A recent stock offering saw such strong demand it appears to have been significantly underpriced, yet still bodes well for the future.

A new CEO has launched a focus on operating efficiency and cost-containment. The efforts were quickly rewarded as Q3 GAAP earnings were up 10x yoy.

Austin, TX based Resideo (REZI) recently announced strong Q3 results due to growing revenue and significant margin improvement. REZI licenses products under the Honeywell Home brand and has established itself as a leading global provider of a wide range of smart home security and comfort devices (see graphic below). A new-found focus on cost-controls, the bright future of technology (5G, IoT, frictionless security apps on smartphones), and a relatively easy common stock offering combine to create a healthy tailwind. With a forward P/E=9.8x, solid growth prospects, and strengthening margins, the company appears undervalued and could easily rise 36% over the coming year based on a P/E=10 and a replication of recent earnings - let alone revenue and earnings growth.

Source: Resideo

Q3 Earnings

The Q3 EPS report issued earlier this month was strong: net revenue of $1.4 billion was up 11% yoy, gross margins increased a full 2%, and SG&A expenses decreased $11 million (-4% yoy). These factors combined to generated $131 million in operating profit - more than double the year ago quarter. Bottom line GAAP earnings were $0.60/share, up from $0.06/share in Q3FY19.

The company operates in two segments - the ADI Global Distribution Segment and the Products & Services Segment. While both segments generated roughly equivalent revenue percentage growth in the quarter, the Products & Services segment was the standout with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $136 million, up 106% yoy, with particular strength in its security and comfort markets:

Source: Q3 Presentation

As can be seen in the graphic above, $35 million of the EBITDA uptick was attributed to "transformation programs" which refers to a three-prong strategy and cultural focus on efficiency, cost-savings, and innovation. Ironically, it would appear the global pandemic has been a blessing in disguise as the company has taken significant costs out of its operations - estimated to be on the order of $40-45 million for full-year FY20, or roughly an estimated $0.36/share. That was obviously a heavy branch of low-hanging fruit to harvest.

Going Forward

Resideo CEO Jay Geldmacher - who has been with the company for just under 6 months - commented on an inflection point the business went through on the Q3 conference call:

Across the business, COVID-19 dynamics shifted from a meaningful headwind in the second quarter to a tailwind in Q3 ... underlying demand and customer behavior trended positive as Q2 progressed and into July. This momentum accelerated as we move through the third quarter. People continue to spend more time in their homes, which we believe is creating increased attention on the home and a desire to invest, driving demand for renovation and repair projects and home security. With leading solutions and distribution reach across home comfort and security markets, our business is well positioned to capitalize on the current positive market trends, which we believe have durability beyond 1 or 2 quarters.

Part of the new "transformation" strategy is "investing in e-commerce in a meaningful way." Quickly evolving technology - 5G, the IoT, and frictionless smartphone security apps - are all nice tailwinds for REZI's business going forward.

The company reinstated guidance for Q4 and currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $1.36-$1.41 billion

GAAP operating profit in the range of $130-$140 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $180-$190 million

The guidance came with the caveat that rising COVID cases around the world create market and operational uncertainties, could materially impact sales, supply chains, and manufacturing facilities. Note the guidance numbers are roughly a replay of Q3's results. That being the case, investors should expect similar bottom-line results (i.e. GAAP of ~$0.60-0.65/share) unless cost saving initiatives surprise to the upside, which is certainly possible given the very strong Q3 improvements and the relatively short duration of the new strategy.

Analysts' consensus earnings estimates have been rising:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Balance Sheet

At the end of Q3, Resideo had $260 million in cash and cash equivalents. Long-term debt was $1.3 billion and the company had $200 million undrawn on its $350 million revolving credit facility. On October 30, REZI made its regularly scheduled $35 million reimbursement payment to Honeywell and also made a deferred $35 million payment that was originally due in April.

As can be seen from the stock chart graphic below, after a step-function higher as a result of the strong Q3 EPS report, the stock is already up 76% YTD:

Source: Seeking Alpha

On the heels of the bullish EPS report, last Monday the company announced a 17 million share public offering (with a 2.55 million share underwriter option) "to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including funding growth investments and potential acquisitions." The pricing was subsequently set at $15/share. With the stock closing Friday at $17.55, it appears the company may have significantly underpriced the offering. That said, it is likely REZI was successful at selling all 19.55 million shares (i.e. including the underwriter option) and raised - before typical fees and commission - gross proceeds estimated at $293 million in return for a 15.6% dilution of the 125.235 million shares outstanding at the end of Q3. That puts the balance sheet in an even stronger position going forward while quite likely gaining several large institutional investors.

Risks

REZI's primary risk appears to be competition, with several of them being deep pocketed giants like Amazon's (AMZN) RING and Google's (GOOG) NEST product lines. Other more traditional competitors (i.e. not DIY'ers) are companies like ADT (ADT), Vivint (VVNT), and Alarm.com (ALRM). See my article Alarm.com: Securely Facing Up To The Competition.

Data by YCharts

While the younger generation's adoption of DIY providers like RING and NEST is certainly a headwind, Markets and Markets estimates: "The global home security systems market size was valued at US$53.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$78.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period." The point is that this is a large and growing market where multiple competitors can grow and prosper. A company like REZI that already has a global distribution network and supply chain in place, and based on the well respected Honeywell brand, appears to be very well positioned going forward.

Another risk might be the large stock raise burns a hole in the CEO's pocket and he makes an unwise acquisition that the market doesn't like because it could dilute the existing value of the company.

The bottom line is that with a Fwd P/E = 9.8x, the downside risks look relatively muted while the upside could be rewarding. While the current analyst estimate for next year's earning is only $1.67/share, I believe that is a lagging estimate which has not been fully updated as a result of the recent strong Q3 results. Simply annualizing the recent $0.60/share in GAAP earnings gets $2.40/share. Note that has no additional growth or margin improvement baked in, and makes for a relatively conservative estimate in my opinion. Given the recent margin improvement, the company could easily trade up to at a P/E =10x. That would equate to a $24 stock price based on my $2.40 in annual earnings estimate and would be a 36% return based on Friday's close.

Summary & Conclusion

REZI's new CEO has invigorated a new culture focused on cost-savings, breaking down internal company silos, and prioritized innovation and e-commerce. Even though Geldmacher has only been with the company for ~6 months, the results are already clearly apparent in the company's Q3 EPS report. A subsequent and very successful stock issuance has the company well funded to support growth initiatives going forward. With a Fwd P/E of only 9.8x and the company's cost-structure continuing to improve, the risk/reward opportunity appears favorable. I rate REZI a BUY.

