Himax Technologies (HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company based in Taiwan. Its ADS trade on Nasdaq. HIMX has a net cash of around $72 million and there are roughly 173 million ADS outstanding, recently trading at $5.88 for an EV of around $948 million. HIMX ADS have been on a tear recently, rising parabolically from below $4 before its 3Q2020 earnings release just 8 trading days ago as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: HIMX share's parabolic rise after earnings release. Source: SA.

Based on management's outlook, HIMX's fortune has turned and is at the inflection point where there is substantial growth in earnings ahead due to substantial expansion in gross margin "GM". My model (see later) shows that HIMX's valuation is currently between $8 to $11 per share. This means that while HIMX's ADS have appreciated by over 40% already in the 8 trading days since 3Q earnings release, there is still substantial gain ahead.

HIMX released its 3Q2020 earnings on November 12 and guided a 10% QoQ growth in 4Q, with a big jump in gross margin, from 3Q's 22.3% to 29%! This strong growth in GM leads to a net income guidance of between $0.15 to $0.16 per share, compared to $0.049 for 3Q. Management indicated that continued GM expansion is one of its key goals for 2021.

Multiple tailwinds driving GM expansion

There are three major tailwinds driving GM expansion: tight foundry capacity, gaining market share in high GM segments, and high GM new products are beginning to ramp. These tailwinds are described below.

Foundry capacity tightness leads to GM expansion

Foundry capacity for older nodes on 8-inch and 12-inch wafer lines is very tight. This capacity tightness started in late 2018, and has progressively gotten worse with the continued expansion of demand due to growth in TDDI, AMOLED drivers, PMIC for 5G phones, and CMOS image sensors. Foundry suppliers are not willing to add capacity as the cost is high, equipment is not readily available especially for 8-inch lines, and the ROI is generally not very attractive. There has been investment in 12-inch older node capacity by United Microelectronics (UMC), but still relatively small compared to the growth in demand. Hence, industry observers believe that the capacity tightness is structural and is not going to ease any time soon. This foundry capacity tightness has limited HIMX's revenue growth, but has allowed the company to raise ASP with concomitant improvement in GM.

HIMX has been working on expanding its foundry capacity since late 2018, and it is still a work in progress. Securing and qualifying new foundry capacity is a very long process which may take at least a year to eighteen months. HIMX reported that it has secured enough foundry capacity for 2021 that is already larger than its total shipment for 2020. In addition, more work is in progress to secure additional capacity. Management expects that additional capacity will start to come online starting in 2Q2021 and will grow for the rest of 2021 and beyond. Hence, HIMX is well positioned to grow revenue and GM.

Gaining market share in existing high GM products

One reason for the step-function increase in GM in 4Q is a shift in the product mix favoring higher margin products. Because of foundry capacity tightness, HIMX is making capacity allocation decisions to protect its key customers and benefit its GM growth.

HIMX is the market share leader for TDDI products for Android tablets since their first shipment in 1Q2020. HIMX is allocating more capacity to this product segment which has higher GM. The growth in this product segment has been spectacular, growing 35% QoQ in 3Q and is projected to grow 80% QoQ in 4Q. These products represented around 9% of total revenue in 3Q. Being the market share leader and sole sourced at some of its customers allow HIMX to achieve a higher GM. Tablets are shifting from the traditional DDIC technology to TDDI for performance reasons, further benefiting HIMX.

HIMX is a market share leader in DDIC for the auto displays, having cultivated relationships with Chinese panel makers for auto applications for a long time. Except for a brief period of decline, HIMX's auto DDIC revenue has grown consistently over the years. Currently, auto DDIC revenue is about 14% of total revenue. In addition, the GM for auto DDIC is much higher than the average. This segment is expected to grow again as the auto industry has bottomed from the effect of the pandemic. In addition, there is growth in display applications in auto. HIMX is also leading the transition from traditional DDIC to TDDI. The ASP and GM are expected to grow as a result of this technology transition.

Tcon products currently represent about 5% of HIMX's revenue. Tcon products have higher ASP and GM, and HIMX sells to the same panel customers that buy its display driver products. HIMX expects that Tcon will grow 20% QoQ in 4Q and will have a long runway for growth ahead.

Revenue from these 3 high GM product categories represented about 28% of 3Q revenue and is expected to grow to about 36% of 4Q revenue. Their continued rapid growth will drive overall GM expansion.

Multiple high GM products are entering production

HIMX acquired Emza Visual Sense Ltd. in two transactions in 2017 and 2018 to gain possession of technologies in the area of always-on low power AI visual sensing. The resulting products, the WiseEye family of products targeting notebook, TV, doorbell, door lock, and air conditioner are slated to ramp production in 2021. Other applications are also in the pipeline. These products, whether offered as total-solution or as components, have significantly higher GM and represent new revenue streams for HIMX.

In 2017, HIMX developed a 3D-sensing facial recognition technology for Android phones. It was not a commercial success as the Android phone makers determined that the cost-value trade-off of this technology was not attractive despite Apple's launch of a similar technology in the iPhone X. HIMX has retrenched and redirected this technology to industrial applications such as smart door lock, facial recognition-based e-payment, business access control and biomedical inspection device. HIMX believes that a number of design wins will enter production soon.

HIMX is engaged with leading laser and time-of-flight "ToF" sensor vendors to develop a new world-facing 3D-sensing camera for smartphones. HIMX intends to provide optical components and/or projectors. In these applications, HIMX is leveraging its design and manufacturing knowhow in wafer level optics "WLO" which HIMX is using to produce optical components for an "anchor" customer, believed to be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). While the Apple production is winding down, the ToF sensor work represents another high GM avenue for growth.

There are other high GM products at various stages of development, including unique CMOS image sensor technologies, and LOCOS technology for HUD display for auto and AR goggle. The point is that the pipeline of new products is rich and growing for a small company like HIMX. The latching of some of these new products will drive GM growth in a meaningful way.

Business model has excellent margin leverage

As a fabless company, HIMX has extremely good leverage on GM drop through. Currently, its operating expense is roughly 15% of revenue. The operating expense does not have to track the growth in revenue and GM, resulting in very good leverage. As a fabless company, its capex requirement is low for semiconductor products. HIMX does have to invest capex for WLO and 3D-sensing products. However, it currently has ample capacity for both technologies for the foreseeable future.

HIMX has a strong balance sheet, with a net cash position of about $72 million. Because of the low capex requirement, HIMX generates ample FCF. For example, HIMX generated a little over $32 million of FCF in 3Q. While HIMX has not paid a dividend in 2019 and 2020, it typically pays between 70% to 80% of net income from the previous year as dividend. If HIMX delivers on its guidance for 4Q, I expect that it will pay a dividend anywhere between $0.15 and $0.18 per ADS in July 2021.

Shares are modeled to be worth between $8 to $11 vs. a current market price of $5.88

To model HIMX's valuation, I constructed a base model using the following logic. I estimated 2020 COGS based on HIMX's guidance for 4Q and the actuals for the first nine months. Then I assumed a small (3%) increase in COGS for 2021 based on flat wafer consumption (a very conservative assumption) and a 3% increase due to foundry price increase. I then modeled a GM of 29%, flat with the 4Q2020 guidance even though management pointed to continued GM increase in 2021 as its goal. I modeled a 3% YoY growth in operating expenses. With these assumptions, I arrived at the income model shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: 2021 income model. Source: Author's model based on data from HIMX's earnings releases.

Using the income model, I applied a forward P/E of 15 and 20 to estimate the per share value. As a sanity check, I compared the resulting TTM EV/Sales ratio with several semiconductor company peers. Even at a valuation between $8 and $11, HIMX's shares are less expensive than those of its peers based on this metric. The results are shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Valuation model and valuation comparison with peers. Source: Author's model and SA database.

The key takeaway is that with this rather conservative model, HIMX could very well earn $0.54 per share in 2021. If I use a range of forward P/E ratio of 15 to 20 on the modeled net per share, I arrive at a value of between $8 to $11 per share, compared with a $5.88 closing price as of November 23.

It is no wonder that the ADS has been trading up parabolically in the last 8 trading days as shown in Figure 1. Based on this model, HIMX shares still have plenty of room to run.

Risks

The valuation model projects revenues and earnings one year forward. Many factors will impact the actual results. World-wide economy may decline due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. HIMX's served markets are volatile, hence revenue growth may not materialize. HIMX may not be able to ship as many products as it would like as a result of foundry capacity limitation. Its product mix may shift to lower GM products, resulting in a lower GM rate overall. New product ramp may be delayed, delaying the improvement in GM.

HIMX has a history of unfulfilled promises: LOCOS for Google Glass, LOCOS for Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hololens, and facial recognition total-solution for Android phones. In each of these situations, investors bid up HIMX shares in hope of a major share price breakout only to be disappointed. I believe that the odds favor a more constructive outcome this time around, primarily because the profit growth tailwinds are not esoteric technologies that are unproven in the market-place, but rather foundry capacity tightness, market share gain in existing high GM products and production ramp of new differentiated products that are extensions of existing products.

Takeaway

Valuation of HIMX shares is estimated to be between $8 to $11 based primarily on growth of GM. The growth catalysts are tight foundry capacity, market share gain of higher margin products, and ramping shipment of differentiated new products that have significantly higher GM. With the current share price at $5.88, significant share price gain still lies ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.