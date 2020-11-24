Janet Yellen At The Helm Of The Treasury

Also, Ms. Yellen brings with all her other attributes, a strong interest and concern for the labor market, something not mentioned much, but will be greatly appreciated going forward.

Ms. Yellen is well-known and well-respected, but also she is well-prepared and well-practiced in leading through very tough times, times that are, at best, radically uncertain.

Janet Yellen, U. S. Treasury Secretary, has a good ring to it, as Ms. Yellen brings lots of knowledge and skills to a position crucial to the Biden administration.

So, Janet Yellen is going to become the U. S. Secretary of the Treasury.

Her qualifications: talent and experience.

Both of these are going to be very much in demand and the country goes forward.

As readers of this post know, I believe that the near future is not going to be the easiest, nor the most pleasant. In fact, I think that there is going to be a lot of turmoil in this future.

The world, as I have written about many times, is in the midst of radical uncertainty.

By radical uncertainty, I mean that going forward we don’t even know what some of the possible “futures” might be. That is, many of the possibilities of future outcomes are not known, let alone what their probabilities of occurrence might be.

Economic models are “out the window.”

What Yellen Brings

So what does Ms. Yellen bring to the table that is so needed?

Calm…patience…confidence…knowledge…and foresight.

Foresight in the sense that see is not like all the politicians around her that are focused on the next election.

Ms. Yellen knows what she wants to achieve over the longer run and is willing to work ster-by-step to get to this future.

One of the criticisms of Ms. Yellen, particularly in her role as the Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is that she did not move as fast to stimulate the economy as many other officials in the government wanted her to move.

Jerome Powell, her successor as the Chair, until the recession hit, followed pretty much along the same lines for policy that Ms. Yellen had laid the groundwork for. This is perhaps not unexpected as Mr. Powell was a member of the Board while Ms. Yellen was Chair and only followed her into leadership after consideration had been give to the possibility that Mr. Trump would re-appoint her to the position.

The results? Ms. Yellen helped to lay the foundation for the U. S. economy achieving the longest expansion in post-World War II history and the unemployment rate, before the current recession, hit a 50-year low.

Others have criticized Ms. Yellen and others in Washington, D. C. for the fact that the U. S. economy grew at such a low rate during this time. But, the U. S. economy did continuously grow for over eleven years and the unemployment rate did hit such a low level.

The record was achieved with persistence…and patience.

What The Future Brings

Neil Irwin writes in the New York Times that

Her biggest task will be to navigate the tricky economics and even trickier politics of generating a strong recovery out of the pandemic.”

Let me just add one more thing to that. I think that one of her largest tasks may be in the realm of the international.

We have seen over the past fifteen years the growth of the international in the conduct of monetary policy and government support of the international financial system. I truly believe that this is going to be a big issue in what takes place in the world in coming years.

For example, there was a big international package put together by Mr. Bernanke during the Great Recession. During the following expansion, there were times, especially around 2012 that Europe and the European Central Bank needed help and the United States stepped up.

And, earlier this year, as the impact of the pandemic created economic distress, Mr. Powell brought Fed resources, once again, to the world in order to calm markets.

With the pandemic disrupting the world once again and with all the debt that is outstanding in the world, there is going to be plenty to do in keeping up global confidence and providing for the financial foundation for maintaining economic stability.

I believe that Ms. Yellen has the tools along with the recognition to work within the international setting to provide what is needed to meet the challenges that the world will be facing.

I believe that the current rise in the U. S. stock market reflects confidence in the appointments President-elect Biden is making and especially in an appointment like Ms. Yellen.

Furthermore, Ms. Yellen and Mr. Powell seem to have a good working relationship and this can be very helpful in meeting the demands of a very contentious time.

Going Forward

As mentioned above, one of the things that Ms. Yellen brings to the Treasury is an interest, a knowledge, and experience in working toward longer-run goals.

One bit of expertise that Ms. Yellen brings to the office is that she has a background in labor economics. One thing she does not get a lot of recognition for is the work she has done at the President’s Council of Economic Advisors and at the Federal Reserve is the area of labor. The health and functioning ot the labor market is always on her mind.

This to me is one thing the whole government needs…her approach to the labor markets.

For one, labor market issues are a long-term issue, not a short-run problem. Yes, there needs to be some fiscal stimulus coming from the government to revive and stabilize the labor market and small business, but Ms. Yellen, I believe, realizes that just throwing short-run programs at the labor market are not going to resolve the longer-run issue, especially in this day of vast technological changes to business and industry.

This is what the future of the U. S. economy really needs: a long-run effort on the part of the government to build life-time education into the framework of the U. S, economy. A successful effort in this area would have major impacts on the future and the economy and the labor markets.

I think that a successful program like this would have major, positive long-run for the stock market.

I think that Ms. Yellen is a very positive choice to be Secretary of the Treasury.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.