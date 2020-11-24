Business Overview

There was a ripple in the universe last week as Roblox (RBLX) filed its S-1 to go public. Roblox is widely viewed as one of the key beneficiaries of COVID-19 as lock-down orders, school shut-downs, and parents dealing with their young children 7 days a week permeated the world. The data supports this as Daily Active Users (DAU) doubled on a YoY basis in a short timeframe.

Sources: Company reports and Twitter

One key fact to put this in perspective is, in July 2019, Roblox claimed that 50% of American children aged 9 to 12 play on the platform (How Roblox avoided the gaming graveyard and grew into a $2.5B company), but, now, 75% of American children aged 9 to 12 play on the platform. (Gamers are logging millions of hours a day on Roblox). But this isn't limited to just Roblox as 50% of 9-to-12-year-olds in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia play either Roblox or Minecraft.

The lines are blurring between "video games" and "social media" platforms, and Andreessen Horowitz developed a new framework for games. If the framework is adopted by gaming companies, they believe that companies will benefit from platform convergence and grow larger and faster.

Source: State of Play: Six Trends Revolutionizing Games

Roblox has been called a "thermonuclear IPO" and "huge" (Roblox Files IPO Amid Surge in Videogame Spending) and no wonder Roblox allows players to interact in a simulated 3D virtual environment called a "metaverse". When Roblox held its annual Bloxy Awards online for its developer, over 6M players joined the celebration and now during the pandemic, Roblox is holding events for its community.

Roblox isn't your traditional developer or publisher of video games nor is it a video gaming company as the business model combines gaming and social. Roblox fits the Andreessen Horowitz as it can be free and it's widely available across gaming consoles, PCs, and even mobile (iOS and Android) and, more importantly, friends can play together across different platforms. From a business model sense, Roblox is a platform company that has a network effect (Definition of Network Effect), the more users who engage with the platform will, in turn, invite their friends. From a "social" point of view, Roblox users spend 2.5X more time on Roblox than YouTube. (What's next in gaming? Here are 3 trends to watch in this massive and growing industry).

On the other side of the platform are developers who create "experiences" (or games) for the players and, in 2019, developers created over 20M experiences. (Embracing the metaverse: Roblox's ambitious vision for building online worlds). The key, however, is that Roblox provides the tools for developers to create a game and, more importantly, as players get older, some develop games on Roblox. Monetization occurs when some users buy Robux to pay developers for an experience or virtual items for their avatar. In essence, there are two self-reinforcing network effects occurring where more players will invite their friends who will become players and more players on Roblox will create more developers to create additional content.

Source: Company reports

In some ways, the business model is similar to eBay's (EBAY) business model as eBay created a platform to connect sellers with buyers and sellers pay eBay to list their goods. The difference with Roblox is that not all users buy Robux and, rather than Roblox taking 100% of Robux's sales, Roblox takes a percentage of Robux sales as its fee. However, do not be fooled that Roblox may take only a "small fee" as it is estimated that the fees that Roblox charge its developers are in excess of 70% (Adopt Me!: The most popular game you've never played) and while Roblox may take at least 70%, for those who purchase Robux via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, fees to those platforms, i.e. Google and Apple, are 30%.

In Roblox's S-1, Roblox provides historical color on users and usage trends (see below).

Source: Company reports

Looking at the data differently, one can see that pre-COVID, hours used per day remained relatively steady and averaged ~2.2 hours per day, but during the pandemic, usage on the platform increased as high as 2.8 hours per day.

Source: Company reports & twg est.

While there is little data available regarding the number of "experiences" a DAU engages, about 1,500 experiences received more than 1M views and a handful of experiences have over 1B plays (Our Investment in Roblox). One of the most popular games on Roblox, Adopt Me!, is believed to generate approximately one-third of Roblox's DAUs.

Source: Twitter

Roblox is expected to go public with an $8B valuation which doubles the valuation from their Series G funding held in February. (Roblox's user-generated game platform could go public at $8 billion valuation).

Economics of the Business

In its simplest form, Roblox is a platform where gamers purchase Robux (which is the online currency in Roblox) who, in turn, use those Robux to purchase "experiences" and online virtual items for their avatar. The Robux is, in turn, transmitted to the developers who developed the experiences and/or virtual items and the developer can choose to receive real-world currency or choose to reinvest their Robux for developer tools, promote their own experiences via Roblox's own advertising platform, and/or spend their Robux on other experiences or virtual items.

Roblox earns a fee on the sale of Robux, and, according to an interview with the creator of Adopt Me!, the Roblox fee is 70% to 80%.

Roblox is going to be taking 70% or 80% of the revenue that you earn. Obviously, they provide the engine and the free hosting, so there are trade-offs -- it's not like they're just taking extra money because they can -- but it is high, so you need to be earning more to compensate.

Source: Adopt Me!: The most popular game you've never played

While the company discloses that DAUs are in excess of 36M, it should be appreciated that not all DAUs purchase Robux. In fact, according to the company, only a small percentage of its users purchase Robux:

We generate substantially all of our revenue through the sales of our virtual currency, "Robux," which players can use to purchase virtual items sold by our developer and creator community on the platform. Only a small portion of our users regularly purchase Robux through subscriptions and pay for experiences and virtual items compared to all users who use our platform in any period. (emphasis added)

Source: Company reports

From the table below, bookings (or, in other words, the sale of Robux) grew, and based upon the nine-month comparison on a YoY basis, bookings nearly tripled. Additionally, while 67% of DAUs are outside the United States and Canada, 68% of purchases of Robux (which, in turn, are bookings events) are largely based in the United States and Canada. In other words, the majority of the bookings (68%) are driven by a minority of the DAUs (33%) and, more importantly, the minority of the DAUs are located in the United States and Canada.

Source: Company reports

Despite approximately 67% of our DAUs being outside the U.S. and Canada... our monetization is largely concentrated in users in [the U.S. and Canada]. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 68% of bookings were from the U.S. and Canada.

Source: Company reports

In a review of their S-1, several expense items are not described as a percent of revenue, but as a percentage of their bookings and, as a result, the most important metric Roblox displays is bookings, i.e. the sale of Robux to its users, and the reason is simple: due to the company's revenue recognition policy, revenue is recognized not when the user purchases Robux, i.e. when the bookings event occurs, or when the user uses Robux; rather, revenue is recognized based upon prior period booking events and amortized over 23 months.

We generally recognize revenue from users ratably over the average lifetime of a paying user, which for the years ending December 31, 2018 and 2019 was 23 months. Therefore, much of the revenue we report in each quarter is the result of purchases of Robux during previous periods

Source: Company reports

It should also be appreciated that other online game platforms such as Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) recognize revenue in a similar fashion:

We record the sale of virtual items as deferred revenue and then recognize that revenue over the estimated average playing period of payers or as the virtual items are consumed. Advertising sales consisting of certain branded virtual items and sponsorships are also initially recorded to deferred revenue and then recognized ratably over the estimated life of the branded virtual item, which approximates the estimated average playing period of payers, or over the term of the advertising arrangement, depending on the nature of the agreement. (emphasis added)

Source: Zynga 10-K

As a result of this revenue recognition policy, revenue will continue to grow when bookings grow all else equal. In light of COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns across the globe, Bookings did materially grow YoY as disclosed by the company.

But a finer level of resolution is required not to understand the velocity of the bookings but its second derivative, i.e. acceleration. In order to understand the acceleration of bookings, Roblox provides two charts in its S-1 to determine this second derivative. The two charts (below) taken together enable one to understand the future trajectory of the bookings.

Source: Company reports

Rather than evaluating the rate-volume analysis, Roblox provides historical information on key KPIs (see below):

Source: Company reports

Source: Company reports & twg est.

Combining these two charts yields the absolute bookings per quarter, and, also, during the COVID-19 pandemic with lockdown orders in place, bookings doubled from 1Q'20 to 2Q'20. However, the sequential growth in bookings abated in 3Q'20 which is the last piece of data in the dataset. Due to Roblox's revenue recognition policies; however, revenue should continue to grow in the near term due to the growth in bookings from 1Q'20 to 2Q'20; however, revenue is a lagging and not a leading indicator.

Below is an illustrative bookings to revenue conversion scenario where bookings start to decline in period 5 (note in the illustrative scenario, 5-period life for bookings is assumed). As bookings start to decline in period 5 and beyond, revenue continues to grow as bookings from prior periods continue to be recognized in the revenue stream.

As a result of this revenue recognition policy, revenue from the income statement may have a different trajectory than bookings in certain scenarios especially once the population is vaccinated and other activities become available to players and their families. One suggestion for Roblox is to change their revenue recognition policies from straight line to a percentage of completion methodology based upon the net bookings spent in a given period. However, should the revenue recognition policy not change, investors should focus on bookings to determine the overall health and growth of the business. Hence, Roblox's income statement may not adequately inform investors as to the health of the company; rather, investors should focus on the company's cash flow growth.

The Transformation Post COVID-19

From the analysis above, bookings grew 290% in 2Q'20 and 3Q'20 to $990M and the key to future revenue growth is to ensure its bookings grow off of the larger base of bookings driven by COVID-19. Roblox must evolve to continue to capture additional DAUs and, also, make its platform more valuable. Over the past year, Roblox experimented with a couple of events related to music where Ava Max held a meetup virtually through Roblox and Roblox also streamed, "One World: Together At Home" benefit concert.

Recently, a Roblox concert was held with Lil Nas (Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Official Movie) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus). Numerous sets were created virtually in the metaverse as he sang, "Old Town Road", "Rodeo", and "Panini" and there was a digital merchandise table where users can use their Robux to outfit their avatar with a virtual concert t-shirt. (Lil Nas X brings Old Town Road to Roblox with an elaborate virtual concert). While the performance was originally scheduled for a performance on Saturday and a "re-broadcast" on Sunday, there was high-demand and the event was re-broadcast twice on Monday. Overall, the combined event garnered 33M views.

According to Roblox, in order to create these virtual events, different layers of social interaction need to be developed. The player needs to feel the energy of the event and communicate with their friends; for example, players could jump on the heads of other avatars to gain a better view of the concert. Unlike concerts in real life, players can also interact with the artist which is impossible in the real world (Embracing the metaverse: Roblox's ambitious vision for building online worlds)

Conclusion

Roblox will be a "thermonuclear IPO" as it is a next-generation platform incorporating gaming, social interaction, and events in a 3D world also known as a metaverse. Founded in 2005, growth exploded during the pandemic with players flocking to the platform growing not only hours spent on the platform but also hours per user. This growth drove their bookings to grow 290% YoY in its two most recent quarters. While growth may slow in the coming years, Roblox continues to innovate its platform to add different experiences such as evens to capture users and hours.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.