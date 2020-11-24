Segmented brand portfolio, consisting of many struggling brands, and potential political tensions do not make matters any better for future Stellantis.

Costly and time-consuming restructuring of massive global operations is not what an OEM needs to address the current industry disruption trends.

The PSA Group deal makes sense on many levels, but is hardly a move to create an industry leader by combining two industry laggards.

Falling behind on electrification, connectivity and mobility trends, Fiat Chrysler has been forced to either face the massive risks of going alone or look for a partner.

Source: financialexpress.com

As Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and PSA Group are set to win European Union approval for their merger, both companies' share prices are also riding on a wave of excitement around the recent rebound in auto sales.

Since I last wrote about FCAU, back in July, the stock has appreciated by more than 50% on the back of quick U.S. auto sales recovery that provided a massive tailwind for major OEMs.

Data by YCharts

Although returns over the past months have been outstanding, they were mostly driven by the post-pandemic recovery of auto sales, hence the in-line performance of FCAU with its Detroit peers. General Motors (GM), however, started to significantly outperform its peers, but more on that here.

Having said that, the structural and strategy problems of FCAU remain and in my view the company is still set to underperform its peers going forward, even after the proposed merger with the PSA Group.

The challenges ahead

Added Karl Brauer, executive publisher at Cox Automotive: "Neither FCA nor PSA, independently, are in a position to lead the industry in vehicle sales and product development. But as a united front they are immediately back in the fight to compete for volume, market share and advanced technology with today's more powerful automakers." Source: eu.detroitnews.com

The merger between FCAU and PSA Group makes sense on many levels as it gives FCA a stronger presence in Europe and access to PSA Group electrification and mobility platforms, but unfortunately it does not solve the main problem that both companies have - "addressing long-term industry trends".

Source: FCA-PSA Proposed Merger Investor Presentation

Becoming the world's fourth largest manufacturer does make sense in a stable and competitive industry with commoditized products, where larger operations mean more synergies and economies of scope.

Source: FCA-PSA Proposed Merger Investor Presentation

During times of heavy industry disruption and product differentiation, however, becoming a larger and more complex entity could spell a disaster. Restructuring operations and becoming more lean and efficient has been the key for early success in the industry which allowed companies like GM to invest heavily years ago and secure key partners both in electrification and autonomous driving. Only recently, Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) also joined other OEMs and admitted that it will actually shrink in size and become more efficient as it focuses its efforts on software, batteries and electrification.

Source: reuters.com

The expected synergies of the FCA-PSA deal were in fact recently revised up to EUR 5bn from EUR 3.7bn initially estimated. No details were provided on the reasons for that significant estimate, apart from the following quote from FCAU third quarter earnings conference call: "is a clear indication of the excellent progress already made by the various merger work streams over the past several months".

Therefore, based on the initial synergy estimates, these are expected to break down as follows:

These technology, product and platform-related savings are expected to account for approximately 40% of the total €3.7 billion in annual run-rate synergies, while purchasing - benefiting principally from scale and best price alignment - will represent a further estimated 40% of the synergies. Other areas, including marketing, IT, G&A and logistics, will account for the remaining 20%. These synergy estimates are not based on any plant closures resulting from the transaction. It is projected that the estimated synergies will be net cash flow positive from year 1 and that approximately 80% of the synergies will be achieved by year 4. The total one-time cost of achieving the synergies is estimated at €2.8 billion. Source: media.groupe-psa.com

Almost half are expected to come from platform standardization across different models. An effort that is expected to take more than 4 years, similarly to the case of platform convergence efforts of Renault-Nissan alliance which begun as far back as 2015.

In 2015, Renault began selling the Kwid in India, the first Alliance model built on CMF-A architecture. Nissan launched a Datsun model on CMF_A architecture in India 2016, the Datsun redi-GO. Source: alliance-2022.com

And is only expected to be completed this year.

By 2020, when CMF is fully deployed in plants worldwide, 70% of all Alliance vehicles with fall within the CMF scope. The approach is expected to cut purchasing costs by as much as 30% and engineering costs by up to 40%. The savings enables product planners to add more in-demand content to vehicles. Source: alliance-2022.com

In spite of the success however, Renault's operating profitability remained low (operating margin of 4.8% in 2019) and both Renault and Nissan's share prices have failed to reflect the optimism behind this strategy.

Data by YCharts

Even through this period of successful integration Nissan continued to lose market share.

Nevertheless, Renault and Nissan's early efforts did pay off in a sense that their skate-board type CMF-EV platform allowed them to reduce costs of their EV models and capture market share in that area.

In the case of FCAU, however, the company is supposed to benefit from PSA Group successful electrification, but the latter is nowhere to be seen in both EV and PHEV sales in its core market - Europe.

Source: prepared by the author using data from carsalesbase.com

It appears that the combined entity - Stellantis, will need to significantly ramp up its Capex and R&D spend to catch up with competition both in Europe and North America.

Source: FCA-PSA Proposed Merger Investor Presentation

Missing some key ingredients

As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) strategy proved, it is highly beneficial to enter the EV space through a luxury or premium brands which cover the initial costs of an EV rollout strategy, until technology and scale allow for a profitable production of mainstream EV brands. High margin pickup trucks is also an area where this could be achieved, although skepticism behind fully electric trucks remains.

Source: Maserati MMXX: Time to be Audacious Presentation

That is why Stellantis will have to rely on its Maserati, DS Automobiles and Alfa Romeo brands in addition to RAM and Jeep truck and SUV brands to provide a bridge in profitability.

Source: FCA-PSA Proposed Merger Investor Presentation

As we'll see later, however, the Maserati brand is still lagging behind while DS Automobiles remains a small niche brand and Alfa Romeo is also struggling. Each of these brands will require a solid investment behind electrification and autonomous driving features, as well as brand investment cost to reposition these brands as more innovative and sustainable.

With its recent $1.5bn investment announcement in Canada, however, FCAU seems to be targeting the electrification of its Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager minivans first, which will be deployed as part of Waymo's autonomous vehicles program. The partnership, however, is unlikely to be very beneficial to FCAU as it would simply provide the vehicles, which will then be fitted with Waymo's self-driving technology. This is in stark contrast with the more integrated approach of other competitors, such as Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), GM and Ford (F).

Even if fully autonomous vehicles take longer than expected, having access to such technology gives important premium features to high-end brands. As Tesla's autopilot and GM's super cruise showed, self-driving and parking features play a crucial role in marketing of such vehicles.

The final piece of the future-mobility puzzle is of course China, which is expected to retain its higher growth relative to other markets for luxury and EV sales. Unfortunately, both FCAU and PSA are lagging behind in this market.

Source: FCA Investor Presentation

At the same time other key competitors both in Europe and North America are already benefiting massively from their exposure to the Chinese market and targeting the market as one of the most important ones for future EV sales.

Source: Sustainability at Volkswagen Group Presentation

In a nutshell, the combined entity between FCAU and PSA will lack any strong offerings in the premium and luxury space. At the same time the company will struggle to catch up with competition on electrification and autonomous driving features, which above all will have a negative impact on brand perceptions. As a comparison, Hyundai has been doing an excellent job at using these industry disruption trends to successfully reposition its brands.

Talking about brand portfolios, Stellantis will also face another difficulty - a fragmented brand portfolio.

The segmented brand portfolio

The large number of well-established brands in Stellantis future portfolio has been positioned as an important competitive advantage in the merger presentation. However, this could easily spell a disaster in a disrupted industry. As we already saw, electrification of these brands could prove to be a challenge, therefore their ICE equivalents would need to at least fill in the gap and subsidize future capital expenditures. More importantly, however, adapting each one of them to the changing customer behaviors will be a challenge.

Source: FCA-PSA Proposed Merger Investor Presentation

Even before the pandemic hit, PSA's major brands such as Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and Vauxhall were already struggling with declining sales.

Source: businesswire.com

At the same time Volkswagen and BMW both had very good years, while Daimler sales stayed flat. Even the lackluster competitor of PSA - Renault noted an increase in sales in its core European market in 2019.

As PSA celebrated the integration of Opel-Vauxhall operations and the quick profitability turnaround, sales of these two brands continued falling (see here and here).

Source: autonews.com

The luxury Maserati brand of FCAU has also been struggling and will require a significant dial-up in capital spend to fuel any potential future growth, while no fully electrical model is expected to arrive at least until 2022.

Source: Maserati MMXX: Time to be Audacious Presentation

Having said all that, the combined company will have to rely heavily on FCAU's Ram and Jeep brands going forward. In spite of the increased competition in the space, RAM pickup retained the second place in the U.S. over third quarter of 2020.

Source: gmauthority.com

The brand was also behind FCAU's best-in-class gross margin across the Detroit big three.

Source: author's calculations based on annual and quarterly reports

Leading position in trucks and strong performance in the SUV segment also allowed FCAU to retain its operating profitability even during the challenging 2020.

Source: author's calculations based on annual and quarterly reports

FCAU was also one of the few OEMs to actually gain market share in the U.S. over the past few years.

Source: FCA Annual Report 2019

This performance, however, will be hard to achieve going forward as the combined entity will have one of the most segmented brand portfolios in the industry, many of which are already struggling to adapt to the new environment. As I noted in my last article, there is also significant political risk involved as many of these brands are seen as national champions by different governments across Europe and the United States. Thus, decisions regarding future investments, restructuring or downsizing will be heavily influenced by political tensions, not to mention cultural differences that have already manifested themselves during the DaimlerChrysler failed merger.

Conclusion

In spite of its recent performance, driven by quick sales rebound in the U.S., FCAU is not in a good position to compete over the long term. Lagging behind on long-term industry trends, such as electrification, connectivity and mobility, FCAU has been forced to accept the lesser of two evils and merge with PSA Group, after similar attempts with Renault failed. The deal will bring in some fresh air as synergies and scale will provide an initial boost for higher investments.

Restructuring such a large entity, however, and converging so many vehicle platforms is not an easy task, especially when you are also faced with significant industry disruption, segmented brand portfolio and potential political tensions. Therefore, FCAU and the soon to be combined Stellantis entity will have a very hard time matching their peers' performance over the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.