While we only have a few years of data available, the trend clearly shows that SGDJ tends to outperform gold during most price increases in the commodity.

As you can see in the following chart, the last few months have been somewhat difficult for shareholders in the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) with shares currently off nearly 15% from heights established last quarter.

Source: TradingView

It is my belief that now is a solid time to buy SGDJ. As discussed in the following analysis, I believe that the fundamentals are setting up nicely to favor gold miners and that in the coming months SGDJ will see shares rise.

About SGDJ

Within the gold miners’ space, SGDJ is actually somewhat off the beaten path. The ETF follows the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index. While this index is fine in its own right, from an AUM perspective, the majority of funds allocated to gold miners tend to follow indices created by MVIS or the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index.

One of the key differentiators between SGDJ and other gold miner ETPs is that this ETF is seeking to track small cap miners with a market capitalization between $200 million and $2 billion. The index also is differentiated in that it factors in revenue growth and outright price momentum into its selection methodology which is in contrast to more popular funds which tend to just rely on market cap for allocation. The fund currently holds 39 firms with a weighted-average market cap of $1.34 billion.

Conceptually, this an ETF which seems to be a very solid hold during times in which gold is rising in price. For example, small cap stocks tend to be more volatile than larger cap stocks and the price momentum component means that funds will be weighted more heavily towards the firms seeing recent price appreciation. Given that gold is the primary driver of the revenue stream of the firms in the ETF, this from a conceptual standpoint would indicate that SGDJ is likely going to strongly perform when gold prices are rising.

Fortunately, we can test this hypothesis using all available data for the ETF. Unfortunately due to the relative newness of the fund, we don’t have too much data available, with our dataset starting in 2015. However, there is a clear correlation between changes in gold and changes in the ETF.

Source: Author’s calculation of LMBA and Yahoo Finance data

What is interesting to me in the above chart is the clear skew of the data during time periods of moderate to strong periods of price performance. In other words, if you look at the performance of the stock during time periods in which gold rises by 10-25%, historically, shares have shined fairly strongly compared to gold itself. Here’s this clear skew in the data seen from another perspective.

Source: Author’s calculation of LMBA and Yahoo Finance data

Again, we don’t have enough data to form too strong conclusions, but what we can say is that generally speaking, SGDJ seems to outperform the price changes in gold when gold has been rising.

I believe the above data tells us a few things. First off, it shows us that the small cap and price momentum skew of the fund tends to pay off in the form of shares which outperform versus gold when prices are favorable.

And second off, I believe the data also shows that this ETF is potentially more vulnerable to downside movements in gold than other funds which target larger holdings. For example, adverse price movements in gold are likely to result in higher firm-level risks for small cap firms than larger cap firms, all else equal. This could explain why shares seem to fall harder than gold during periods of moderate decline – declining revenues for small firms may be an existential threat while larger firms are likely better equipped to handle the storm. Each firm is different, so it’s difficult to arrive at a firm conclusion, but this could potentially suggest that it is best to only hold SGDJ when gold prices are rising and are expected to continue to rise.

Gold Markets

Fortunately, for SGDJ investors, I believe that gold prices are likely to rise in the coming year. From a fundamental standpoint, the data is strongly suggesting that further price appreciations are in the cards and SGDJ will likely benefit as a result.

A key relationship I’ve been monitoring which is suggestive of higher gold prices in the future is that between past and future gold momentum.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

What the above chart shows is the average 1-year forward return in gold grouped by the past 1-year return in the commodity. If you notice, there is a very clear trend in the data in that past returns actually seem to be fairly correlated to future returns (on the upside at least). For example, when gold has rallied by 5% or more in any given year, the next year is likely to be positive and the degree of positivity is correlated with the strength seen in the prior year.

So what is this study saying for today? Well, over the past year we have seen gold rally by a little less than 25%. Historically speaking, the average movement seen in the price of gold over the next year following similar changes is a gain of about 19%. When discussing averages, it’s important to remember that this is simply a metric showing the typical value – there have been historic rallies and declines above and beneath this figure. To get an idea as per the skew, here are the historic gains and losses seen in gold grouped by prior 1-year return.

Source: Author’s calculations of LMBA data

This chart reveals the picture a little more clearly: gold’s returns are pretty strongly skewed to the upside when we see similar momentum as the levels seen over the prior year. For example, historically speaking, rallies tend to average around 27% and declines only average around 14% following similar periods of momentum. From a probability standpoint, the data is also suggestive of higher upside with gains seen in 82% of prior periods.

Put simply, from a momentum standpoint the odds strongly favor a bullish trade in gold. For SGDJ this is a very loud and clear buy signal – historically speaking, SGDJ performs the most strongly during periods of rising gold prices with data suggesting that it actually outperforms gold itself in most upside occasions. We only have a little over 5 years of data, but the data we do have shows that the ETF is likely going to be a strong hold over the next year based on the expected returns in the commodity.

My recommendation is that investors look to buy and hold SGDJ over the next year. From a conceptual standpoint, SGDJ is likely going to be a strong hold over the next year due to its small cap and momentum skew in an environment in which gold prices are likely going to rise. Put simply, I believe now is a solid time to buy the ETF.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.