Tripping Over Future Psychedelic Catalysts

November 3, 2020, could end up in the history books as the tipping point for decriminalization of drugs in the United States. In Oregon, both measures passed with over 55% voting yes to support psilocybin-assisted therapy and the decriminalization of drugs. In DC, measures to set law enforcement priority to the lowest level around drug possession passed with 76%. These could be the first dominoes to fall as election results have piqued the interest of other states. The psychedelic industry's increase in total addressable market is a bullish sign for all psychedelic stocks.

All Eyes on Oregon

With these election results, psychedelics' future in North America will have their eyes will be on Oregon in 2021 for the following reasons:

Economic impacts - when Denver decriminalized psilocybin, there were signs of a microeconomy growing. In this Denver Post article, it revealed entrepreneurs were taking advantage of this deregulation. From cultivation to incorporating into yoga sessions, it created a business opportunity for the community. In addition, multiple companies are looking to do business in Oregon. Within a matter of a few weeks, companies operating in the psychedelics space issued press releases with their intention to start targeting this market either through supplying the psilocybin or by offering the therapeutic services:

Health/Social impacts - even before the COVID-19 hardships, the United States was facing an opioid/mental health crisis. A recent study stated that consuming small amounts of psilocybin through micro dosing was able to improve mood in 79% of participants. There will be a balance that will need to be made between the positives of drug usage and the dangers.

Upcoming States Exploring Decriminalization

The two states that will be focused on Oregon in 2021 are New Jersey and California:

1) New Jersey

On the same ballot of the presidential election, recreational marijuana was legalized. However, in a surprise, the senate wanted to include psilocybin as part of the decriminalization bill, and this has stalled the bill. This New York Times article listed social justice as the reason why it was brought up. The intention was to remove prison sentences for small drug possession to lessen the burden on the justice system which had disproportionately charged people of color. This is an important political factor for decriminalization as the racial relations have been a major point of contention during the last election cycle. Other democratic states could follow along. In addition, if the decriminalization of psilocybin occurs, this could lead to further regulatory changes to allow for psilocybin assisted therapy similar to Oregon.

2) California

Before the pandemic, California was well on its way to decriminalization of psilocybin. However, due to COVID-19, Decrimca was not able to gather sufficient amounts of physical signatures as the state went into lockdown to stop the spread during the pandemic. Recently, California state senator Scott Wiener had stated "When the Legislature reconvenes, I'll introduce legislation to decriminalize psychedelic drugs. These drugs have been shown to have medicinal value treating depression, PTSD & other conditions". California would be the largest state to decriminalize if this were to pass in early 2021.

How To Capitalize On This Trend

In a previous article, I explained my belief that COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) was the best way to play Psilocybin and MindMed (OTCQB:MMEDF) was the best way to play LSD/MDMA. My exposure thesis remains for both of those as they are either listed or in the process of being listed on the NASDAQ. Without institutional investors having adequate access due to industry standards and rules (such as being listed on a large exchange, not being a micro cap...etc.), it is difficult for psychedelic companies to get exposure and attract investment.

Industry Valuation

Based on research from Data Bridge, the psychedelic drugs market is expected to reach $6.85 billion by 2027. Based on this research, it would mean that, at current industry valuation, we would see companies operating in this industry to see a 3x by 2027. However, I believe that if psychedelics are clinically proven to be able to tackle the mental health issues, $6.85 billion would be a conservative 2027 estimate.

According to ATAI Life Sciences, the total addressable market for mental health is close to 1 billion people.

This Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment market is expected to reach $24B by 2027 based on a stabilized CAGR of 6% post 2023. If current clinical trials are able to scientifically prove psychedelics are a viable solution to the global mental health burden, then this best case scenario would represent a 12x in size of the industry. This is a huge opportunity at the current valuations of the psychedelic industry.

Company Market Capitalization (USD) Industry Size Estimate Compass Pathways 1,220,000,000 MindMed 354,000,000 Field Trip Health 136,000,000 Champignon Brands Inc. 39,000,000 Numinous Wellness 38,000,000 Revive Therapeutics 34,000,000 Total 1,821,000,000 2027 Psychedelic Industry Estimate per Data Bridge 6,850,000,000 % Increase 276% Mental Health Industry Estimate per Research and Markets 2023 Estimate 19,000,000,000.00 Post-2023 CAGR 0.06 2027 Mental Health Industry Estimate per Research and Markets 24,000,000,000.00 % Increase 1,218%

Risks

As with all investment thesis, there are risks associated with investing in psychedelics.

Clinical trials could fail, thus setting the industry back from being a viable solution to the opioid/mental health problems.

The majority of the companies in this industry have little to no revenues, and thus, clinical trials will need to be funded through future offerings and/or debt issuance which may negatively impact share price.

Even though decriminalization occurred in Oregon, it is only for possession of small amounts. Psychedelics are still illegal under the control substances act. Even if the FDA approves the usage, doctors may be hesitant to prescribe them as treatment.

Conclusion

November 3, 2020, was a binary event for the psychedelics space. It may prove to be the first domino that fell which led to other states following Oregon's lead. This was seen with marijuana back in 2016. As stated above, given that COMPASS Pathways is the most accessible way to trade this space for most investors, it will likely be where the speculative action from traders will go. We believe that as more states follow Oregon with decriminalization, it could bring about large gains for this industry.

