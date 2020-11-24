Return Like A Stock, Risk Like A Bond: A 15% CAGR Strategy With Bond-Like Risk. And It Still Works

The strategy is easy to implement using basic internet stock quotes and a hand calculator, and it should be considered a part of the home investor's long-term portfolio.

This article continues that study to the present day and confirms that the strategy provides stock-like returns with bond-like risk over the full 17 year backtest period.

In 2014, this author backtested a stock-bond trading system that provided 15% CAGR with bond-like risk over a period of 10 years.

In 2014, this author described here a simple trading system that provided outstanding returns with bond-like risk. The system looked at the 85-day price performance (adjusted for dividends) of SPY (S&P 500 ETF) and TLT (Long treasuries ETF) and, at the close of each day, invested in the best performing asset. Although the system re-checked every day for a trade signal, only about 10 trades per year occurred on average.

The system can easily be understood and implemented using unspecialized tools and without the need for complex mathematical calculations. The 85-day performance is calculated daily by dividing the current close by the close 85 days ago. These calculations can be performed in Excel, on a napkin at the bar, or in one's head. The data is available at almost all of the popular investment websites. This author uses the free Tiingo API.

This article continues the backtest through most of 2020 and further shows an even better way to implement it. The results are similar, i.e., more than 15% CAGR with a bond-like risk profile. The system continues to work and to show itself as a viable investment strategy for the home investor.

The Prior Test

Results from 2004 through 2013 were impressive:

SYSTEM S&P TLT Total 4.30 2.52 1.86 CAGR 15.69% 9.69% 6.38% Stdev 14.58% 20.34% 14.19% Sharpe 1.08 0.48 0.45 Max DD 17.06% 55.19% 26.59% CAGR/MDD 0.92 0.18 0.24 Linearity 11.83% 16.85% 7.46% Growth 1.33 0.58 0.86

(performance from January 1, 2004 to December 31, 2013 based on data from Yahoo! Finance and the author's backtest.)

The total returns of 430% over the 10 years tested (2004 through 2013) corresponded to about 15.7% CAGR, which trounced the 9.69% and 6.38% returns from SPY and TLT alone.

Critically, the risk profile of the system was significantly improved versus holding just equities or just bonds. The standard deviation was about the same as the bond fund, but maximum drawdown was much better. In the entire 10-year test period, the test account never fell more than 17.06% below peak. Compare this to the more than 50% drop suffered by the SPY during the recessions of the 2000s and the 26% drawdown of the bond fund.

Two metrics shown above may be unfamiliar to you -- Linearity and Growth. The author used these custom metrics to measure the smoothness of the system's performance. Linearity measures how far the system deviates on average from an ideal growth curve (i.e., purely exponential growth with no volatility). A lower linearity means less volatility, more closely approximating an ideal growth curve. The Growth metric is the ratio of CAGR over linearity. It is like an exponential Sharpe ratio that looks at how much you pay (in terms of risk) for your return. The higher the Growth factor, the better the system.

Comparing these factors shows that the system provided linearity that was lower than the underlying stock asset, which means it demonstrated reduced risk. Yet, the returns were much higher, showing a higher Growth factor. Thus, you got more bang (returns) for your buck (risk).

In the same article, this author also conducted a 23 year backtest of corresponding mutual funds back to 1990, which showed similar results in terms of returns and risk profile:

SYSTEM FDVLX VUSTX Total 27.21 13.97 5.41 CAGR 15.45% 12.15% 7.61% Stdev 12.73% 18.99% 10.49% Sharpe 1.21 0.64 0.73 Max DD 15.49% 66.90% 18.43% CAGR/MDD 1.00 0.18 0.41 Linearity 15.17% 23.01% 6.40% Growth 1.02 0.53 1.19

(performance based on data from Yahoo! Finance and the author's backtest from January 1, 1990 to December 31, 2013.)

Again, the system showed equity-like returns with a bond-like risk profile. The maximum drawdown of the system was lower than either of the underlying assets.

In sum, the author concluded that this trading system based on the 85-day performance of stocks and bonds was generally time invariant. In other words, it was robust across different time samples and long passages of time.

Continuing The Prior Backtest

How has this system held up since 2014? A lot has happened in the world since the prior backtest. There have been two Presidents, significant changes in the law and tax code, and the pandemic, to name a few. This author explores whether the system successfully weathered these events.

According to the chart below, one can see it has still performed quite well:

SYSTEM SPY TLT Total 625.28% 516.91% 311.48% CAGR 11.08% 10.76% 7.20% Standard Dev 14.41% 19.10% 13.99% Sharpe 0.77 0.56 0.51 Max DD 24.30% 55.20% 26.59% CAGR/MDD 0.46 0.19 0.27 Linearity 0.16 0.17 0.09 Growth 0.67 0.62 0.82

(performance from June 30, 2003 to November 20, 2020 based on data from Tiingo and the author's backtest.)

The returns continue to exceed those of SPY. Further, and more importantly, these returns still come with a far better risk-profile than SPY, including much lower maximum drawdown -- less than half of the 55% plunge that the SPY suffered -- and a better Sharpe ratio. The equity curves of the system, SPY and TLT are shown below (note this is a logarithmic graph in which straight line represents exponential, i.e., compounding, growth):

For the first 12 years or so, the strategy generally performed like the equity asset, then it slightly lagged in 2014-2016, but began to outperform again in mid-2016 until the present day.

Year-over-year returns are shown below:

Period ending SYSTEM SPY TLT 1/2/2004 1/3/2005 4.69% 10.23% 10.25% 1/3/2006 7.77% 7.17% 8.23% 1/4/2007 7.48% 13.89% 2.18% 1/4/2008 8.25% 1.58% 10.28% 1/5/2009 22.10% -32.72% 25.54% 1/5/2010 18.58% 25.23% -17.20% 1/4/2011 19.96% 13.94% 7.75% 1/4/2012 25.19% 2.67% 31.22% 1/7/2013 5.58% 16.84% 3.07% 1/7/2014 28.19% 28.23% -10.51% 1/7/2015 2.03% 12.42% 31.54% 1/7/2016 -15.59% -2.09% -4.14% 1/6/2017 4.48% 19.61% 0.78% 1/8/2018 13.92% 22.90% 6.58% 1/9/2019 -5.52% -4.02% -0.86% 1/9/2020 15.51% 29.02% 15.84% 11/19/2020 24.59% 11.14% 18.15%

Overall, the performance of this system comes close to and often exceeds the performance of the underlying high-return asset [SPY] while providing the same or better risk-profile of the underlying low-risk asset [TLT]. This continued backtest confirms that the 85-day strategy remains robust.

The prior article concluded: "In light of this analysis, we find it highly probable going forward that risk reduction can be achieved without compromising returns through a simple rotation between stocks and bonds based on prior price performance as described above." And we were right: returns remain high with relatively low risk.

Improving The System By Using A Different Stock Asset

It is considered by many that small cap stocks collectively tend to be leading indicators of broader trends in the stock market. See, for example, this article and this article. This author wondered if this principle would improve the returns of the system discussed above. To that end, we explored how the 85-day system behaved when SPY was replaced with IWM (a Russell 2000 small-cap ETF).

Using IWM improved the system. With the same backtest period of June 30, 2003 to present day, the following results were obtained:

SYSTEM IWM TLT Total 1166.04% 506.99% 311.48% CAGR 15.12% 10.92% 7.20% Stdev 17.03% 24.10% 13.99% Sharpe 0.89 0.45 0.51 Max DD 25.08% 59.03% 26.59% CAGR/DD 0.60 0.19 0.27 Linearity 0.09 0.17 0.09 Growth 1.74 0.63 0.82

(performance based on data from Tiingo and the author's backtest from June 30, 2003 to present day.)

With IWM, we see a full 4% increase in CAGR versus the SPY-based system, without any significant increase in the risk profile. In fact, Sharpe ratio improved, showing that this IWM-based system provides even more return for the same level of risk. Linearity was lower and Growth factor was much higher, indicating a much closer approximation to an ideal growth curve.

The IWM-based system performance, along with IWM, and TLT, is shown in the logarithmic graph below:

(performance based on data from Tiingo and the author's backtest from June 30, 2003 to present day.)

The linearity of this system is impressive when viewed against the ideal-growth regression curve in the logarithmic graph below:

The system barely deviates from the ideal exponential growth curve of steady 15.12% growth; hence the low maximum drawdown and high linearity.

Conclusion

Swapping SPY and TLT based on their 85-day performance provided equity-like returns with bond-like risk. After six years of hibernation, the continued backtest confirms that this system remains robust. Improving the system by using the IWM small cap ETF provides even better returns with slightly less risk. Such a strategy should be considered as a part of the DIY investor's active portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.