In a recent article on Seeking Alpha, I wrote on the reasons Rosneft and British Petroleum shares could move higher after a long period where energy-related shares have lagged the overall stock market. Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) is another candidate for investment for those looking for a turbocharged risk level that combines oil and gas producers with Russian risk. The old saying goes, ‘no risk, no reward.’ Meanwhile, the higher the risk level, the greater the potential reward, and GZPFY could be a company that soars if the oil price heads higher in 2021.

Gazprom is ‘partially state-owned’ by the Russian government. The company has held an export monopoly since 2006. In 2019 it was the largest publicly listed natural gas company worldwide and Russia’s leading company revenue.

Gazprom Neft is a publicly-traded subsidiary of the Russian energy giant Gazprom that holds more than 95% of GZPFY’s outstanding shares. Meanwhile, the Russian government owns 50% of Gazprom, the parent company’s shares.

GZPFY is a Russian energy company

The leading Russian energy company is an integrated oil company that explores, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in upstream and downstream segments. It holds licenses in Russia and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela. At the end of last year, Gazprom had proven and probable hydrocarbon reserves of 2.86 billion tons of oil equivalents. The company also refines oil products, including jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemicals, and provides bunkering services. Gazprom markets and distributes fuels through 1,863 filling stations. GZPFY has been operating since 1995, has its headquarters in St. Petersburg, Russia, and is a subsidiary of Gazprom.

According to the Energy Information Administration, “The state-run Gazprom dominates Russia’s upstream natural gas sector, producing about two-thirds of Russia’s total natural gas output in 2016. Gazprom’s dominant upstream position is reinforced by its legal monopoly on pipeline exports.” In crude oil, Gazprom is one of Russia’s top four leading producers behind Rosneft, Lukoil, and Surgutneftegaz.

The January Senate contests in Georgia will determine US energy policy

Crude oil and natural gas output in the United States steadily increased over the past years. Technological advances in fracking and fewer regulations under the Trump administration led to a leadership role for the US in daily crude oil output. At the high in March, the US produced 13.1 million barrels of crude oil each day, surpassing Russia and Saudi Arabia.

In natural gas, massive discoveries of reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US and advances in fracking caused a substantial increase in output. The ability to process natural gas into liquid form for export has become a burgeoning business over the past years, with exports competing with other world producers, including Russia. President Trump encouraged allies around the world, including Germany and Asian countries, to purchase US LNG under long-term contracts eating into Russia and Gazprom’s market share.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden has advocated for a shift in energy policy to address climate change. Democrats will have the majority in the House of Representatives on January 20, when he becomes the forty-sixth President. The majority in the Senate will depend on a pair of runoff elections in Georgia on January 5. The current balance of power in the Senate stands at 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. Winning the two seats in the runoff election would shift the majority to Democrats as vice president-elect Harris will have the deciding vote. If Democrats prevail in early January, it will be clear sailing for the President-elect’s political agenda. Moreover, his party’s progressive left-wing is likely to push the incoming leader towards a more aggressive approach to climate change, impacting US fossil fuel production.

The greener the approach, the more power for the Russians

The future of US energy policy is now in the hands of Georgia’s voters. However, President-elect Biden has already said he will rejoin the Paris accords on climate change. He also pledged to phase out fracking and hydrocarbon production over the coming years.

The US spent decades achieving energy independence. Fewer regulations under the Trump administration increased production.

Meanwhile, fossil fuels continue to power the world. A sudden change in US energy policy will not immediately cause the demand for crude oil and products and natural gas to plunge. China and India continue to consume massive quantities of hydrocarbons. Most cars in the US run on a blend of gasoline and ethanol. While the number of EVs is rising, it will take years, if not decades, to change the demand side of the fundamental equations for oil and gas.

A shift in US energy policy limiting or banning fracking over the coming months and years would not only cause job losses in the US but would also hand the pricing power in the oil and gas markets back to Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the other members of the international oil cartel, OPEC.

The greener the US’s policy path, the more power will shift back to the Russians. Since 2016, Russia has become the most influential factor in OPEC even though it is not an official member of the cartel. Over the past years, the cartel has not made a decision without the approval of Russian oil minister Alexander Novak and President Putin.

Higher commodity prices favor GZPFY

Higher commodity prices are on the horizon worldwide. The unprecedented levels of central bank liquidity and government stimulus weigh on the value of all fiat currencies. The US dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and the pricing mechanism for all commodities, and crude oil is no exception.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights the decline in the dollar index since March 2020. At 92.494 on November 23, the index was not far above the low of 91.725, which is the critical technical support level. A falling dollar tends to support higher commodity prices. Moreover, liquidity and stimulus weigh on all currencies’ purchasing power. In a sign of the weakness of fiat currencies worldwide, all foreign exchange instruments declined to new record lows against gold in 2019 and 2020. Central banks hold gold as an integral part of foreign currency reserves, validating the precious metal’s role in the global financial system. The decline in fiat currencies’ purchasing power is bullish for raw materials like energy, metals, minerals, agricultural products, and other essentials.

GZPFY is a commodity producer; as prices rise, its earnings and share price is likely to follow. Moreover, according to the US Census Bureau, the global population continues to grow at a rate of around twenty million per quarter. With 7.7 billion people on our planet and rising, the demand for energy and raw materials is an ever-increasing phenomenon.

Russia runs OPEC- A potential comeback for the cartel

In 2016, when the price of crude oil plunged, Russian President Vladimir Putin seized on an opportunity to expand his country’s sphere of influence in the Middle East. He acted as a bridge between the Saudis and Iranians and worked with OPEC to establish and police production cuts that stabilized the crude oil prices until the outbreak of the global pandemic. Over the past four years, Russia has built significant trust with Saudi Arabia and the other cartel members.

OPEC’s influence has been a function of US energy production. As US output rose, the cartel’s power declined.

Even if the Biden administration pushes its progressive wing to the side by not establishing a “Green New Deal,” rejoining the Paris accord and tightening regulations on fracking and energy production will tilt the scale back towards OPEC and its leader behind the curtain, President Putin. As Russia plays power politics on the global landscape, higher oil prices could be on the horizon. The higher they rise, the more power the cartel will regain.

Since 2006, GZPFY shares have traded from a high of $41.00 to a high of $6.30 per share. The high and low came in 2008, before and after the global financial crisis.

Source: Barchart

GZPFY shares traded to a series of higher lows, reaching $8.44 in early 2016 and $15.01 in March 2020, during the latest risk-off period. At $21.27 per share on November 23, the shares were just below the midpoint over the past fourteen years.

GZPFY has a market cap of just over $20 billion. The OTC stock trades a limited average of 1,942 shares each day. The $2.77 dividend amounts to an over 13% yield. GZPFY and Royal Dutch Shell recently signed a 50-50 joint venture to study and develop hydrocarbon production in the Leskinsky and Pukhutsyayakhsky license blocks on the Gydan Peninsula.

When it comes to valuation, the following chart illustrates how GZPFY stacks up against the other leading world integrated oil companies:

Source: Seeking Alpha

GZPFY pays a higher dividend than its peers, but it has a far lower amount of cash on hand. However, gross product and net income margins are attractive for the company. Meanwhile, an investment in a Russian state-owned company carried a special set of risks. Russian crude oil production and the inner workings of Gazprom are state secrets and matters of national security. Therefore, financial data always has the potential to be misleading. Any investment in a state-owned Russian oil-producing company is highly speculative. A future default by the Russian government or political upheaval could weigh on GZPFY shares even if the price of crude oil moves higher.

The Senate contests on January 5 are a significant event for the future of US energy policy. Russia, Saudi Arabia, and OPEC are likely hoping for a victory by Democrats. The greener the US policy, the more green will flow into their coffers. If pricing and production power could return to the cartel, even higher energy prices could be on the horizon as the world already faces increasing inflationary pressures.

