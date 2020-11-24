But, General Motors is a "legacy" company and has a lot to overcome, especially when competing with companies that do not have all the burden of such a company.

The focus now is all on the development and production of electric vehicles and General Motors has committed its future to being a player in this market.

General Motors stock price has rebounded quite well since its low point in March, but still trails Tesla and others in terms of overall market valuation.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is facing a problem that all "legacy" corporations are facing. Can it become a "new" Modern Corporation and compete in the world that is now evolving?

It is a common story, one that I have written about quite frequently. Some of the subjects of these studies in General Electric (NYSE:GE), AT&T (NYSE:T), and IBM (NYSE:IBM).

GM has narrowed its focus, unlike some of these companies, and is making a real effort to bring the company into the twenty-first century. It still has hurdles to get over, but with its leader, Mary Barra, I think it is a company to watch and a company to learn from. So much is changing in this "pandemic world", investors need to keep a close eye on companies like GM in order to learn and adjust their investment strategy in order to take advantage of what works... and what doesn't.

The basic issue is that the "new" Modern Corporations are built around platforms and networks and rely extensively upon intellectual capital and not the physical capital to make "nuts and bolts."

"On Thursday", writes Stephen Wilmot in the Wall Street Journal, "GM made its strongest pitch yet that it is a technology company that can win a coming electric-vehicle race against Tesla."

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra is quoted as saying, "We are pivoting to a growth strategy." GM is committing another $7 billion in capital spending to developing its electric vehicles over the coming five years.

But, Ms. Barra and GM have already been refocusing. As I have recently written, Ms. Barra has cut back GM's presence in the car industry. It is now third in sales where it used to be number one. Its sales have fallen by twenty-five percent: the industry has seen a nine percent rise.

It has reduced the number of physical plants it has and has reduced the number of countries where production is originated. It is not seeking to manage a "portfolio" of manufacturing interests.

Ms. Barra is seeking to make General Motors into more of a technology company than a producer of automobiles.

But, like many other legacy organizations, Ms. Barra has a ways to go.

Viewpoint Of The Market

Investors have responded to what Ms. Barra and General Motors are doing.

General Motors stock closed below $18 per share on March 18, 2020. At the close last Friday, GM stock's price was slightly above $43 per share. Not a bad move.

But, just this last Thursday, the market value of General Motors was just $62 billion. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was valued at $472 billion on that same day. And, this was with Tesla's earnings in the third quarter totaling only $331 million compared with the $4 billion that GM raked in.

Obviously, the market is "hot" for Tesla stock right now, especially with it being added to the S&P 500 stock index. But, there are also some other things going on.

Mike Colias claims, in the Wall Street Journal, that although investors and analysts have praised what Ms. Barra and General Motors are doing, in the end, the investors "are more enticed by pure-play electric vehicle companies…."

The reason for this behavior?

The reason seems to be that General Motors is a "legacy" manufacturer. In the minds of the investment community, General Motors has not turned the corner from being a "lower-margin, capital-intensive" traditional car company with a vast "factory footprint:" and with unionized workforces. That is, General Motors is "history," not the future.

In this respect, there is not only Tesla that General Motors has to take on. A recent article in the Wall Street Journal discusses "These 11 EV Startups Are Chasing Tesla."

The message of this article is that "tens of billions" are on-the-line because of investments in these startups, with investors coming from Wall Street to Detroit and from around the globe.

This is a "hot" field. There are real "stars" that are putting money into this space.

General Motors Faces Quite A Task

So, General Motors has quite a chore in front of it. Ms. Barra seems to be a leader in this effort and seems to be making strong decisions that other "legacy" firms have not quite lived up to, yet.

But, it is still "legacy" and so has a lot to deal with, as recognized by many in the investment community.

How do you become a technology company when physical capital is overshadowed by the firm's intellectual capital, when all your past you have been a physical capital building manufacturing company?

Well, for one thing, battery technology is still wide open. Every report I see brings this point up right at the start.

So much has been done already, but most analysts believe that we are just at the ten-yard line… if that… with ninety yards to go until the goal is reached.

That is, there is a long way to go, not only to make the batteries more affordable within a competitively priced car, but also to go beyond that. Many analysts don't really understand where this technology might go with all the money and intellectual resources being pouring into the chase.

Secondly, one of the best hopes for the traditional carmaker is to use and expand their expertise in supply chains to produce more economically viable cars. Within supply chains platform sharing, a form of consolidation of industry resources can provide massive economies without the problems of acquiring and merging companies.

Stephen Wilmot, cited above, believes that GM's vast technology investments could add up to produce a credible growth strategy in the supply chain area producing some of the platforms and networks that will make the effort profitable.

Going Forward

Here we have one of the most interesting cases going forward of the impact that new technology and new corporate structure are having in the world.

In my mind, Ms. Barra is making a fantastic effort to bring a "classic" manufacturing company into the modern era. She has huge barriers to face. One thing we may find out about these "legacy" companies is whether or not they can really compete, in the long-run, with new startups, that don't have the fixed cost baggage of the "legacy" company to overcome.

I continue to believe that investors need to keep an eye on Ms. Barra and General Motors as a possible survivor into this new world and, in doing this, participate in the future rewards of being a part of the "new" world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.