entirely true that politics can give value to a company. The right contract, a change in the law or regulation, a nice subsidy, these can all significantly raise the price of a stock. Sometimes these things even happen as a result of things that need to happen in an economy - say, the breaking up of a monopoly will benefit the competitors in that market.

However, if this is true, which it is, then it's also obvious that politics can take away value. Which is what I think is going to happen to Eastman Kodak (KODK). That wondrous bounce we saw in the summer came as a result of a politically driven loan arrangement. We're now on the other side of an election and it's difficult to see that now on hold loan ever coming through. At best the company is now worth what it was before. At worst, or perhaps in reality, the continuing dismal performance has left it worth something less than its previous, pre-loan announcement, value.

(Eastman Kodak share price from Seeking Alpha)

We can look at details

We have a recent set of results from Kodak:

Eastman Kodak : Q3 Net loss of $445M. Revenue of $252M (-20.0% Y/Y) Cash balance of $193M at quarter-end. Operational EBITDA was negative $1M.

Well, OK, that's not great. Yes, of course a large part of that came from adjustments rather than actual operating losses. But their current turnover doesn't even cover their overheads either.

(Eastman Kodak accounts from Eastman Kodak)

That second to last line makes it all look very bad indeed but it's the tenth line which is the evaluation of the basic business. This isn't a profit generating business just being done down by having to pay for past mistakes. This is ongoing losses.

Sure, it's possible that there will be a turnaround. But that's not what is supporting the current stock price, not at all.

That loan

The thing that made the price bounce back in August was the announcement that there was a loan granted. This was under the Defense Production Act and was for $765 million. The claimed idea was to transform the company into a pharmaceutical company that could produce essential medicines within the United States.

As I noted back then about this loan and problems with it:

Yet more of this is going to go into reverse as a result of this: Effectively, the loan is suspended until varied matters are worked out. And one thought - one I think likely - is that it will take so long to sort out that the basic idea will end up being dropped. The exact things being looked at, well: Corporate disclosures showed that Kodak board members had purchased additional shares before the announcement. Analysts questioned whether Kodak was truly equipped for large scale pharmaceutical manufacturing. In an interview with Bloomberg after the deal was announced, the DFC said that they had only signed a "letter of interest" and that the agency was still doing diligence on the deal. Whether the allegations of insider trading are true or not they are being made: Questions have been raised by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and others about the possibility of insider trading involving the announcement. And: Earlier this week, senior Democratic lawmakers asked federal regulators to investigate securities transactions made by the company and its executives around the time it learned it could receive the government loan. This being the problem with wealth generation through politics. Sometimes the politics can go against you. Quite why Eastman Kodak is making "senior Democrats" jumpy doesn't quite matter for our purpose as investors. That they are and that this has meant a spanner being thrown into the works is enough to produce a reverse.

It was an odd idea to start with. Then it turned out there was some interesting confusion concerning members of the management and their allocating stock after the announcement. One gave a substantial amount of the newly much more valuable stock to a charitable foundation for example, something that would presumably generate a large tax write off at that inflated stock price. But perhaps that's just me being excessively cynical.

Then Senator Warren and others started to ask why this loan to this company? And so the approval of the loan was delayed. How long for? Well it still has not been approved now. Which is where I see the problem as being.

We've also this more recent point:

Which is amusing, at least I think it's amusing. The internal systems over who owns the stock - or at least options - are so bad that they allowed people to cash in options they didn't even own. And then there's that thought that the management happily cashed in options they didn't own.

At the very least I'd not take those to be proof of the effectiveness of the corporate management. Mistakes do indeed happen, but really.

Political risk

And now we get into a more controversial area. This was possibly, in my opinion of course, a politically directed loan. It's Peter Navarro that started to use the DPA to direct loans to this and a few other companies. Peter Navarro being an appointment by President Trump to a position in the White House.

It's, as we've seen with the example of Senator Warren above, people not part of the Trump Administration who have been against this use of the DPA. Sure, the cynic might say that now that the idea has been started, then it's going to be used again. But even if that were true, it'll fairly clearly be different recipients.

That is, now that the Administration is about to change, then possibly politically directed loans such as this to Eastman Kodak aren't going to happen.

Politics can give and politics sure can take away. And Kodak's on the wrong side of that political risk now.

Without the loan

Without the loan, Kodak is worth about what it was before the loan was mooted. At best that is. A further quarter and more of falling performance, another chunk of corporate equity written off, we might well say that it's worth something less than that now.

The politics of this tells us that the company is worth no more than - to be as nice as possible about it - the $2 per share it was before the loan was announced. The people who were offering the loan are about to be out of office, that's why. Or, so might someone as cynical as I am possibly say, purely as an opinion.

My view

Kodak jumped in value because of that loan. I take it as being obvious that the loan now isn't going to happen. Therefore, Kodak should return to where - at best - it was before the loan was announced.

The investor view

I wouldn't say short this because I'm always terribly nervous of shorting anything. Markets can be, as we know, irrational. But if you've got stock, this game is over, take the money and leave.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.