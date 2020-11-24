Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is a stock that is primarily interesting for the fact that it gives investors the opportunity to own the only major pure-play music studio trading in the public markets. Since going public this summer at $25 per year, however, the company has seen rather lukewarm reception in the public markets. The fact that the pandemic has hurt Warner's fundamentals in a big way hasn't helped the narrative, either.

Yet in spite of Warner Music Group's difficulties this year, the company is showing signs of life. The stock has traded choppily over the past few months, and its latest fiscal Q4 earnings results have also produced a ho-hum reaction from investors, but one thing is clear: the fundamental story is improving, while the stock price is staying put.

Data by YCharts

Let's cut to the chase here: I remain neutral on Warner Music Group and have the stock on my wait list. In order for me to take the plunge and initiate a long position on Warner, I need more of the stock's value element to shine.

In the meantime, Warner Music Group remains a mixed bag of positive and negative factors. On the positive side is the fact that the company is benefiting from the golden age of music streaming, and in Q4, we saw streaming music sales accelerate. Streaming is also expected to power Warner Music Group to growth in 2021, offsetting declines in the COVID-impacted areas of the business plus segments that were dying anyway, such as physical record sales. In addition - and perhaps the most important driver of growth - Warner Music Group is broadening its footprint into different channels for its music. It has waded its toes into producing music for video games, is growing in areas like Peloton (PTON)-style fitness subscriptions, and has also begun producing a few podcasts. The company's know-how to content production (which remains the top asset that differentiates many companies from Peloton to Spotify (SPOT)) gives it a long-term anchor in the music and entertainment space.

But on the downside, we also have to weigh the fact that Warner Music Group's execution may be shaky. It has to make up for a lot of legacy areas of the business - and things like massive tours may be rarer in the future. Management has also hinted that the post-pandemic recovery period will be more gradual for Warner rather than immediate. And in an industry that relies so heavily on new hits and ever-changing tastes, Warner Music Group is locked into a very competitive playing field with the other two members of the Big 3 in music publishing, Sony and Universal Music Group. In other words, Warner Music Group's path to growth in a changing industry isn't necessarily clear-cut.

Watch and wait here.

Q4 recap

This all being said, we have to acknowledge a lot of Warner Music Group's achievements in Q4 - which exceeded expectations in many of the areas that count. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Warner Music Group 4Q20 results Source: Warner Music Group Q4 earnings release

Warner Music Group returned to flat revenue in Q4, generating $1.13 billion against Wall Street expectations of $1.11 billion (-2% y/y). We note as well that this overall top-line performance came in much sturdier than a -5% y/y decline in Q3.

Under the hood, Warner Music Group's most important segment - streaming sales - also saw tremendous strength. Here's a look at the breakdown of Warner Music Group's recorded music segment: digital music sales increased 15% y/y to $679 million, accelerating seven points over last quarter's 8% y/y growth.

Figure 2. Warner Music Group revenue by segment Source: Warner Music Group Q4 earnings release

We note two positive things about the declining segments: one, as I wrote in my prior article, as we move forward physical music sales will represent a smaller prior-year comp and thus be a smaller tailwind on overall revenue growth. This is very true of Q4, where physical music sales were roughly flat y/y, versus a -46% y/y decline last quarter. And second, the other major decliner, artist services, should be able to make a comeback once the pandemic fades.

The bad news here is that management expects the recovery to be more gradual than immediate. Warner Music Group's CFO Eric Levin noted that he expects the company's releases and major events to be back half loaded in FY21. Per Levin's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

We expect some slippage on our blockbuster albums to the back half of the year. We also expect our artist services and expanded-rights revenue, as well as performance revenue from bars and concerts will be second half weighted as economies reopen, since it's starting to recover, but should remain impacted in the first half of fiscal ‘21 due to film and TV production delays. The latest data show that film permits in LA grew by 24% in October versus September, and that filming activity is just under 50% of what is normal. Physical should see some bounce back, but overall, we expect to see continued decline."

What this means for investors is that we likely won't have any major upside catalysts for Warner until three or four quarters from now. The positive news is that Warner Music Group is sowing many seeds that can lead to future growth beyond its traditional businesses. We mentioned earlier that avenues like podcasting and producing music for fitness offerings open up new revenue streams for Warner Music Group. In addition to that, management also noted that partnerships with the likes of TikTok and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have already grown into a "meaningful nine figure revenue stream," presumably on an annual basis, and is growing faster than streaming revenue.

Some more good news came on the profitability front. The greater mix shift toward streaming and digital revenue helped lift Warner Music Group's GAAP gross margins to 46.2%, up 310bps from 43.1% in the year-ago quarter. This combination fo strong streaming growth and margin expansion also bled down into OIBDA expansion, which is Warner Music Group's primary profitability metric and is commonly used by entertainment companies (including Lionsgate (LGF.A)) in place of EBITDA (the acronym stands for operating income before depreciation and amortization. OIBDA grew 63% y/y to $155 million, while OIBDA margins also grew 530bps y/y.

Figure 3. Warner Music Group OIBDA results Source: Warner Music Group Q4 earnings release

Valuation and key takeaways

In spite of the strong signals we saw in Q4, Warner Music Group still remains on relatively uneven footing. The massive OIBDA growth in Q4 wasn't able to offset declines throughout the rest of the year - the company's full-year OIBDA was only $32 million, down sharply from $625 million in FY19.

Yet even if we use FY19 as the starting point for Warner Music Group's valuation, we find it difficult to see a value angle in the stock. At current share prices near $28, Warner Music Group trades at a market cap of $14.29 billion, and after we net off the $553 million of cash and $3.10 billion of debt on its balance sheet, its enterprise value is $16.84 billion. That's a 26.9x multiple versus FY19 OIBDA. Given the sluggishness in all areas of Warner Music Group's business outside of streaming, as well as the fact that full recovery seems nearly a year away, I'd say this is a full valuation.

Still, I like the fact that Warner Music Group is (slowly) seeing signs of improving fundamentals, while the share price has remained flattish since IPO while the broader market has melted up to new all-time highs. For that reason, I'm keeping the stock on my watch list.