Expectations for FY21 and the current 5G iPhone upgrade cycle are already high and could disappoint.

Share repurchases that have driven EPS gains in the past few years will have less of an impact going forward because of the current high valuation.

The categories of iPad, Mac, Wearables, Home and Accessories beat expectations in the past quarter, but could disappoint in future quarters.

After tripling since early 2019, I think Apple shares now have more downside than upside.

I've discussed in my Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) articles that I believe Warren, Charlie, Ted, and Todd should sell the Apple (AAPL) stake after the massive run up from early 2019. As it turns out, they indeed trim the Apple stake by 3.7% as of the latest 13-F filing. I'm recommending everyone else follow suit and take profits in Apple. I think expectations are too high and Apple shares are priced to perfection.

Valuation

The biggest reason I'm bearish on Apple going forward is valuation. Apple traded at a high-teens P/E ratio for most of the last 5 years before moving significantly higher in the past 18 months.

Despite the big gains, Apple's pretax income and EBITDA have been fairly flat over the same time period.

The market is forward looking and is expecting improvement in FY21, but I believe the bar is too high and even if Apple meets expectations, the rich valuation may cause the shares to react poorly.

Demand Pull Forward From Work At Home

In the latest quarter, Apple saw strength in iPad, Mac, and Wearables

iPad revenue of $6.8B (consensus: $6.14B)

Mac, all-time high revenue of $9.03B (consensus: $7.93B)

Wearables, Home and Accessories, revenue of $7.9B (consensus: $7.23B)

The question is whether the strength in these categories is sustainable, or was demand pulled from future quarters. Given the environment, I believe there was a large demand pull forward which is underappreciated by the street.

In the same way both work from home and remote learning drove a 300% YoY increase in Home Office sales for Herman Miller (MLHR), I believe the same trend likely drove strength in these categories for Apple, particularly in iPad and Mac. Best Buy (BBY) just commented that "demand outstripped supply" in computing in their latest quarter.

I see a lot of this strength as one time, and believe these categories disappoint in both Q1 and Q2.

EPS Expectations are too high

Apple's forward earning expectations are too high in my opinion and stand a high chance of disappointing. Apple earned $3.27 in the past fiscal year, but is slated to earn $3.95, almost 21% higher this year. Even with a helpful currency tailwind and the 5G rollout, I see a lot of risk in not meeting expectations.

The 5G upgrade cycle will certainly be a positive in FY21, but I think this is fully priced into the shares. Even minimal headwinds like the "developer tax cut" that Morgan Stanley believes will drive a 3 cent/share reduction just make it incrementally harder when expectations are for a 68 cent/share increase year over year.

Earnings Per Share Impact on Share Repurchases

A big driver in Apple's EPS gains over the past 4 years have been share repurchases. In this timeframe, Apple has retired 20.5% of the outstanding shares, roughly 5%/year. Apple spent ~$255 billion to retire those shares. The way the math works, retiring 20% of the shares results in a 25% EPS improvement.

The significantly higher current valuation is going make this less impactful going forward. Spending the same $255 billion over the next 4 years at the current price would result in 13%, or 3.25% of the shares being repurchased per year. This will "only" increase EPS by 15%, which is a meaningful difference.

Conclusion

I think Apple is in a tough spot. Expectations are very high for the 5G upgrade cycle, and I believe it will be hard to significantly exceed those expectations and drive another major rally in the shares. I think the most likely outcome is that the shares remain rangebound for several years.

While I'm not predicting Apple crashes or mean reverts back to levels from earlier this year, it is a possibility. I think the risk/reward here is poor, and recommend selling or otherwise hedging shares by selling call options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.