Exile Of The Mainstream's Monthly Interview Series With Asif Suria: November 2020

Introduction

Welcome back readers for the third edition of my Interview Series. If you missed the first one with Ian Bezek, where we discussed airports and current market conditions, the link is here. And my second interview was with Hide Not Slide, where we discussed the business of exchanges is here.

Today, Asif Suria joins us. I've followed Asif's work for five years and his weekly email is one of a handful that when I see, I immediately open. You find subscribe on his website. This interview focuses on what the interviewee knows best and you'll see is deeply passionate about - Insider transactions and merger arbitrage.

I hope this conversation is educative for you, and if there is anyone you wish to see an interview with, let me know in the comments, and I may reach out to them. Alternatively, let me know if there is a specific topic or niche you are interested to learn more about, and I can find an expert to answer the questions.

Interview

Exile of the Mainstream: Could you share with readers a bit about your professional background and then on your journey as an investor? What is your investment philosophy today, any why?

Asif Suria: My career over the last two decades has followed two paths with periods when both these paths crossed each other and were intertwined. I started as a programmer and data analyst during the hustle and bustle of the Dot-com era and have built enterprise systems from scratch or implemented ERP/EHR solutions for clients across a range of industries. I started my journey on the second path of investing during the deep bear market following the bursting of the Dot-com bubble and initially considered myself a value investor. After paying my tuition to the market and learning from the school of hard knocks, I realized traditional value investing works well coming out of a bear market, but different market cycles require different strategies. My investment philosophy started shifting towards growth at a reasonable price (GARP) and eventually event driven strategies like merger arbitrage, spinoffs and (legal) insider trading.

My investment philosophy right now can be summed up as opportunistic. I invest in good companies, even if I have to pay up a little, don’t average down and when things start to look expensive, switch to strategies like merger arbitrage. I am not averse to value and will occasionally still buy a company that looks cheap, keeping in mind the various value traps I have stepped into over the years.

My thinking also evolved to realize that portfolio construction, position sizing, picking the right asset classes and managing risk were all just as important as picking the right companies, if not more.

Along the investing journey, I connected with a Venture Capitalist out of Seattle who was also interested in insider trading, and we spent a few years exploring various strategies using traditional data analysis techniques and eventually AI/machine learning. During this period, I took the series 65 exam and was a registered investment advisor in the states of Washington and California.

Exile of the Mainstream: You have been contributing on Seeking Alpha for many years now, and I’m always grateful to receive your weekly email of Insider Transactions and M&A deal information. When did you research these two areas and what made you share your information publicly?

Asif Suria: In the Fall of 2005, I emailed a few friends and family sharing some thoughts about investing. Based on the encouraging response to that email, I created a free monthly newsletter and eventually a website that in its current incarnation is InsideArbitrage.com. I was an early Seeking Alpha (SA) contributor and still remember sending my first two articles to David Jackson, the founder and CEO of Seeking Alpha, in December 2005. I had written those articles about an Indian automotive company called Tata Motors (TTM) and a graphics card company, ATI Technologies, that was eventually acquired by AMD (AMD). To my surprise, David published them on Seeking Alpha and I have been a regular contributor to SA since 2005.

A few years after I started publishing on my website and SA, a hedge fund manager reached out to me and introduced me to merger arbitrage and brought a few interesting spreads to my attention. I had also been thinking about event driven strategies and insider transactions captured my attention. The data driven nature of both these strategies appealed to me and I started collecting data related to public mergers and insider transactions filed by company insiders with the SEC.

In those early years, I learned a lot from my interactions with other investors, and that prompted me to continue sharing the information publicly through my website and SA. Over the years this has resulted in thousands of subscribers and several thousand followers here on SA and on Twitter. Writing distills your thinking and getting honest feedback through comments is invaluable. Instead of getting rattled by an opposing viewpoint, I welcome them as they might help me see something I missed.

Exile of the Mainstream: Let’s delve deeper into both these areas a bit. First, insider transactions: Where do you find or source the information and what are the range of transactions that a company insider may file? Are there any types of transactions that are not filed or any corporate insiders exempt from filing?

Asif Suria: We collect the data directly from the SEC and usually within seconds of the form 4 filing. Company insiders, including management (C-suite and VPs), members of the Board of Directors and 10% owners have to file a form 4 with the SEC within 48 hours of a transaction. The transaction can be an open market purchase, an open market sale, an options exercise, gifting of stock, transfer of stock from one entity to another, etc. Foreign companies that have an ADR or ADS listed in the United States, Tata Motors for example, are not required to file a form 4.

Exile of the Mainstream: At what point in your research of a company, do you use insider transactions as a determinant of value or not? Are there any heuristics – from both a long/short point of view – that you have determined offer value for investors here?

Asif Suria: I mostly use it on the front-end of my process as a discovery tool to find companies that I may not have come across otherwise. I also look for clusters of purchases across companies in the same industry. I don’t think there is as much value on the selling side as insiders sell for a variety of reasons. The only heuristic that would stand out to me on the sales would be a cluster of insiders selling large amounts after the stock price has already declined sharply.

Exile of the Mainstream: What are the mistakes you’ve either made and/or investors make when looking at insider transaction activity? How do you overcome them?

Asif Suria: I have made plenty of mistakes and hopefully have learned not to repeat some of them. A mistake I made early on was to think that insiders were buying only because they felt their stock was undervalued or because they saw a bright future ahead that the market had not caught on to. Such divergent views, when they come true, can generate outsized returns. Over time, I realized that insiders sometimes buy simply to signal the market, and not just because they think their stock is a great buy at the current price. Some issue a press release about the insider purchase and those stand out like a sore thumb. The other realization I had was that corporate insiders are sometimes myopic and might not realize that the ground is shifting under them based on what is going on in the sector or the broader economy. Wall Street is forward looking and the market often picks up on these changes before a company or an insider might. One way to overcome this is to do your work on the company and then look for a positive trend in the stock price before buying. In other words, let the insider show you the light and let the market guide your path.

Exile of the Mainstream: Are there any companies you’ve seen in the last month that you have invested in that you have seen insider activity that hasn't been picked up by markets yet? What’s the thesis here outside of the transactions.

Asif Suria: The process I now follow related to insider transactions is to analyze companies on a weekly basis for our free insider weekends posts and then dive deep into one company each month for our premium newsletter. Once that newsletter is published, I usually tend to buy the company for my personal portfolio as well. I picked up the mid-market investment bank B. Riley (RILY) after it was the spotlight idea of our September premium newsletter. The CEO continues to buy on the open market and bought as recently as this week. Another company I recently purchased based on insider buying was SuRo Capital (SSSS). I laid out the thesis for the company in a Twitter thread here.

Exile of the Mainstream: Now let’s turn to mergers and acquisitions. What made you look at this part of the investment universe to gain equity exposure? What tools or strategies do you use here? What have you learnt from a portfolio construction and sizing perspective, and how do you adjust over time?

Asif Suria: As I mentioned earlier, I was introduced to merger arbitrage through a hedge fund manager and really liked how it provided less volatile and almost bond-like returns with potential upside in case there is a competing offer for the company. It sometimes gives you a chance to pick up contingent value rights (CVRS) for a few pennies or in rare instances entirely free. These are rights that pay off if a certain event occurs in the distant future. Examples include the disposition of real estate assets (the acquisition of Safeway by Albertsons Companies (ACI)), the approval of a drug (the acquisition of Tobira Therapeutic by Allergan, now AbbVie (ABBV)), etc. They were referred to as “merger securities” in Joel Greenblatt’s book You Can Be A Stock Market Genius and contributed to his outsized returns. They don’t always pay off as investors in Celgene’s CVRs (CLG), which trade under the symbol BMY.RT (BMYRT), have recently realized, but when they do, they provide a nice boost to returns. I’ve had several CVRs pay out (Safeway and Tobira are two examples) and others that did not.

Regarding tools, we built our own online tool called the Merger Arbitrage Tool that automatically updates the spreads and potential annualized returns for all active deals in the U.S.. We also track new developments related to a deal through this tool, capture which merger arbitrage focused funds are in the deal based on their 13F filings with the SEC and provide a spread history chart to help determine if the spread is widening or narrowing.

Our analysis of over 10 years of mergers and acquisitions data showed that almost 95% of all mergers and acquisitions with a definitive merger agreement close. This is inline with academic research that preceded the period we looked at. You do risk losing a lot of money if a merger arb opportunity blows up. Portfolio construction as a result becomes very important. I normally overweight merger arb positions (often twice my standard position size) but it depends on how risky the deal looks. A large spread on a deal usually indicates that the market thinks the deal will not go through. If the spread is large and I think the deal will go through, I might do a smaller position or use options to limit risk (the acquisition of Apollo Education by the private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)).

Exile of the Mainstream: I find your weekly email valuable, so I’m curious about how you keep on top of the news flow of all the various deals proceeding the market on any week?

Asif Suria: Thank you for your kind words. I am glad to hear you like them. I like to think that we have put together a good blend of technology and people. We use technology to automate a lot of our data collection related to insider transactions, merger news, stock buybacks, etc and then we have a talented team that reviews the data and adds information that cannot be automatically collected.

Exile of the Mainstream: With corporate mergers, are you long/short in order to arbitrage the deal spread? If not, why not?

Asif Suria: I mostly use the merger arbitrage strategy in retirement accounts and hence am mostly limited to cash only deals. Given the short-term gains generated from the strategy, it is more efficient to deploy it in a tax free or tax deferred account. If I were to get into an all stock or a stock plus cash kind of deal, I would have to short a proportionate amount of the acquiring company’s stock to capture the spread on the deal.

Exile of the Mainstream: What are the aspects in a corporate transaction that an investor needs to consider in order to avoid any costly mistakes? Are you able to share with us an example or two where you made an error and how you overcame it?

Asif Suria: I had a couple of hairy experiences with the merger arbitrage strategy. One example is the acquisition of Hutchinson by the Japanese company TDK Corp (OTCPK:TTDKY), where the stock at one point dropped by 65% due to an adverse event at TDK unrelated to the merger and the spread on the deal increased to 194%. In that case, I decided to stick with the deal and it eventually closed. I detailed my experience in a Seeking Alpha article titled, A Wild Ride With Hutchinson Technology And The Case For Diversified Portfolios. A deal where I took a loss was the acquisition of Akorn (AKRX) by the German pharmaceutical company Fresenius Kabi (OTCQX:FSNUY). I detailed that fiasco in a Seeking Alpha article titled Akorn: A High-Risk Arbitrage Situation. In the Akorn deal the increasing spread was a canary in the coal mine for me and I exited the position with a small loss and thankfully did not wait until the deal failed. A more recent failure was the acquisition of gene sequencing company Pacific Biosciences (PACB) by Illumina (ILMN). I wrote about that experience in a Merger Arbitrage Mondays post last month.

Exile of the Mainstream: COVID-19 and the associated lock-downs were a massive shock to financial markets in March. In the areas you track, what were the effects? Were the events that transpired similar to the financial crisis, or did you notice other effects? What’s been the most interesting observation or development you’ve seen in this market in 2020?

Asif Suria: This crisis and ensuing bear market differed greatly from what I experienced in the 2001-2003 bear market and the 2007-2009 bear market. Those bear markets were very deep and lasted a long time. This one in contrast was very short and it was clear that the massive stimulus provided in a short period of time nuked the bear market in its infancy. Few market participants viewed the rebound as a bear market rally. In contrast, during the Great Recession and right after it, the bull market that began was often mistaken as a bear market rally and investors were cautious getting back in.

In the early stages of the 2020 bear market, I noticed that for the first time in 10 years, insiders bought more stock than they sold for two weeks in a row and their timing was impeccable as I outlined in this article in March. With rising fear, merger arbitrage spreads widened a lot and provided significant opportunities. I was able to buy certain new positions and add to a few positions during this period of turmoil, but nowhere near what I was planning to because the market recovered much faster than I anticipated.

Bonus Question

Exile of the Mainstream: For investors that want to learn more about insider transactions and/or investing in corporate deals, what’s been the best resource that helped you, whether a book, website or research report?

Asif Suria: I read a large number of academic research articles when I was trying to understand both strategies and we put together pages with links to these articles for each strategy as you can see below:

We also did our own research using our database of deals and published our findings through three Seeking Alpha articles outlined below:

Merger Masters: Tales of Arbitrage is a fun recent book containing interviews of professional managers and is very informative in terms of how they use different ways to approach this strategy.

***

Thanks to Asif Suria for the interview. We hope it's been helpful to share our dialogue with readers here. Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below and if you'd like me to continue my monthly discussions with you all here. I welcome suggestions for future interviewees and topics.

