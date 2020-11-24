Quarterly Update: The 'Where To Invest $10,000 Today' Portfolio

Please note it is the method of allocating capital in this manner that is important, not the specific investments I happen to choose. Feel free to customize to your taste.

This article is a performance update and analysis of that portfolio and makes a couple of significant changes going forward.

Three months ago - as a result of the March sell-off and the many comments on Seeking Alpha and from friends afterwards - I got the feeling that there were a significant number of investors who either got spooked out of the market and where hesitant to get back in. FOMO was common, but with the market near all-time highs and the pandemic still growing, FOGBI was just as prevalent. The result was my Seeking Alpha article Where To Invest $10,000 Today. I will revisit the portfolio suggested in that article, update its quarterly performance, and analyze and recommend a couple changes going forward.

Here is the original portfolio updated with prices as of the day of the original publication and as of today:

Source: Author's Spreadsheet/Seeking Alpha data (excludes dividends)

Returns

Excluding dividends, the return of the portfolio over the past three months was 10.2%. That is more than double the returns of the S&P500 and DJIA as measured by the (SPY) and (DIA) ETFs, respectively. It was also more than 3x the performance of the Invesco NASDAQ-100 ETF (QQQ), which was an under-performer and returned only 3.0% over the time period.

I estimate the annual dividend yield of the portfolio at ~1.5%, which would have increased the quarterly total return by an estimated and relatively inconsequential 0.38%. The dividend return may well become of more consequence in the future, but in the current market environment (super low-interest rate, Fed backstop, pandemic, etc.) it's all about growth.

Analysis

The portfolio beat the broad market averages largely due to the 47.7% gain in the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (QCLN). See my Seeking Alpha article Green Energy QCLN: EVs, Solar, and Wind, Oh My. As I reported in my recent article on the WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), clean energy stocks rallied as the odds increased of a Biden victory in the presidential election.

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (IGV) was also an out-performer and is a core holding. See my Seeking Alpha article IGV: Software For The 21st Century - Buy The Dip.

The other investments performed pretty much as expected except for Newmont Mining (NEM), which despite announcing a 60% increase in the quarterly dividend (from $0.25 to $0.40/share) and record Q3 earnings in which it delivered $1.3 billion of free-cash-flow, was down ~6%. That was largely due to the fact that gold itself was down ~3.5% during the period - probably due to Congress' inability to pass another multi-trillion stimulus package to aide millions of suffering Americans and small businesses as I had expected.

The Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV) was also a laggard even though my investment thesis of positive developments on the vaccine front came to fruition. Still, the health care-sector - which has seemingly been under-performing for years now - cannot seem to get out of its own way.

Tweaks To The Portfolio

One of the valid criticisms I received in comments to my article on this portfolio was the lack of international exposure. I was disappointed in myself for not remembering this key component of a well diversified portfolio because I had added exposure to China and AsiaPac to my own personal portfolio earlier in the year due to that region's much more competent response to the global pandemic and the resulting economic potential versus the U.S. going forward. Two funds in particular have caught my eye: the SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) and the Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund (FSEAX). See my articles Why I Am Bullish On China and 2 International Selections To Profit From A Falling Dollar.

As a result, and due to the lack of the health-care sector ETF to even match the performance of broad market averages, I am replacing XLV with GXC. That change will be reflected in the next quarterly update.

I am also going to swap out Newmont for BitCoin, specifically the Grayscale BitCoin Trust (GBTC). The theme here is that many analysts - including BlackRock's Rick Reider - believe that BitCoin can "to a large extent" replace gold as the best store of value in the face of continuing devaluation of fiat currencies. As they say, it is now much easier to conduct a global business transaction with BTC as compared to gold bullion.

As most investors know, the BitCoin network has a fixed number of maximum units that can be created: 21 million. So far, ~18.5 million BTC's have been mined. As more and more investors and entities adopt BTC, its price appreciation seems destined to continue due to a fundamental lack of supply. See BitCoin Penetrates Further Into The 'Mainstream' - It Should Penetrate Your Portfolio Too.

In addition, investors wanting to an additional perspective on BitCoin should consider watching Barron's recent interview with ARK Invest's Cathie Wood.





So, it's out with NEM and in with GBTC. That change will be reflected in the next quarterly update. For more traditional or more risk averse investors, they may want to stick with dividend paying NEM which currently yields 2.6%.

Summary & Conclusions

The portfolio performed well over the past three months - significantly out performing the DJIA, the S&P500, and the NASDAQ-100 as representative by the triple Q's. However, that performance was largely due as a result of the portfolio's exposure to growth: IGV, and primarily QCLN.

I have decided to replace the portfolio's two laggards - the health-care ETF XLV and Newmont Mining, with two higher-growth oriented picks: the China ETF GXC and BitCoin as represented by Grayscale BitCoin Trust GBTC, respectively. While these swaps appear to increase the risk of the overall portfolio, note that 50% of the portfolio still resides in relatively broad market investments like the DJIA, S&P500, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples.

