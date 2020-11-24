Compared with Splunk, that is priced at 11x forward sales, Sumo Logic is both growing faster and cheaper.

Nonethless, this SaaS stock trades for less than 8x forward sales, despite growing at rapid clip.

However, once we go through its opportunity, we start to better understand the reason for its lackluster performance.

Investment Thesis

Sumo Logic (SUMO) is a big data platform. By my estimates, it's likely to grow into fiscal 2022 at roughly 30% y/y, which is would be a marked deceleration from its recent trajectory but this estimate affords shareholders a margin of safety.

If Sumo Logic reaches $272 million by January 2022 (its year-end, fiscal 2022), a fairly conservative estimate, this puts its stock trading for less than 8x forward sales.

Not only is this cheaply valued in absolute terms, but it is a meaningful discount to its bigger peer, Splunk (SPLK). This investment is worthwhile considering. Here's why:

What is Sumo Logic?

Sumo Logic names itself a Continuous Intelligence Platform. As machines create an ever-increasing amount of data, from apps, IoT, cloud, and everything in between, there's an overabundance of data.

This makes it very difficult for businesses to go through the data manually, analyze it, ingest, and ultimately respond to the data in a timely fashion.

This is where Sumo Logic steps in. On the back of the theme that in the ''new normal' post-COVID world has accelerated its digitalization, Sumo Logic is a backend infrastructure software that monitors and troubleshoots their applications. For companies that wish to innovate or die, Sumo Logic makes that transition easy.

It operates in the cloud and on-premise. Sumo Logic detects and resolves modern security threats and works with the data to gain visibility into customer behavior.

Put simply, Sumo Logic analyzes complex unstructured machine data and helps its users make timely decisions.

Unstable Revenue Growth Rates

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

For fiscal 2019 its revenues were up 53% y/y, while fiscal 2020 was up 50% y/y (data not shown).

However, more recently, as we can see above, there's been a slight tapering off in its growth rates. While fiscal Q3 2020 its revenue growth rates were up 51%, there's been an ever so slight deceleration of 6 points over a course of twelve months.

Furthermore, although Sumo Logic has a SaaS business model, unlike its peer Splunk which can lay claim to locking in its customers on average for more than two years, Sumo Logic's customer generally is tied up for a year.

Nonetheless, Sumo Logic's dollar-based net retention rate has fluctuated between approximately 120% and 135%, which is quite satisfactory as far as SaaS stocks go.

Path to Profits?

Source: SEC Filing

As we can see above, Sumo Logic's path to profits doesn't appear to be improving any time soon.

Objectively, even if one could make the argument that Sumo Logic is growing rapidly, it's not quite growing at a fast enough rate to compensate for these substantial losses.

To illustrate, on a Rule of 40, Sumo Logic reached just 10% as of fiscal Q2 2021. I have little doubts that Sumo Logic will rapidly improve this profile, but at this rate, it will take some time. Investing is not about deploying capital in every shiny stock, but about being incredibly selective. Figuring out one's criteria and sticking to it. And here I'm struggling to be positively allured to this opportunity. Having said that, the stock is cheaply valued.

Valuation -- The Stock is Not Expensive

Consider this, analysts following the stock are largely estimating close to $50 million per quarter over the next several quarters:

Source: SA Premium Tools

For fiscal 2021, analysts have the consensus at $49.12 million, which would imply that Sumo Logic's fiscal Q3 2021 would be growing at 21%. Realistically, I don't see a rational reason for why Sumo Logic should exit fiscal Q2 2021 growing at 45% y/y revenue growth rates and then dramatically taper off to just 21% y/y -- that would make no sense.

A more realistic revenue growth rate would probably put fiscal 2021 growing at 35% y/y, which is still a deceleration, but less than expectations.

What's more, assuming that fiscal 2022 (next calendar year, ending January 2022), Sumo Logic decelerates its revenue growth rates once more, so that its growth rate next year would be growing at just 30%, this would imply that next year its revenues could print $272 million in revenues.

Given that post-IPO Sumo Logic has 98.69 million shares outstanding, this puts its market cap at $2.1 billion. Consequently, the stock trades for less than 8x forward sales.

Hence, in big data and the SaaS world, you don't get many companies with plus 30% growth rates trading for less than 8x forward sales.

For reference, consider that its peer Splunk is being priced at 11x forward sales, although it's only expected to grow at close to 25%. Thus, Sumo Logic is not only growing meaningfully faster but its also more cheaply valued.

The Bottom Line

Sumo Logic is a rapidly growing company that is very reasonably priced. Even though I have an issue with its substantially negative operating income, I believe that this is already more than factored into the share price.

Sumo Logic will report its fiscal Q3 2021 results on Monday, 7th December, after-hours -- stay tuned for updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SUMO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.