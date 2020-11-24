It's been a rough couple of months for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with several producers now sitting more than 35% below their year-to-date highs. K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) is one of the rare exceptions that's held up relatively well during the correction, with the stock down barely 15% from its highs. This significant outperformance is likely due to the company's successful ramp-up to Stage 2 and the emergence of Judd as a new ore source long term. In fact, bulk sample results from the nearby Judd Vein displayed solid grades and similar metal recovery rates to Kora. Based on K92's industry-leading organic growth potential and the potential to prove up over 6.0 million gold-equivalent ounces long term on its property, I believe any pullbacks below US$4.60 will provide low-risk buying opportunities. All figures are in US Dollars.

(Source: Author's Chart)

K92 Mining announced results from underground development at the Judd Vein System, which sits less than a kilometer from its existing mine infrastructure. The results were exceptional, as are the recent face sampling results from further development at the 1235 Level recently. These outstanding results suggest that K92 Mining could have a new ore source on its hands and the potential to grow its already massive 4.8 million gold-equivalent ounce resource significantly. Before digging into the recent news, let's take a quick look at the company's most recent quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

K92 Mining released its Q3 results earlier this month and announced that it had completed its Stage 2 Expansion, setting the company up for 400,000 tonnes per annum of processing capacity going forward. The bonus is that the company noted that throughput came in above the designed capacity of 1,100 tonnes per day for several days, suggesting that 420,000 tonnes per annum is a possibility if this continues. While the headline numbers for the Q3 report weren't great, with costs up 4% year-over-year to $834/oz, it's important to note that head grades were purposely held lower to avoid losing any gold during the Stage 2 commissioning.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As shown in the chart above, it was actually an exceptional quarter with over ~73,800 tonnes of ore mined, up over 150% year-over-year, and throughput up over 100% as well to ~64,700 tonnes. The only negative was feed grade, which dropped over 40% from the year-ago period to 11.3 grams per tonne gold (Q3 2019: 19.2 grams per tonne gold) due to deliberately lower grades. Given that we should see over 85,000 tonnes processed in Q4 and a return to high grades, the company is set up for a strong finish to FY2020 and a record quarter to finish the year.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While the completion of the Stage 2 Expansion is great news for K92 Mining as we should see a material increase in gold production to above 130,000 ounces per year, the recent news from Judd is just as exciting. This is because K92 Mining's long-term goal is to build out a 300,000-ounce per annum operation at its Kainantu Mine, but the key to maintaining this mine life well past 2030 is high-grade resources at new potential mining centers. Currently, Kora has a resource of 4.8 million ounces at above 10 grams per tonne gold at above 9.0 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. Still, there's no guarantee that the company will be able to convert all of the 3.7 million ounces in the inferred category into reserves or higher confidence categories to mine. Plus, while Kora has surprised to the upside in terms of resource growth already, it's difficult to rely on a single deposit to provide more than 5 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold in a long-term mine plan.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortunately, Judd has opened up new potential to grow the resource at K92's 725 square-kilometer land package and is close to current mine workings, which is the best type of resource growth. While it's still early to speculate on what the company might be able to prove up at Judd, the recent bulk sample could not have been more impressive. As noted in Monday's release, the company completed a 4,256-tonne bulk sample, which came in at an average grade of 6.50 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. While this is below the average grade of Kora's ounces currently, these are still quite high grades. Notably, the grades showed a more than 15% positive reconciliation to expectations, which were for 5.56 grams per tonne gold-equivalent in the bulk sample.

(Source: Company Presentation)

When it comes to recovery rates, they were also quite positive, with a recovery rate on gold of 88.8% on Judd ore vs. a trailing-twelve-month average of 92.1% on Kora ore. Meanwhile, copper recoveries were actually even better with a recovery rate of 97.5% vs. a trailing-twelve-month average of 91.3%. Therefore, on a gold-equivalent basis, we should see very similar recovery rates with Judd ore vs. Kora ore. The company also noted that there were no significant deleterious elements in the ore. This means that the ore can be blended with Kora material, and it won't be subject to any meaningful penalties when it's being treated.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The other positive take-away from Monday's news was that recent development has encountered even higher-grade mineralization than present in the bulk sample, with a few examples of high-grade vein face channel samples below:

5.46 meters of 109.54 grams per tonne gold-equivalent

3.90 meters of 46.8 grams per tonne gold-equivalent

4.40 meters of 20.80 grams per tonne gold-equivalent

4.80 meters of 18.60 grams per tonne gold-equivalent

These are incredible results and well above the bulk sample grades, and this is very encouraging. Obviously, it's too early to suggest that the Judd grades will be above 10 grams per tonne gold-equivalent like K92's current Kora resource. Still, the recent development is displaying much higher grades, suggesting that the 6.50 grams per tonne gold-equivalent in the bulk sample might be on the conservative side. Based on drilling to date in a small area of the 2.5-kilometer strike at Judd, I would not be surprised if K92 proves up over 1 million gold-equivalent ounces at Judd by the end of FY2022. This would be great timing for the Stage 3 Expansion and allow K92 to rely on two separate deposits for feed in Stage 3, allowing for greater operational flexibility. In addition, the high likelihood of a significant resource contribution from Judd suggests that this property has the potential to prove up a 6-million ounce inferred resource, which when converted to higher categories, should support at least a 12-year mine life, or mining until 2032.

So, why not buy the stock here?

(Source: Author's Chart)

While I think K92 Mining is one of the most attractive plays in the gold producer space, the company is sitting at a valuation of $1.18 billion at a share price of US$5.40. This means that its 4.80 million ounces (more than 70% are inferred) are trading at a valuation of $245.83/oz. This is not cheap, considering that the past four acquisitions and mergers in the space have come in at an average price of $124.70, and the most paid to date was Saracen Mineral (OTCPK:SCEXF) at $256.47/oz. Saracen was a 500,000-ounce producer in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, and K92 Mining has the potential to be a 300,000-ounce producer in FY2023, but in a much less favorable jurisdiction in Papua New Guinea. Therefore, the fact that K92 is trading in line with the implied valuation for Saracen in the Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF) merger makes it a little expensive, even after this recent news. Assuming K92 Mining can prove up over 6 million ounces, the price per ounce would drop, which would justify the current valuation. However, we're quite a distance away from a 6-million ounce resource today for K92 Mining.

(Source: Company Presentation)

K92 Mining's recent news from Judd could not be more exciting when it comes to resource growth, and the company is set up for a record quarter in Q4 as grades increase, combined with higher throughput capacity. However, I still don't see a low-risk entry here for investors with the stock trading at above $245.00/oz, a 40% premium to the most recent Teranga (OTCQX:TGCDF) and Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) merger price of $175.79/oz, and nearly in line with the recent Saracen merger price. Having said that, K92 Mining is in a rare class of companies with a likely 10-year plus mine life and the potential to double production within three years; weakness should provide a buying opportunity. Therefore, if we do see the stock dip below US$4.60, I would expect this to provide a low-risk area for investors to add exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.