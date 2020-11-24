The stock still offers a 9% dividend yield for patient investors while only trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.2x.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) remains a cheap digital transformation stock following Q3 earnings and limited stock reaction. The telecom survived the worst of the COVID-19 hit to their business and has now returned to EBITDA growth mode. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock for a rally to at least pre-virus highs around $15 while investors also get paid a 9% dividend yield.

Image Source: Lumen Tech. website

Still Struggling

Any shareholder in the old CenturyLink wants desperately to see the company return to revenue growth. Whether financially prudent or not, revenue growth will change the momentum and market view on the stock.

Management is making the correct moves to prune low-calorie revenues, but COVID-19 restrictions have hurt the shift back towards growth. For Q3, Lumen Technologies saw revenues fall 3.4% YoY and 0.5% sequentially as decent Enterprise sales were offset by weakness in Consumer and IGAM. Both areas were hit hardest by the virus shutdowns.

Source: Lumen Tech. Q3'20 presentation

The most significant outcome of Q3 was the rebound in adjusted EBITDA to $2.19 billion. With more stable revenues, Lumen Technologies was able to improve EBITDA margins by 50 basis points to 42.4% in the quarter and grow the absolute number by $16 million sequentially. Even more encouraging, CFO Neel Dev suggested on the Q3 earnings call that Q4 adjusted EBTIDA would rebound even further this quarter:

Despite the overall market uncertainty, we are optimistic about the resilience of our business and for the fourth quarter, we expect sequential growth in adjusted EBITDA from $2.19 billion this quarter.

Regardless of revenues, adjusted EBITDA growth will change the investment story on the stock. Ultimately, the revenue story will play a big part in this picture. Lower and lower revenues will make it increasingly difficult to churn out higher EBITDA. Lumen Technologies had higher EBITDA margins in 2019, but the adjusted EBITDA total wasn't always higher.

Debt Story Improves Every Quarter

As Lumen Technologies generates positive cash flows each quarter, the company continues to repay a substantial amount of debt on a quarterly basis. As the company lowers debt, the cash interest expenses decline. Management continues to cut the projections for cash interest expenses with the target now approaching $1.6 billion.

Additionally, given continued progress in our deleveraging initiatives and aided by current market conditions, we are lowering and narrowing our cash interest expense to a range of $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion from our previous range of $1.65 billion to $1.7 billion. Our net cash interest expense this year is expected to be about $500 million lower compared to 2018.

The company has lowered the annual cash interest expenses by ~$500 million from the levels where the dividend was cut back at the start of 2019. In fact, the old CenturyLink may have never cut the dividend from a $2.16 annual payout, if not for the fear of higher interest rates.

As with the COVID-19 impact on revenues, Lumen Technologies has used some of the cost savings and lower interest costs to increase capex spending. For Q3, capex spending was actually up $31 million from last year to nearly $1 billion.

As all these costs cuts roll into positive cash flows despite a difficult 2020 business climate, the company is able to lower the EV from repaying debt. As of the end of September, net debt is down to $32.1 billion.

Data by YCharts

The stock has risen to a market value of $12.0 billion, but this amount only accounts for ~25% of the EV. Lumen Technologies has an EV of $44 billion while adjusted EBITDA approaches $9 billion. The EV/EBITDA multiple is only 5.2x and far below the levels of AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ) at levels ~50% higher.

Data by YCharts

Even AT&T has an equity value that accounts for more than 50% of the EV. Lumen is the one stock where repaying debt lowers the EV the most while also being the stock with the lowest payout ratio, providing the most amount of cash to repay debt. The stock continues to offer the amazing double benefit of a dividend yield topping 9% while expecting solid capital returns in the next year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Lumen Technologies remains too cheap despite revenue struggles. The company has done a solid job holding EBITDA levels close to $9 billion despite the difficult economy. On any business rebound, the stock hits new 52-week highs while offering a 9% dividend yield in the process.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to catch the next multi-bagger gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUMN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.