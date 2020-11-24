The stock is also very expensive when compared to its own historical trends.

Square's (SQ) stock has seen incredible growth throughout 2020 but signs suggest that it may have reached its peak. The stock has surged as the pandemic has caused consumers to shift even further from traditional brick-and-mortar shopping towards e-commerce and digital payments. Square has also introduced peer-to-peer payment methods like Cash App, a significant source of excitement for investors.

Incredible Valuation

The stock is currently valued at historically high levels - the highest in the stock's history. It is currently trading at 183 times 2021 earnings estimates, which is more than double its historical average of around 85 over the past 2.5 years.

The one bright spot is that the equity is trading at 6 times 1-year forward earnings estimates, which is relatively inexpensive, given Square's historical numbers of about 8.2. That's about the only place where one can say it is reasonably valued.

Analysts see substantial growth prospects for Square, forecasting earnings to grow to $1.82 by 2022 - a compounded annual growth rate of 31.6% from 2019. Even when factoring that growth in, the stock has a PEG ratio of 3.6. Typically, we like to see a stock with a PEG ratio in the range of 1 to 1.5. When we start looking at some other metrics, you realize how expensive Square stock is.

Square is the most expensive stock in its group of peers, trading at 168 times one-year forward price/cash flow per share estimates and 132 times EV/EBITDA estimates. It's unclear how much more room the stock has to rise from its current levels with valuations like these. It may even suggest that these multiples need to contract, which means even faster growth from the company or a cheap stock price. Again, it is not to suggest that Square doesn't have tremendous growth opportunities ahead of it, that growth needs to be even better than analysts project to make its current valuation stick.

Technical Worries

The stock is trading at the upper end of a trading channel with a bearish divergence in the relative strength index. The RSI topped out in mid-July with a reading well over 80, but it's been trending lower, currently around 66, with the stock trading at an all-time high.

A series of lower highs in the RSI and higher highs in stock prices is a typical bearish divergence. When you begin to dig into some trends, you can see the potential that the stock is ripe for a reversal to around $185 - or even lower to $163 should support fail at $185.

None of this is to suggest that Square is a weak company. But that doesn't mean the stock can't be mispriced. The valuations and the technical charts suggest that it may have some risks associated with it currently. It is just a question of when the market will begin to price Square stock more reasonably. Or when Square disappoints investors, forcing the stock to be re-priced.

