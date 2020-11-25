Recently, I read an article on Seeking Alpha from @appeconomyinsights named Top Buys From The Best Money Managers (Q3 2020), and it made me take another look at Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). Previously, my only exposure to China and the emerging markets was through an investment in the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) where BABA is their top holding at 7.68% of the portfolio. On the growth side of my investment strategy, I have been focused on U.S.-based tech companies and never did a deep dive into BABA. I strongly recommend reading the article from @appeconomyinsights linked above because it condenses a ton of research into an informative article. I found it interesting that, across 20 of the top performing Hedge Funds, BABA was in the top 5 holdings 3 times or 15% of the time. I looked at a lot of ETFs I own, and many of them have a combination of Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in their top 5, and in many cases, I didn't see BABA in the top 10. I decided to do some homework and went down an extensive rabbit hole on BABA which turned into becoming a shareholder a few hours prior to writing this article. I am planning on building a position in BABA over time and believe BABA has a good chance at becoming the next trillion-dollar company.

(Source: Alibaba)

What the heck does Alibaba do?

Except for the correlation of being the Chinese equivalent of Amazon, I really didn't know much about BABA, so before I invested, I wanted to get an understanding of how BABA makes money. I stumbled across BABA's vision, and I have to say just the vision made me want to invest. BABA was founded in 1999 and, since inception, has had the aspiration of being a good company that will last at least 102 years. 102 years was a symbolic number for BABA because, in the year 1999, that would mean they would have been in business across three centuries. BABA's goal is to create value for society and find solutions to alleviate challenges. BABA looks to convert their resources into a pathway for small and medium businesses which will support the advancement of society.

I think BABA's vision is remarkable and has developed strategic goals which if accomplished their vision will be met. By 2024, BABA wants to expand their globalization efforts and serve more than 1 billion consumers through their China businesses. By the end of 2024, BABA is looking to generate RMB10 trillion of annual consumption across their platforms, which is equivalent to $1.5 trillion in USD based on today's conversion rates. By 2036, BABA is looking to serve 2 billion customers globally and provide 10 million businesses platforms to enhance their chances of profitability while helping to create 100 million jobs. BABA is certainly on their way as, at the end of Q1 2020, they had generated RMB7,053 billion, which was roughly $1 trillion USD. One of the things I personally applaud is when a company creates platforms and solutions for other businesses to utilize to enhance their business opportunities and help provide a path to profitability. BABA is building an infrastructure with the premise of Meet, Work and Live where BABA will enable commercial and social interactions between hundreds of millions of users, including consumers, merchants and businesses each day, expanding its products and services to become central to the everyday lives of its customers and empowering its customers with an infrastructure for commerce and cutting edge technology.

(Source: Alibaba)

Alibaba is certainly fulfilling its mission to allow business to be conducted anywhere by enabling businesses to enhance the way they market, sell, and operate. BABA provides the technology infrastructure and marketing tools, which allow businesses of all sizes the opportunity to engage with their customers and users in a seamless manor. Alibaba has their hands in many different business segments which include:

Core Commerce Retail Commerce - China Wholesale Commerce - China Retail Commerce - Cross-border & Global Wholesale Commerce - Cross-border & Global Logistics Services Consumer Services

Cloud Computing

Digital Media and Entertainment

Innovative Initiatives

Marketing Services

Payment and Financial Services

In the Retail Commerce, China Core Commerce segment BABA operates Chinese retail marketplaces and China's largest mobile commerce destination which has a growing user base. Taobao Marketplace was launched in 2003 and provides consumers a personal shopping experience which utilizes big data analytics and the latest technology. Taobao is an interactive experience as merchants provide real time updates and engaging content, so the consumers can learn about their products and the latest trends. The consumer is able to interact with other consumers, merchants and opinion leaders which would probably be considered influencers in the US. Taobao was China's largest mobile commerce destination as of 3/31/20. Tmall was launched in 2008 and has become the world's largest third party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers. It serves as a platform for consumers in China and overseas to buy domestic and international brands in addition to products which aren't available in traditional retail outlets. Freshippo was launched in 2016, and it's BABA's grocery retail chain. Customers have a 30-minute delivery option for customers living within 3 kilometers. As of 3/31/20, BABA had 207 self-operated Freshippo stores. On the wholesale side, 1688.com connects wholesale buyers and sellers. 1688.com provides sourcing and online transaction services by connecting manufacturers to wholesale sellers then to the buyers.

In the Cross-border & Global segment, BABA operates AliExpress and Lazada on the retail side. AliExpress launched in 2010 and is a global marketplace allowing consumers to buy from manufacturers and distributors within China and around the globe. Being a global marketplace, BABA has created a global English version but also offers AliExpress in 17 other languages, which include Russian, Spanish, and French. Lazada was founded in 2012 and is an e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia with a presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Lazada served over 70 million unique customers in the 12 months ending on 3/31/20. On the wholesale side, BABA's original business Alibaba.com was China's largest international online wholesale marketplace in 2019. Alibaba.com connects Chinese and overseas suppliers to wholesale buyers overseas.

To help facilitate BABA's commerce conglomerate, they have built an impressive logistics and consumer services network. To achieve BABA's expectations, they created the Cainiao Network which can fulfill consumer orders within 24 hours throughout China, while having a 72-hour turnaround anywhere in the world. BABA continues to build out this platform with its logistics partners to offer a one stop shop for both logistic services and supply chain management. This has become critical to BABA as it addresses the needs of its merchants and consumers on a global scale. On the consumer services side, BABA acquired ele.me in 2018 which is a dominant on-demand delivery and local service platform throughout China. Ele.me's on demand delivery network through Fengniao Logistics creates valuable synergies throughout BABA's digital economy. These synergies have created quick turnaround for delivers across Freshippo, Ele.me, Alipay, Taobao, and Koubei for everything from meals to groceries.

BABA has been solidifying its foothold in the payment and financial services infrastructure through a 33% equity interest in Ant Group. The Ant Group is the parent company of Alipay and develops open platforms for technology-based financial services. Ant Group provides digital financial services to consumers, small and micro businesses within China and throughout the world. Through collaborations with Ant Group's global partners, they have developed and delivered financial services to unserved and underserved users. As Ant Group is a technology company which operates in the finance space innovation is at the core of their vision and is pursuing commercial applications of blockchain to help lead transformation throughout the finance sector. During last fiscal year, Ant Group and its 9 e-wallet partners reached 1.3 billion users, which is roughly 16% of the global population. Ant Group has made significant progress transforming from a digital payment platform as more than 50% of their revenue in 2020 came from their financial services which includes wealth management, micro financing, and insurance.

Cloud computing has become one of the hottest sectors over the past five years and Alibaba Cloud is the world's third largest and Asia-Pacific's largest infrastructure as a Service provider by revenue per calendar year 2019 by USD. Through BABA's cloud segment customers have access to virtual servers, storage, databases, security, analytics, artificial intelligence, networking, Internet of Things, hybrid cloud, enterprise applications and more. Ahead of the 2019 global shopping event in November of 2019, Alibaba Cloud enabled the migration of its core e-commerce systems onto its public cloud. This allowed them to process over 544,000 orders per second at a peak of 970 petabytes of data without disruption for the full 24-hour duration of the event.

(Source: Alibaba)

Alibaba's financials are impressive with tremendous growth

After reading through more than half of BABA's annual report, browsing through their website and reading through the previous quarters published materials, it's safe to say BABA is operating in many of the hot sectors. When I think about some of the sectors that have been doing well e-commerce, cloud computing & infrastructure, digital payments & banking, and digital media come to mind. U.S companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Square (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), and Netflix (NFLX) have all been great companies to have investments in. With China having the largest population globally and a growing GDP, it makes sense to me for BABA to continue its track record of growth as it is a leader in many of tomorrows critical business segments. After I did my homework to have a better understanding on BABA's business model rather than just saying it's the Chinese Amazon, I dissected their financials and I love what I see.

In BABA's most recent quarter, they beat NON-GAAP EPS by $0.58 generating $2.65 and beat GAAP EPS by $0.06 as they came in with $1.54. BABA's revenue was in line with estimates of RMB155.06B. BABA grew its revenue by 30% year over year (YOY), its adjusted EBITDA by 28% YOY, and its cloud computing revenue grew by 60% YOY. BABA reached 757 million annual active users in their retail marketplace, which was an increase of 15 million users from the trailing twelve month period from June 2020, and its mobile monthly active users (MAUs) grew by 7 million users over the same period to 881 million. Retrospectively, BABA's annual active users grew by 0.8% and MAUs grew by 2.02% for the trailing twelve months ending in September vs. June of 2020. BABA is closing in on one billion people using its platform in both categories and when you are talking about that large of a consumer base, a 1-2% growth rate is nothing to sneeze at especially on a trailing twelve-month period separated by 3 months.

Next, I examined the income statement and balance sheet and went back to the fiscal year ending in March 2012. So, BABA must not have received the memo that their market cap is $732 billion, yet their growth rates resemble a growth company. While there are many metrics one can choose to look at I enjoy creating a spreadsheet and conducting a trend analysis. I look at total revenue, gross profit, net income, and total equity to start. Since I am going back to the fiscal year which ended in March of 2012, it leaves me with 8 years of fiscal year data plus the trailing twelve months to build my model.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

BABA's total revenue on an annual basis has increased by $82.9 billion (2,609%) from the close of March 2013 to the recent report which included their trailing twelve-month (TTM) period. The average growth rate over this 9 year period is 45%. If we look at the last 5 years, BABA's total revenue has grown by $63.11 billion, which is an increase of 275% with an average growth rate of 42%. Over the past three fiscal years, BABA's total revenue has increased by 53% with an average growth rate of 30%. From the close of fiscal year 2020 compared to the TTM which was recently reported, BABA has generated an additional $14.13 billion in revenue which current growth rate of 20%. When this fiscal year ends and is reported, the quarterly growth trends indicate that year over year for the past 11 quarters there has been significant growth. The YOY quarterly growth for the March quarters was 41% in 2019 and 16% in 2020. In the June quarter, BABA saw a 36% YOY growth rate in 2019, then 30% in 2020. In the September quarter, BABA had a 34% YOY quarterly growth rate and 37% in 2020. Were still waiting on the December 2020 quarter to be reported but in 2019 there was a 36% YOY growth rate. BABA's growth trend is strong on both an annual YOY and quarterly YOY trend.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Seeing that there is continuous data to support positive growth trends in both YOY on an annual as well as a quarterly basis I don't think it would be incorrect to speculate that these trends will continue. If I was to hypothetically build a model to project where BABA's revenue would be on a conservative basis by decreasing the quarterly YOY growth rate in line with the previous data but kept the YOY growth intact, the below chart is an example of what BABA could end up with. It isn't crazy to speculate that, when the fiscal year is reported ending March 2021, revenue wouldn't be around $92 billion, then the next fiscal year being reported in March of 2022, we could see revenue of around $110 billion, and then in the fiscal year being reported in March of 2023, revenue coming in between $120 and $125 billion.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, many investors today want to see revenue growth and would rather invest in a company with what they consider to be explosive growth than a company with great fundamentals and less growth. Why can't we have our cake and eat it also? BABA is giving us the best of both worlds. You are getting a company that has what I would call great fundamentals with exceptional growth from a $732 billion market cap organization. BABA's gross profit has a 9-year growth rate of 39%, a 5-year growth rate of 31% and a 3-year growth rate of 18%. BABA's net income has a 9-year growth rate of 63%, a 5-year growth rate of 11% and a 3-year growth rate of 27%. BABA has also increased its total equity over the past 9 years by $137.87 billion or 2,527%. Over the past five years, BABA has grown its total equity by 224% and over the past three years by 106%. BABA has all the metrics trending in the correct direction and, in my opinion, is well undervalued.

Alibaba and Amazon a different take on valuation

At the close on Friday, BABA had a market cap of $732.52 billion and AMZN's market cap was $1.56 trillion, which is roughly 113% larger than BABA's. AMZN's closing price was $3,099.40 and BABA's was $270.74. Forget PEG, Tangible Book Value, P/E ratios and let's just look at the financial aspects. In the last full fiscal year for both companies, AMZN generated $280.52 billion in revenue, and BABA generated $71.97 billion. From AMZN's $270.74 billion in revenue $114.99 billion was gross profit or 41% and $11.59 billion was net income or 4%. BABA does a much better job at managing its expenses as they generated $71.97 billion in revenue of which $32.47 billion was gross profit or 45% and $21.1 billion was net income or 29%. AMZN generated $208.55 billion in revenue more than BABA but it didn't disseminate to the bottom line. BABA was able to generate an additional $9.51 billion in net income or 82% than Amazon did with just generating $71.97 billion in revenue.

If we look at the same metrics for the TTM, AMZN has generated $347.95 billion in revenue which is an increase of 24% from last fiscal year and BABA has generated $86.09 billion in revenue which is an increase of 20%. From its revenue, AMZN has generated $139.95 billion in gross profit which is 40% of its revenue, and $17.38 billion has translated into net income, which was 5% of the revenue. BABA on the other hand generated 44% or $37.69 billion in gross profit and $19.41 billion in net income which was 23% of its total revenue. While both companies continue upward trends in their revenue generation BABA does a much better job at turning a profit.

Now, let's look at the current total equity for both companies against the revenue. AMZN has $82.78 billion in total equity which is 24% of the total revenue it generates. BABA has $143.32 billion in total equity which is 66.48% larger than the amount of revenue it generates. While AMZN is a larger company by market cap, the amount of revenue and gross profit it generates BABA has $60.55 billion more in equity or 73.15% than AMZN does and generates more in net income off of substantially less than what AMZN generates.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

I think BABA is undervalued and will be the market's next trillion-dollar company. BABA has become a global entity with 757 million annual active users in their retail marketplace and 881 million mobile monthly active users. BABA is operating in the hottest sector from e-commerce to cloud computing and digital finance. From a financial perspective, BABA is still growing at an incredible rate as this $700+ billion behemoth's total revenue has increased by 53% with an average growth rate of 30% over the past three years. Based off of my hypothetical projection when BABA closes their fiscal year March 2023, which is 2.5 years away, we could see $125 billion revenue for an increase of 45.19%. As BABA is able to generate more per $1 of revenue than AMZN, we could also see BABA generate $25+ billion of net income that same fiscal year. BABA's growth is still exceptional and being in the correct markets and the world going digital I think it's worth an investment in BABA. I just bought a very small position and plan on adding to it over time as I believe BABA has a long runway ahead of it and could still be a great investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.