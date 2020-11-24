But that momentum will almost certainly change at some point in 2021. If the price rises much more, I would use a trailing stop if I were a shareholder.

Introduction

In this article, I'm going to share my process for analyzing steady-earning businesses like lab testing service provider Quest Diagnostics (DGX) in order to determine its prospects as a long-term investment. The analysis focuses on returns from two main sources: earnings from the business and sentiment changes regarding the stock. I've found these factors are good predictors of future returns and great guides for determining attractive buying and selling prices for stocks.

While business earnings and market sentiment change are the two main factors I use, there are many other minor factors that influence whether or not I actually end up buying a stock. I won't cover all of those factors in this article, but if any of them jump out at me as noteworthy, then I'll share my thoughts on those factors as well.

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

The first thing I review whenever I analyze a stock is its historical earnings patterns and how cyclical they are. Adjusted operating earnings are represented by the dark green shaded area in the FAST Graph above. Over the course of the past 20 years, DGX has only had 3 years in which earnings growth declined, and those declines were extremely modest, an -8% decline in 2007, and back-to-back single-digit declines of -4% and -8% in 2012 and 2013, which I've circled in red in the FAST Graph. All other years from 2001 through 2020 have had positive EPS growth.

For stocks with modest earnings cyclicality, I perform what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which uses a full economic cycle's worth of earnings and price data to estimate a 10-year business earnings CAGR, and a sentiment mean reversion CAGR (If earnings had been more cyclical, I would have used a different type of analysis). The goal is to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the course of the next decade if we purchased the stock today. Let's calculate those expectations by starting with an examination of market sentiment.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

For the first part of my full cycle analysis, I'm going to estimate what sort of return I would be likely to get if market sentiment for the stock reverted to the mean of the previous cycle. When making this calculation, where one chooses to start and end the cycle is an important consideration because that will affect both the average, full-cycle P/E ratio, and the earnings growth rate estimate. I chose to write about DGX because it's a really interesting case, and in many respects, the opposite of most of the stocks I've covered this year. While many stocks have received a 2-year dent in earnings because of COVID, due to higher testing demand, DGX has received a likely two-year boost to earnings. Four weeks ago, I wrote a "buy article" on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) for members of the Cyclical Investor's Club, and the pattern was just the opposite as that of DGX. Instead of two up earnings years for ULTA, there were two really bad down earnings years. Interestingly, I treat both of these stocks very similarly when I analyze them because these two years, in both cases, have a low probability of repeating in the same way during the next cycle, which is what I really care about. What I did when examining Ulta Beauty was to look out two years and see what analysts were predicting earnings would be then, after COVID had passed, and I based my analysis on those numbers. In ULTA's case, earnings were expected to be dramatically better. But in DGX's case, they are expected to be about -20% lower than where they came in this year. This will be important later on in the analysis when I estimate the earnings and earnings growth rate.

Since I'm going to include future expected declines in earnings, I started the timeframe for the analysis in 2014, so there aren't any additional down years included with the historical analysis. This helps provide an estimate that isn't overly negative and it increases the average P/E ratio over the period a little bit. Using the 2022 $7.96 EPS estimate, I get a forward, post-COVID P/E ratio for DGX of about 15.75. This is higher and, therefore, more conservative than the 12.99 blended P/E ratio displayed in the FAST Graph, which uses current earnings.

The main question I want to answer is if market sentiment were to revert to the mean from the previous cycle over the course of 10 years, what sort of CAGR it would produce if everything else was held equal. DGX's long-term average P/E ratio from the last cycle is 15.37, and using 2022's estimated earnings of $7.96 per share, combined with today's price, I get a forward P/E of 15.75. If over the course of 10 years, the 15.75 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 15.37, it would produce a CAGR of about -0.25%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected or only loosely connected to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The forward earnings yield is about +6.33%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $6.33 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2014, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

DGX hasn't bought back much stock over this time, but I will back out the 6% or so they have bought back since 2014. After doing that, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +7.01% over the course of the last cycle, including estimates that run through 2022.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought DGX's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $6.33 plus +7.01% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +7.01% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $193.59 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +6.83% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for DGX, it will produce a -.25% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +6.83% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year full-cycle CAGR of +6.58% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, DGX is a "Hold" using my basic analysis.

Additional Considerations

Overall, even using pretty conservative expectations, DGX is a solid company trading around fair value right now. However, it's worth noting that analysts' expectations about the future can be wrong. I think it's doubtful they can truly estimate how long the need for additional testing will go on. It's possible the future could be more bullish for DGX than expected. On the other hand, there could come a time soon when market sentiment shifts away from all "COVID plays" and DGX gets tossed into the same group as many of the tech companies, and the stock could have a significant sell-off in that scenario. I don't see a clear case that one side or the other will be a dramatic winner over the short-term.

I think if I was holding the stock, I would continue holding for the long-term unless it hit a near-term price above $150 per share. If that were to happen I would place a 10% trailing stop on the stock because it's likely over the medium-term the sentiment reverses at some point, but it's hard to tell when that point may be. We have more COVID spreading than ever right now in the US. It's possible that could lead to continued new highs for this stock and I don't see any reason why an investor shouldn't hold a little longer to see if there is a little more momentum left for DGX to the upside. That said, if the stock takes another leg up, I think that maybe all an investor will get for a few years, and using a trailing stop would be prudent at that point.

