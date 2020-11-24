Amazon, Apple, And Google: Driving Into Finance

The economies of the industry will, more and more, be based upon scale and this will result in larger and larger banks controlling the industry, requiring regulatory scrutiny.

The dam seems to have finally broken: banks seem on the edge of having to decide whether or not they should be seen as "tech" companies or as "financial" companies.

Almost every week there is some new information coming out of the financial world that Big Tech and banking are finding another way to do business together.

"Last week Barclays’ credit card business struck a deal with Amazon to offer seamless customized shopping and payment services in Germany.”

So writes Gillian Tett in the Financial Times. Ms. Tett continues that this association is of real significance because it is an

“unusually visible, sign of a feverish race under way at banks and tech companies to find ways to use big data and artificial intelligence in finance.”

Other Moves

But this is not the only thing happening in finance.

Richard Waters writes that

Big Tech is finally stepping deeper into finance…”

and bringing the rest of the world along with it.

Specifically, Mr. Waters is referring to the effort of Google to bring to the world “a new style of mobile bank account.”

The newest version of Google Pay will let users transfer funds, manage their budgets and (net year) open bank accounts with 11 participating banks.

As Mr. Waters writes

"It is Venmo, Apple Pay and Mint all rolled into one."

The growth of payment systems has been massive in recent years and the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic has just added to the expansion.

Scale Is Everything

Google Pay has been in existence since 2015, but it has, up to now, seriously lagged Apple Pay in terms of users, but it is steaming ahead to catch up.

Google Pay has only 150 million users in 20 countries. It is estimated that Apple Pay has 227 million users this year.

The pandemic, however, has changed the way people think about payments and this has resulted in an explosion this year in the usage of such systems.

For example, PayPal’s Venmo system includes peer-to-peer payment services to pay rent or split bills.

But, the important thing here is scale.

This is the essence of the “new” Modern Corporation. The “new” Modern Corporation is built upon intellectual capital. It explodes into platforms and networks that can be expanded almost indefinitely due to the fact that intellectual capital allows expansion at zero- or near-zero marginal costs. This is the essence of the “new” world.

Amazon and Barclays

Ms. Tett discusses this in the opinion piece mentioned above.

The AI platforms now being deployed in finance are exponentially more powerful than anything seen before.”

Some capabilities represent “a fundamental discontinuity" from the past. Ms. Tett writes that “western companies are racing to catch up both in retail--with Barclays’ German deal—and wholesale finance.”

Scale is the name of the game.

Ant Group The Example

But, many of these moves represent something that Big Tech is used to. It is not something that “finance” is used to.

We see this is the example of Ant Group, Inc. and the fact that the Chinese government pulled a $34 billion IPO from the market just before the deal was to be completed. The issue seemed to be one of definition: was Ant Group a tech company or was it a finance company.

Up until just recently, the company had been looked on as a tech company and it grew and expanded by “leaps and bounds.”

Just before the Ant deal was completed the Chinese government realized that it was really a finance company after all.

However, this raises a new issue: do these “new” companies become banks, subject to the old banking laws? Maybe all of the “old” laws and regulations are not applicable.

Mr. Jack Ma of Ant Group does not believe that the “new” organizations should be burdened by the same laws and regulations of the old banking regime.

There is a lot that must be done moving forward, in order to sort this out.

This is going to take some work.

The New Environment

This kind of thing is not going to stop. The world of information technology, more than ever, and finally moved into the world of finance. This is not surprising because money…and, hence finance…is nothing more than information. Money, ultimately, is nothing more than zeros and ones. Thus, in many ways, a financial firm can be considered as nothing more than a “tech” company.

And, so the financial system will continue to move toward a more and more technological base. The regulators and the legislators can slow this move done…but it cannot stop it. And, if the movement is slowed down in one geographic area, it will still move on in others. Then, eventually, there will be the integration.

The second issue here has to do with scale. Scale is what the “new” Modern Corporation is all about. So, how many banks will be left given the new scaling in the banking industry? And, what role will the tech companies play in this expansion. The Big Tech companies have worked with banks up to now. Will they continue with this strategy in the future?

This is the “new” world and investors are going to have to sort this out. I will write more on this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.