Lumentum has yet to account for recent gains, something that is unlikely to last.

Lumentum's stock has gone sideways for almost a whole year, even though concerns holding it back have shown to be mostly unfounded thus far.

Lumentum is experiencing headwinds in some areas, although gains elsewhere have more than made up for it.

There was some trepidation heading into the release of the latest quarterly report from Lumentum Holdings (LITE). One of its most important customers had issued warnings about an industry-wide slowdown and there were some concerns about possible spill-over effects on Lumentum. However, while Lumentum acknowledges there's some truth to the concerns raised, it remains nonetheless optimistic about the road ahead. Why will be covered next.

Q1 FY2021 quarterly report

Lumentum is highly exposed to a small set of customers. Among the largest are Apple (AAPL), Huawei and Ciena (CIEN). The table below shows the list of customers contributing 10% or more to annual revenue. In FY2020, Ciena lost the spot it had held in the preceding years when it fell below 10%. But that's not all.

FY2020 FY2019 FY2018 Apple 26.0% 21.0% 30.0% Huawei 13.2% 15.2% 11.0% Ciena - 13.7% 11.0%

Ciena caused some consternation in the optical industry when it raised the specter of a slowdown in spending by telecom carriers. The announcement came as quite a surprise as detailed in another article. Ciena suggested the slowdown would impact all industry players, which conceivably would include Lumentum as one of the leading manufacturers of optical and photonic products and a supplier to Ciena.

However, when Lumentum released its Q1 quarterly report, fears proved to be mostly unfounded as the numbers were better than expected. Q1 revenue increased by 0.6% YoY and 22.9% QoQ to $452.4M. The bottom line showed even more improvement. Non-GAAP net income increased by 24.9% YoY and 51.8% QoQ to $139.2M.

The big difference was the increase in margins. Non-GAAP gross margin was above 50% and operating margin above 30% for the first time, which allowed for Q1 EPS to be higher than ever. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 620bps YoY and 480bps QoQ. Operating margin increased by 640bps YoY and 890bps QoQ. The GAAP numbers showed even bigger increases as shown in the table below.

(Non-GAAP) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $452.4M $368.1M $449.9M 22.9% 0.6% Gross margin 52.0% 47.2% 45.8% 480bps 620bps Operating margin 33.7% 24.8% 27.3% 890bps 640bps Operating income $152.5M $91.4M $122.7M 66.8% 24.3% Net income $139.2M $91.7M $111.4M 51.8% 24.9% EPS $1.78 $1.18 $1.44 50.8% 23.6% (GAAP) Revenue $452.4M $368.1M $449.9M 22.9% 0.6% Gross margin 45.5% 36.9% 37.3% 860bps 820bps Operating margin 21.9% 7.3% 13.3% 1460bps 860bps Operating income $99.0M $27.0M $59.8M 266.7% 65.6% Net income (loss) $67.1M ($4.6M) $47.6M - 40.9% EPS $0.86 ($0.06) $0.61 - 40.9%

The outlook sees more improvement ahead. Guidance calls for Q2 revenue of $465-485M, an increase of 3.8% YoY at the midpoint. Operating margin is forecast to improve by another 420 basis points YoY to 32-34%. EPS is expected to come in at $1.70-1.90 as a result, an increase of 17.6% YoY at the midpoint.

(Non-GAAP) Q2 FY2021 (guidance) Q2 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $465-485M $457.8M 3.8% Operating margin 32-34% 28.8% 420bps EPS $1.70-1.90 $1.53 17.6%

Q1 FY2021 earnings call

The big jump in margins stood out the most. While Lumentum did foreshadow margin increases as a result of strategic changes made after the acquisition of Oclaro in FY2019, the degree to which margins have improved still managed to raise some eyebrows.

Lumentum had some more good news to share. Management had previously targeted a gross margin range of 40-45% and an operating margin range of 22-28%, numbers that have now been exceeded as shown earlier. Lumentum is now modeling a new set of targets as expressed in the earnings call:

"We believe we will continue to grow margins over time due to further improvements in product mix, efficiency and operating leverage. As such, we are now increasing this annual target in our midterm financial model. Our annual gross margin target moves up to 50% and our annual operating margin target increases to 30%. We don't expect to exceed these new targets for the current fiscal year due to 3D sensing seasonality as well as regulatory restrictions on sales to Huawei impacting the second half of the fiscal year."

Lumentum believes these targets are achievable thanks to a number of positive developments that will allow for and sustain higher margins. For instance, there's strong demand for ROADMs. High-speed coherent components like 600G and 800G modulators and tunable lasers are another growth driver. Lumentum believes its indium phosphide components give it a strong position in the telecom market. There's also a backlog for Lumentum's datacom chips.

However, the VCSEL market is probably where opportunity is greatest in the long run. It was 3D sensing sales that more than offset lower than anticipated telecom and commercial laser sales in Q1.

"Our revenue mix was different than we had contemplated in our guidance due to the changes throughout the quarter. Our assumptions for 3D sensing proved conservative and demand for our 3D sensing products accelerated through the quarter. Strength in 3D sensing sales more than offset lower than anticipated telecom and commercial laser sales."

According to some industry reports, the VCSEL market could grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth is currently driven by 3D sensing applications like FaceID in Apple's iPhone, but which could expand to other applications in the future. For instance, Apple has included a LiDAR module in its latest Apple iPad Pro. Applications in the automotive, medical and VR/AR could become new sources of demand for Lumentum.

Lumentum is experiencing some headwinds

However, while there are lots of reasons to be optimistic, not everything is going smoothly for Lumentum. As mentioned before, Ciena warned about a slowdown in telecom spending. Lumentum acknowledges there's some cutting back, although the impact on the company thus far has been relatively modest.

"During the first quarter, we saw some push outs in telecom customer orders. We also saw reductions in customer forecasts due to COVID-19 impacting the timing of new deployments in addition to customer inventory management. These contributed to lower telecom revenue than we assumed in our guidance. On certain key new telecom products, however, demand exceeded our ability to supply and we are working hard to expand output."

Lumentum seems to be more optimistic than its customer Ciena. There's still growth, although it may be reduced to a certain extent.

"our guidance or in this script that we talked about telecom and datacom actually increasing in fiscal Q2. So we're pretty confident that we'll have growth in telecom this quarter. I'd say we were probably expecting higher growth, but due to some deployments not happening per the original schedule, I think mostly due to COVID and the ability to get out into the field and deploy these networks, we've seen some slow down, but we're still expecting growth across the globe in our fiscal second quarter."

Lumentum saw reduced demand in China for its datacom chips. However, there are reports China has actually stepped up the pace of building 5G base stations this year, which should have increased demand for Lumentum's chips. This suggests Lumentum may have lost some market share in China, at least for this particular product.

"we did see some delays in the demand for our datacom chips for 5G deployment, mostly in China. But that is easily taken up by demand, strong demand in hyperscale cloud data centers."

U.S. sanctions on Huawei are having an adverse impact on Lumentum. Huawei's revenue has fallen into the single digits in Q1 and it's expected to decline even further.

"Sales to Huawei declined in the first quarter and were less than 10% of total company revenue. In the second quarter, our guidance contemplates sales to Huawei to decline further due to the regulatory restrictions. Beyond the second quarter, for modeling purposes, we currently expect sales to Huawei to be less than 5% of quarterly sales."

Lumentum could end FY2021 with just one 10% or more customer in Apple. Generally speaking, becoming increasingly dependent on one customer is not a positive development as it could leave the company vulnerable to rapid downturns if that customer decides to go in a different direction.

There's some evidence recent U.S. sanctions have led to inventory building in China. For instance, this article goes into further detail as to how excess inventories could cause a future downturn in sales.

"we really don't have a lot of visibility into what is the inventory of modules and consumer devices beyond when we ship a VCSEL chip to the module integrator."

Lumentum cannot say if inventory building is taking place, but it's possible demand for its products may not be as strong as the quarterly numbers suggest. If extra orders were placed to hedge against possible trade sanctions or the COVID-19 pandemic, demand could be impacted down the road.

Investor takeaways

Lumentum has been dealing with some headwinds for several quarters. Revenue growth has slowed down as shown below as a result of various issues at some of its biggest customers, Huawei most notably. But Lumentum has made major changes in the last 2-3 years. Changes that are now starting to pay off as shown in the latest quarterly report. Gross margin and operating margin reached all-time highs in Q1, resulting in record EPS.

The chart above and table below show how operating margin has gradually recovered from the dip in FY2019/FY2020 to surpass the old high in Q1 FY2019. The increase in income has come despite revenue growth having ground to a halt. With margins forecast to continue to improve, income should continue to trend higher. Note that the numbers are on a TTM basis, which means the numbers have yet to fully reflect the recent jump in margins.

TTM revenue TTM operating income GAAP operating income Q1 FY2021 $1.68B $0.24B 14.5% Q4 FY2020 $1.68B $0.21B 12.2% Q3 FY2020 $1.72B $0.16B 9.6% Q2 FY2020 $1.75B $0.05B 2.6% Q1 FY2020 $1.66B ($0.02B) (1.1%) Q4 FY2019 $1.57B ($0.02B) (1.3%) Q3 FY2019 $1.46B $0.01B 1.0% Q2 FY2019 $1.33B $0.12B 8.7% Q1 FY2019 $1.36B $0.20B 14.4%

Yet the stock has moved sideways in 2020 as revenue growth has stalled. Lumentum has underperformed with a gain of 3.5% YTD. In comparison, the Nasdaq Composite Index has gained 32.1% YTD. The stock has not done much for almost an entire year. It seems to be weighed down by flat revenue and the fear of further declines as a result of reduced sales to big customers like Ciena and Huawei.

But Lumentum has made it clear the slowdown in telecom spending as far as it's concerned is temporarily due to COVID-19. While the impact of Huawei has yet to run its course, it's becoming less and less as Huawei accounts for a smaller part of revenue.

Lumentum continues to move forward despite these headwinds. It should be noted that Lumentum does not depend solely on telecoms. Other parts of the business like 3D sensing have more than made up for it. The only caveat to worry about is the possibility of inventory building skewing real demand.

I am bullish on Lumentum. The stock has essentially stayed flat despite improved earnings from Lumentum. With EPS set to climb higher as a result of higher margins, odds are that will not remain the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LITE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.