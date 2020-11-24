ChannelAdvisor is undervalued according to my relative valuation scheme but at this time I remain neutral due to industry headwinds and internal issues that need to be resolved.

(Source: shutterstock)

If you are looking for an eCommerce investment that isn't too frothy, then ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) might be your best choice. Despite being the number one channel management vendor for nine straight years, and the number three search engine marketing vendor, ChannelAdvisor has not attracted the attention of Wall Street, unlike other eCommerce players such as Shopify Inc. (SHOP) and BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BCOM).

ChannelAdvisor is in the business of assisting companies in the management of their online sales channels, inventory, fulfillment partners and it also provides actionable analytics that customers can use to grow their sales.

(Source: ChannelAdvisor)

At present, ChannelAdvisor is very much undervalued relative to other eCommerce stocks and digital transformation stocks in general. (See analysis below.) But there is a good reason for ChannelAdvisor's low stock price. And that is that the company hasn't capitalized on the pandemic to the same extent as other eCommerce platforms, as you can see from the table below.

Ticker Company / Platform 1Yr Rev Growth ECOM ChannelAdvisor 7% SHOP Shopify 73% BIGC BigCommerce 32% (ETSY) Etsy 84% (ADBE) Adobe* / Magento Commerce 17% (CRM) salesforce.com* / B2C eCommerce 32% (SAP) SAP SE* / SAP Commerce Cloud 2% (ORCL) Oracle* / NetSuite SuiteCommerce -1%

Note * - Not a pure eCommerce provider

While eCommerce pure play companies have increased their revenue over the last year anywhere from 32% to 84%, ChannelAdvisor has only managed 7% growth, in spite of the incredible opportunity provided by the pandemic.

So-So Performance During the Pandemic

There are a couple of reasons for the company's subdued performance. For one, ChannelAdvisor has a limited number of 2800 clients, and most are larger companies with brand marketing needs. The focus appears to be on the retention of these clients that typically tolerate a long onboarding process with significant training, and also are able to afford the cost of the platform, which is pricey, on the order of thousands of dollars per month.

I made the mistake of looking up product reviews on various websites such as G2 and Capterra. While some reviews are quite positive, there is an underlying theme of dissatisfaction amongst most users, particularly in the area of onboarding, customer service, and billing. New customers are apparently not given the attention that they require, and have limited time with account managers. The customers appear to be directed towards self-training which is not matched to the skill level of the user. As a result, customers complain but ChannelAdvisor's customer support doesn't respond. This has resulted in a high level of churn.

It does appear that the company management at least recognizes that there are customer service issues, as they mentioned areas that they are addressing in the latest quarterly earnings call:

The improvement in churn and significant growth in expansions is the result of hard work and specific actions we've taken over the past year to elevate service levels and improve customer satisfaction. Some examples include creating client-specific account plans with clear objectives and quarterly alignment or adjustments to help ensure goals are achieved; and improved focus on new clients and ensuring the key milestones of success in their first year are delineated and tracked in a shared vision with the clients; ... and finally, aligning more resources to provide technical and strategic guidance to our smaller clients to enable growth of their e-commerce businesses. In addition to improving first year client success and client achievement of goals, we have spent the last six months planning and have now deployed a new services IT infrastructure to enable clients to improve their ability to successfully answer questions, solve problems and learn new features. We've launched an entirely new knowledge center with improved self-help content that is easier to find and scored to promote the most effective content as well as a new set of forums to encourage and facilitate client engagement. In addition, we've deployed a new set of tools to enable our support technicians to quickly and accurately answer client questions as well as identify trends in those inquiries to enable new content to be developed to support self-help. This has been a major IT transformation, and we believe this sets us up nicely to be able to support our clients through the Q4 holiday period and into 2021.

I would like to stress that the customer service issues have persisted for many years. It isn't something that has popped up recently and management is quickly addressing. It appears to be a company culture issue and it will take some to determine whether the initiatives identified in the earnings call have addressed the root cause of the customer churn and underlying dissatisfaction towards customer service.

Hopefully, the company management is not out of touch with the issues and are actually addressing them, not simply building more self-help facilities that new customers are already struggling with. That is my two cents worth.

Stock Valuation

My followers will recognize my technique for valuing stocks. For those readers not familiar with my scatter plots, please refer to this recent article for more details.

(Source: Portfolio123/author's private software)

The above scatter plot represents stock valuation on a relative basis, based on the company's estimated future revenue growth (X-axis) and EV/gross profit estimate (Y-axis). The red line represents the best-fit line of fundamentals for the 200+ stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

ChannelAdvisor is identified with a blue circle while its main competitors are highlighted. As can be seen from the scatter plot, ChannelAdvisor is the only company on the list that is undervalued. SAP, Oracle, salesforce.com, and Etsy are fairly valued. Shopify and BigCommerce are extremely frothy. Investors will be challenged to realize a profit from those companies!

Company Risks

At present, I do not consider ChannelAdvisor as a buy opportunity even though it is undervalued. I would like to see how the company progresses with its customer churn issue and I would like to see a higher level of revenue growth. In addition, the company really missed out on the opportunity presented by the pandemic and now faces the prospects of Mr. Market rolling over into economic recovery stocks, at the expense of eCommerce. So I am neutral on Channel Advisor.

But if you are considering an investment in ChannelAdvisor then please be wary of the following risks:

The business model is based on cookies, and cookies are increasingly being blocked by customers and application software more frequently than in the past. There are also new privacy laws being introduced around the world. They are already in place in Europe, and there has been some privacy-related initiatives in the USA. The company's ability to grow revenue may depend on finding new ways of gathering user data. Much of the company's revenue is generated via Amazon and eBay marketplaces and also from advertisements placed on Google. If any of these three companies changes their policies then the result could seriously affect ChannelAdvisor's revenue stream. Presently, ChannelAdvisor thrives by providing value added in a market involving hundreds of disparate online channels, each with their own issues and local government regulations. But there is a trend towards consolidation that could reduce ChannelAdvisor's advantages as described below:

One of the key attractions of our solutions to brands and retailers is the ability to help address the complexity and fragmentation of selling online. Although the number and variety of online channels available to brands and retailers have been increasing, at the same time the share of online sales made through a small number of larger channels, particularly Amazon, has also been increasing. If the trend toward consolidation around a few large online channels accelerates, the difficulties faced by brands and retailers could decline, which might make our solutions less important to brands and retailers and could cause demand for our solutions to decline.

Summary and Conclusions

ChannelAdvisor is an eCommerce company that offers the number one channel management and number three search engine marketing solution. The company is essentially an aggregator for multiple disparate online channels, providing a way for clients to advertise, sell, and fulfill orders across many channels and geographic locations.

(Source: ChannelAdvisor)

Unfortunately, this eCommerce company has not had nearly the success of other players in the eCommerce arena. Most pure plays have had strong double-digit revenue growth this year, in comparison to ChannelAdvisor's rather anemic 7% twelve month revenue growth.

While ChannelAdvisor stock is certainly undervalued at its current price of ~$13.95, I am concerned that the market is poised to rotate out of eCommerce and work-from-home stocks into back-to-work economic recovery stocks. If or when this happens, I wouldn't want to be holding any eCommerce stock, even if it is undervalued.

I also have concerns as to whether the company has addressed customer onboarding and customer service issues. I feel that it is prudent to wait and see if the churn rate drops in future quarters before jumping on board. For these reasons, I am giving ChannelAdvisor a neutral rating.

Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. And the pandemic has dramatically accelerated this paradigm shift. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.