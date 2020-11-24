We can equally imagine that a return to normal with the vaccine will produce a bounce. That could now be so.

A debt laden chain of cinemas - even the world's largest one - is an obvious victim of covid lockdowns.

A basic view

It seems pretty obvious that certain businesses will be harder hit by social distancing and lockdowns than others. We can all make a guess too - those that involve large numbers of people gathering at the same time are going to take the hardest hit.

We can all also surmise that the end of lockdowns - what we expect those vaccines to achieve and they're coming in these next few months - will reverse this situation. So, those companies bombed out as a result of the lockdowns could - would - be highly geared plays upon the recovery.

Well, yes, but the companies have to survive until the lifting of lockdowns. The recent market talk being that this won't be true of Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF, OTC:CNWGY). The rescue will have to come before the return of normality and this on bad terms for the current shareholders.

Then the company announces that it has gained access to more debt funding to see it through:

Company basics

As Retirement Pot detailed in October and so did Noah Riley the company has more than just the coronavirus to worry about. For the grim details of their accounts have a look at either of those two.

Yes, of course, there's the problem of all the British outlets closing down as a result of social restrictions. Sure, the non-release of many movies - especially the latest Bond which makes a surprising difference in the UK but there are others too - means that even limited openings haven't exactly had crowd pulling blockbusters to get the people in.

But there's more to it than that. The company's pre-covid strategy was, essentially, debt fueled takeovers of other chains. Grow the estate, have more power with the studios, perhaps be able to improve terms by growing into a size that means market power.

Well, it's a strategy and it's one that has worked in other industries at least. However, taking on vast amounts of debt then heading into a closedown that means no revenue to service debt is unfortunate but also unlikely to be successful. As it's proving not to be.

There are also legal ructions about deals proposed, suggested, but not entirely completed as a result of lockdowns and so on.

What's really the problem is that the strategy - which as above, might have worked, might - was interrupted. And events, those horrible things, can disrupt strategies.

The big question though

OK, so vast debt burdens, no chance of paying them right now. But we can all see that the return of normality some months in the future is going to reverse all of this. Those vaccines really are good enough (90% is good enough, yes) and they really are going to start injecting in only a few weeks. Give it mid to late spring and we'll be getting there.

So, a bounce is due then, right? Except, well, no. Those who survive to that point without forced recapitalisations might well get a bounce. It's most unlikely that Cineworld will. That was what the market thought at least and now Cineworld has announced access to finance to get it through.

Press gossip

One single piece in a newspaper - hey, I'm a journalist and I've also worked in PR - isn't enough to conclude anything. But the financial pages of the nation's press (in the UK we do have a "national" press in the way the US still doesn't really) all start running much the same story at the same time then this is general news in the market. Either people are whispering the news to prepare for it or the situation has become so obvious that it's general knowledge to market participants.

And that's what we're getting here. The Sunday Times (one of the better stock market columns, this particular one):

When it released interim results in the summer, Cineworld warned that it would breach its covenants — but expected waivers to be obtained. It is now close to agreeing a rescue deal and is attempting to thrash out rent reductions with its landlords, which is likely to involve a controversial insolvency process known as a company voluntary arrangement (CVA). It could also lead to the permanent closure of some UK cinemas. Any deal is likely to give lenders security over the company’s assets.

The deal's happening now, at today's rates and prices. As they go on to say:

Potential financial saviours will want favourable returns to compensate them for their risk. What suits them is unlikely to suit existing shareholders. Despite the glimmers of positive news, it’s too early to call a recovery. Avoid.

Or as we might expect, dilution, significant dilution and little return to extant shareholders.

The Mail on Sunday tells us much the same. And do know that this is a newspaper with a large enough readership - among the investing classes - to actually move markets:

Cineworld is lining up a rescue package after coronavirus restrictions left it struggling under the weight of its massive debt pile. The world's second-largest cinema chain, which owes £6.2 billion to its lenders, wants to slash its rents and potentially shutter swathes of sites as it battles to survive the Covid-19 pandemic. It is considering a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), a form of insolvency which would allow it to only pay a portion of its debt back to creditors such as banks, bondholders and landlords.

A CVA is akin to, but not exactly the same as, Chapter 11. It doesn't necessarily mean the wiping out of current equity. But it almost always is accompanied by creditors doing a debt for equity swap and that means dilution for current shareholders (CVAs which only affect rents and landlords might not but bondholders and other lenders will, pretty much without doubt).

The company is likely to breach its debt covenants in December - some months before those vaccines are going to bring normality roaring back. Which is why the refinancing has to be now.

Then we've the Telegraph:

While details of Cineworld's rescue offers remain unclear, the former FTSE 100 company has warned it needs cash soon to avoid collapse. Some analysts have estimated Cineworld would need to raise $500m (£380m) from lenders to get through to next spring.

That's how things were over the weekend. And today - the day I'm writing?

Significant Additional Liquidity Secured The Group is pleased to announce it has secured significant additional liquidity whilst implementing further operational measures to deliver enhanced profitability over the long term: · Secured a new debt facility of $450m and issue of equity warrants · Agreed bank covenant waivers until June 2022 · Extended maturity of the $111m incremental RCF from December 2020 to May 2024 · Accelerated tax year closure to bring forward an expected tax refund of over $200m to early 2021 Cineworld believes that together these steps will provide the Group with financial and operational flexibility until lockdown restrictions in key jurisdictions are eased and studios are able to bring their enhanced pipeline of major releases back to the big screen.

This clearly changes the situation for the company. They are assuming that movie theatres will be open in May on a full scale basis. That doesn't look too optimistic, given that the vaccine starts to be rolled out in December in the UK at least. They say they've now sufficient funding to get to that point.

My view

This refinancing - CVA, Chapter 11 (which it isn't, that doesn't exist in the UK), rescue deal, call it what you will - has happened. There's been a jump in the stock of 20%. There will be some dilution from those equity warrants but the continued existence of the company means there is now some equity value for investors.

The investor view

That current price looks about right to be honest. Essentially this has now become a speculation on the roll out - and effectiveness - of the vaccine in preventing further lockdowns and other social distancing problems.

There is, that is, risk attached to whether it really is all going to work out. If this is a risk - or perhaps a play - that you wish to undertake then this is a good stock to do it in. Going long means you think the vaccines will be successful and the theatres fill up again.

There is no point in the opposite bet, going short. The stock is already is the largest short on the London market and is thus expensive to borrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.